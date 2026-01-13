LIV Golf Launches Korean GC With Reports Of Kevin Na Exit And Roster Shake-Up

The LIV Golf League's Iron Heads GC has been rebranded as Korean Golf Club just a few weeks before the start of the 2026 season, it has been revealed, but there is no indication of who might line up for the new-look side as of yet.

In a press release from LIV, Korean GC was said to have been chosen as the fresh identity due to the country's "growing influence on global golf culture" both at home and all around the world.

It's new logos feature a white tiger, which is a revered figure in Korean folklore and history, and a Rose Of Sharon - the national flower of South Korea that represents the country's "resilient spirit and enduring beauty."

Korean Golf Club general manager, Martin Kim, said: "We were inspired after LIV Korea 2025, seeing the energy of the thousands of young fans who showed up.

“Our tagline ‘Welcome to the club’ is reflective of the opportunity we saw to create a new space for young fans showing up. KGC is a brand that stands for the golf movement in Korea and Koreans around the world. We're all beyond excited."

Despite plenty of explanation regarding the rebrand itself, there was nothing included in the statement about which players will represent the team in 2026.

There was one open spot anyway after Yubin Jang was relegated at the end of his debut campaign, but very little had emerged regarding who might take the former Korean PGA Tour No.1's place.

Most of LIV's other sides have confirmed their rosters for the coming season, including Majesticks GC which undertook a visual rebrand and signed Laurie Canter to replace Henrik Stenson.

Previously, South Korean-born American Kevin Na had captained Iron Heads, with his teammates being Japan's Jinichiro Kozuma, South Korea's Jang and New Zealand's Danny Lee.

However, several unconfirmed reports earlier in January claimed there was "drama going on" inside the then-Iron Heads GC and Na was said to have stopped posting on social media while having also unfollowed both the LIV Golf League and his own team.

Na joined LIV in 2022 after more than 450 starts on the PGA Tour, including five wins and over $37 million in earnings, and featured in almost 50 LIV events with a best individual finish of T6th at LIV Golf Hong Kong in 2024. He led Iron Heads to a highest result of third at LIV Golf Tucson in 2023.

Now, a report from the Maeil Business Newspaper - an economic media title in Korea - has suggested that Na is to be replaced as captain by Byeong Hun An who remains on the PGA Tour at this stage.

An is the latest PGA Tour player to be linked with LIV Golf after a Maeil report emerged in December claiming that Si Woo Kim was a target of the PIF-backed circuit. However, Kim posted on social media to flat out refute the story and seemingly put an end to his chances of joining LIV.

In its latest article regarding LIV, the Maeil Business Newspaper stated that Min-Kyu Kim and Young-han Song will sign for LIV in the near future while Danny Lee is tipped to be the only original Iron Heads pro to stick with Korean GC.

Kozuma posted on X this week with a cryptic message which appeared to partially confirm the news. He wrote: "I’m looking forward to seeing if they’re a better player than I am."

LIV's new season begins in Riyadh on February 4 with its first 72-hole event since announcing the significant switch in format.