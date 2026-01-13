Dubai Invitational Tee Times 2026: Rounds One And Two
The first DP World Tour event of 2026 takes place at Dubai Creek Resort, where a field of 60 players are present for the $2.75 million tournament
Following on from the Christmas break, the DP World Tour returns to action at the Dubai Invitational, where Rory McIlroy and defending champion, Tommy Fleetwood, headline.
First played in 2024, the limited-field event brings 60 players to Dubai Creek Resort and, with it taking place a week prior to the $9 million Dubai Desert Classic, provides individuals with the chance to get some competitive reps in before the season kicks in to gear.
Two years ago, Fleetwood secured a one shot win over McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence, with McIlroy bogeying the 72nd hole in the process.
The Career Grand Slam winner comes into the event as the favorite, and will tee it up alongside his good friend Shane Lowry on Thursday at 9.30am local time (GST).
McIlroy and Lowry will tee off the 10th for the first round, before then heading out at 10.42am on Friday, this time from the opening hole.
Fleetwood, meanwhile, is alongside Ryan Fox for the first two days of the no cut event. He gets his tournament underway at 10.42am from the first on Thursday and 9.19am from the 10th on Friday.
Among the notable pairings are Jayden Schaper and Nicolai Hojgaard (10.31am & 9.08am), with Schaper looking to secure a third straight DP World Tour title, which would put him alongside Sir Nick Faldo and Seve Ballesteros as the only players in the circuit's history to do so.
Former Masters winner, Patrick Reed, is alongside Matt Wallace for Thursday and Friday, while LIV Golf's David Puig and Tom McKibbin play their first two rounds alongside Ryggs Johnston and Jacob Skov Olesen.
Check out the first and second round tee times below.
Dubai Invitational Round One Tee Times
1st Hole - (GST/EST)
- 8.30am/11.30pm: Marcus Armitage, Oliver Lindell
- 8.41am/11.41pm: Andy Sullivan, Dylan Frittelli
- 8.52am/11.52pm: Rikuya Hoshino, Jacques Kruyswijk
- 9.03am/12.03am: Antoine Rozner, David Ravetto
- 9.14am/12.14am: Joost Luiten, Daniel Hillier
- 9.25am/12.25am: Matteo Manassero, Nacho Elvira
- 9.36am/12.36am: Calum Hill, Marcel Siem
- 9.47am/12.47am: Richard Mansell, Grant Forrest
- 9.58am/12.58am: Martin Couvra, Frederic Lacroix
- 10.09am/1.09am: Johannes Veerman, Connor Syme
- 10.20am/1.20am: Francesco Molinari, Pablo Larrazabal
- 10.31am/1.31am: Jayden Schaper, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 10.42am/1.42am: Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox
- 10.53am/1.53am: Patrick Reed, Matt Wallace
- 11.04am/2.04am: David Puig, Ryggs Johnston
10th Hole
- 8.35am/11.35pm: Angel Hidalgo, Dan Bradbury
- 8.46am/11.46pm: Darius Van Driel, Julien Guerrier
- 8.57am/11.57pm: Angel Ayora, Joakim Lagergren
- 9.08am/12.08am: Thorbjorn Olesen, Danny Willett
- 9.19am/12.19am: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Thriston Lawrence
- 9.30am/12.30am: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
- 9.41am/12.41am: Paul Waring, Padraig Harrington
- 9.52am/12.52am: Ashun Wu, Junghwan Lee
- 10.03am/1.03am: Shaun Norris, Daniel Gavins
- 10.14am/1.14am: Dylan Naidoo, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 10.25am/1.25am: Adrian Otaegui, Guido Migliozzi
- 10.36am/1.36am: Alejandro Del Rey, Ockie Strydom
- 10.47am/1.47am: Eugenio Chacarra, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- 10.58am/1.58am: Ewen Ferguson, Niklas Norgaard
- 11.09am/2.09am: Tom McKibbin, Jacob Skov Olesen
Dubai Invitational Round Two Tee Times
1st Hole
- 8.30am/11.30pm: Shaun Norris, Daniel Gavins
- 8.41am/11.41pm: Dylan Naidoo, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 8.52am/11.52pm: Adrian Otaegui, Guido Migliozzi
- 9.03am/12.03am: Alejandro Del Rey, Ockie Strydom
- 9.14am/12.14am: Eugenio Chacarra, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- 9.25am/12.25am: Ewen Ferguson, Niklas Norgaard
- 9.36am/12.36am: Tom McKibbin, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 9.47am/12.47am: Angel Hidalgo, Dan Bradbury
- 9.58am/12.58am: Darius Van Driel, Julien Guerrier
- 10.09am/1.09am: Angel Ayora, Joakim Lagergren
- 10.20am/1.20am: Thorbjorn Olesen, Danny Willett
- 10.31am/1.31am: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Thriston Lawrence
- 10.42am/1.42am: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
- 10.53am/1.53am: Paul Waring, Padraig Harrington
- 11.04am/2.04am: Ashun Wu, Junghwan Lee
10th Hole
- 8.35am/11.35pm: Martin Couvra, Frederic Lacroix
- 8.46am/11.46pm: Johannes Veerman, Connor Syme
- 8.57am/11.57pm: Francesco Molinari, Pablo Larrazabal
- 9.08am/12.08am: Jayden Schaper, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 9.19am/12.19am: Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox
- 9.30am/12.30am: Patrick Reed, Matt Wallace
- 9.41am/12.41am: David Puig, Ryggs Johnston
- 9.52am/12.52am: Marcus Armitage, Oliver Lindell
- 10.03am/1.03am: Andy Sullivan, Dylan Frittelli
- 10.14am/1.14am: Rikuya Hoshino, Jacques Kruyswijk
- 10.25am/1.25am: Antoine Rozner, David Ravetto
- 10.36am/1.36am: Joost Luiten, Daniel Hillier
- 10.47am/1.47am: Matteo Manassero, Nacho Elvira
- 10.58am/1.58am: Calum Hill, Marcel Siem
- 11.09am/2.09am: Richard Mansell, Grant Forrest
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
