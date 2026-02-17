Genesis Invitational Tee Times 2026: Rounds One And Two

Take a look at all the starting times and groupings for the first two rounds of the 2026 Genesis Invitational

A tee marker at the Genesis Invitational and a broken tee on the ground
The second PGA Tour Signature Event of 2026 has arrived and it's a big one as the Genesis Invitational returns to Riviera Country Club for the 100th staging of the Los Angeles Open.

The tournament was moved to San Diego and Torrey Pines last year following the LA wildfires but is back at the iconic Pacific Palisades venue this time around with a stacked field featuring all of the world's top ten.

Genesis Invitational tee times: Round one

All times local PST (Add 3hrs for ET, 8hrs for GMT)

  • 7.15am: Sami Valimaki, JT Poston, Rico Hoey
  • 7.27am: Kurt Kitayama, Nico Echavarria, Jake Knapp
  • 7.39am: Matt McCarty, Jhonattan Vegas, Taylor Pendrith
  • 7.51am: Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid
  • 8.03am: Sahith Theegala, Michael Kim, Pierceson Coody
  • 8.15am: Ben Griffin, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns
  • 8.27am: Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 8.39am: Cameron Young, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry
  • 8.56am: JJ Spaun, Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 9.08am: Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy
  • 9.20am: Ryan Gerard, Adam Scott, Patrick Rodgers
  • 9.32am: Kevin Yu, Max Homa, Denny McCarthy
  • 9.44am: Aldrich Potgieter, Ryan Fox, Sam Stevens
  • 9.56am: Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman
  • 10.08am: Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, Max McGreevy
  • 10.20am: Garrick Higgo, Aaron Rai, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 10.37am: Jason Day, Alex Noren, Ryo Hisatsune
  • 10.49am: Andrew Novak, Brian Harman, Nick Taylor
  • 11.01am: Russell Henley, Harris English, Corey Conners
  • 11.13am: Sepp Straka, Harry Hall, Patrick Cantlay
  • 11.25am: Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre
  • 11.37am: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Si Woo Kim
  • 11.49am: Min Woo Lee, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger
  • 12.01pm: Brian Campbell, Wyndham Clark, Marco Penge

Genesis Invitational tee times: Round two

All times local PST (Add 3hrs for ET, 8hrs for GMT)

  • 7.15am: Aldrich Potgieter, Ryan Fox, Sam Stevens
  • 7.27am: Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman
  • 7.39am: Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, Max McGreevy
  • 7.51am: Garrick Higgo, Aaron Rai, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 8.03am: Jason Day, Alex Noren, Ryo Hisatsune
  • 8.15am: Andrew Novak, Brian Harman, Nick Taylor
  • 8.27am: Russell Henley, Harris English, Corey Conners
  • 8.39am: Sepp Straka, Harry Hall, Patrick Cantlay
  • 8.56am: Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre
  • 9.08am: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Si Woo Kim
  • 9.20am: Min Woo Lee, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger
  • 9.32am: Brian Campbell, Wyndham Clark, Marco Penge
  • 9.44am: Sami Valimaki, JT Poston, Rico Hoey
  • 9.56am: Kurt Kitayama, Nico Echavarria, Jake Knapp
  • 10.08am: Matt McCarty, Jhonattan Vegas, Taylor Pendrith
  • 10.20am: Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid
  • 10.37am: Sahith Theegala, Michael Kim, Pierceson Coody
  • 10.49am: Ben Griffin, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns
  • 11.01am: Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 11.13am: Cameron Young, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry
  • 11.25am: JJ Spaun, Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 11.37am: Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy
  • 11.49am: Ryan Gerard, Adam Scott, Patrick Rodgers
  • 12.01pm: Kevin Yu, Max Homa, Denny McCarthy
