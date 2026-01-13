Dubai Invitational Tee Times 2026: Rounds One And Two

Following on from the Christmas break, the DP World Tour returns to action at the Dubai Invitational, where Rory McIlroy and defending champion, Tommy Fleetwood, headline.

First played in 2024, the limited-field event brings 60 players to Dubai Creek Resort and, with it taking place a week prior to the $9 million Dubai Desert Classic, provides individuals with the chance to get some competitive reps in before the season kicks in to gear.

Fleetwood returns to defend his title after claiming a one stroke victory in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two years ago, Fleetwood secured a one shot win over McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence, with McIlroy bogeying the 72nd hole in the process.

The Career Grand Slam winner comes into the event as the favorite, and will tee it up alongside his good friend Shane Lowry on Thursday at 9.30am local time (GST).

McIlroy and Lowry will tee off the 10th for the first round, before then heading out at 10.42am on Friday, this time from the opening hole.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fleetwood, meanwhile, is alongside Ryan Fox for the first two days of the no cut event. He gets his tournament underway at 10.42am from the first on Thursday and 9.19am from the 10th on Friday.

Among the notable pairings are Jayden Schaper and Nicolai Hojgaard (10.31am & 9.08am), with Schaper looking to secure a third straight DP World Tour title, which would put him alongside Sir Nick Faldo and Seve Ballesteros as the only players in the circuit's history to do so.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Former Masters winner, Patrick Reed, is alongside Matt Wallace for Thursday and Friday, while LIV Golf's David Puig and Tom McKibbin play their first two rounds alongside Ryggs Johnston and Jacob Skov Olesen.

Check out the first and second round tee times below.

Dubai Invitational Round One Tee Times

1st Hole - (GST/EST)

8.30am/11.30pm: Marcus Armitage, Oliver Lindell

Marcus Armitage, Oliver Lindell 8.41am/11.41pm: Andy Sullivan, Dylan Frittelli

Andy Sullivan, Dylan Frittelli 8.52am/11.52pm: Rikuya Hoshino, Jacques Kruyswijk

Rikuya Hoshino, Jacques Kruyswijk 9.03am/12.03am: Antoine Rozner, David Ravetto

Antoine Rozner, David Ravetto 9.14am/12.14am: Joost Luiten, Daniel Hillier

Joost Luiten, Daniel Hillier 9.25am/12.25am: Matteo Manassero, Nacho Elvira

Matteo Manassero, Nacho Elvira 9.36am/12.36am: Calum Hill, Marcel Siem

Calum Hill, Marcel Siem 9.47am/12.47am: Richard Mansell, Grant Forrest

Richard Mansell, Grant Forrest 9.58am/12.58am: Martin Couvra, Frederic Lacroix

Martin Couvra, Frederic Lacroix 10.09am/1.09am: Johannes Veerman, Connor Syme

Johannes Veerman, Connor Syme 10.20am/1.20am: Francesco Molinari, Pablo Larrazabal

Francesco Molinari, Pablo Larrazabal 10.31am/1.31am: Jayden Schaper, Nicolai Hojgaard

Jayden Schaper, Nicolai Hojgaard 10.42am/1.42am: Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox

Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox 10.53am/1.53am: Patrick Reed, Matt Wallace

Patrick Reed, Matt Wallace 11.04am/2.04am: David Puig, Ryggs Johnston

10th Hole

8.35am/11.35pm: Angel Hidalgo, Dan Bradbury

Angel Hidalgo, Dan Bradbury 8.46am/11.46pm: Darius Van Driel, Julien Guerrier

Darius Van Driel, Julien Guerrier 8.57am/11.57pm: Angel Ayora, Joakim Lagergren

Angel Ayora, Joakim Lagergren 9.08am/12.08am: Thorbjorn Olesen, Danny Willett

Thorbjorn Olesen, Danny Willett 9.19am/12.19am: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Thriston Lawrence

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Thriston Lawrence 9.30am/12.30am: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry 9.41am/12.41am: Paul Waring, Padraig Harrington

Paul Waring, Padraig Harrington 9.52am/12.52am: Ashun Wu, Junghwan Lee

Ashun Wu, Junghwan Lee 10.03am/1.03am: Shaun Norris, Daniel Gavins

Shaun Norris, Daniel Gavins 10.14am/1.14am: Dylan Naidoo, Yuto Katsuragawa

Dylan Naidoo, Yuto Katsuragawa 10.25am/1.25am: Adrian Otaegui, Guido Migliozzi

Adrian Otaegui, Guido Migliozzi 10.36am/1.36am: Alejandro Del Rey, Ockie Strydom

Alejandro Del Rey, Ockie Strydom 10.47am/1.47am: Eugenio Chacarra, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Eugenio Chacarra, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 10.58am/1.58am: Ewen Ferguson, Niklas Norgaard

Ewen Ferguson, Niklas Norgaard 11.09am/2.09am: Tom McKibbin, Jacob Skov Olesen

Dubai Invitational Round Two Tee Times

1st Hole

8.30am/11.30pm: Shaun Norris, Daniel Gavins

Shaun Norris, Daniel Gavins 8.41am/11.41pm: Dylan Naidoo, Yuto Katsuragawa

Dylan Naidoo, Yuto Katsuragawa 8.52am/11.52pm: Adrian Otaegui, Guido Migliozzi

Adrian Otaegui, Guido Migliozzi 9.03am/12.03am: Alejandro Del Rey, Ockie Strydom

Alejandro Del Rey, Ockie Strydom 9.14am/12.14am: Eugenio Chacarra, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Eugenio Chacarra, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 9.25am/12.25am: Ewen Ferguson, Niklas Norgaard

Ewen Ferguson, Niklas Norgaard 9.36am/12.36am: Tom McKibbin, Jacob Skov Olesen

Tom McKibbin, Jacob Skov Olesen 9.47am/12.47am: Angel Hidalgo, Dan Bradbury

Angel Hidalgo, Dan Bradbury 9.58am/12.58am: Darius Van Driel, Julien Guerrier

Darius Van Driel, Julien Guerrier 10.09am/1.09am: Angel Ayora, Joakim Lagergren

Angel Ayora, Joakim Lagergren 10.20am/1.20am: Thorbjorn Olesen, Danny Willett

Thorbjorn Olesen, Danny Willett 10.31am/1.31am: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Thriston Lawrence

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Thriston Lawrence 10.42am/1.42am: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry 10.53am/1.53am: Paul Waring, Padraig Harrington

Paul Waring, Padraig Harrington 11.04am/2.04am: Ashun Wu, Junghwan Lee

10th Hole