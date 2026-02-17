Genesis Invitational Tee Times 2026: Rounds One And Two

The second PGA Tour Signature Event of 2026 has arrived and it's a big one as the Genesis Invitational returns to Riviera Country Club for the 100th staging of the Los Angeles Open.

The tournament was moved to San Diego and Torrey Pines last year following the LA wildfires but is back at the iconic Pacific Palisades venue this time around with a stacked field featuring all of the world's top ten.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Rory McIlroy headline the 80-man field as both seek their first win at Riviera, while last year's champion Ludvig Aberg defends his title.

Scheffler goes out at 11.37am local time (2.37pm ET) with Xander Schauffele and Si Woo Kim on Thursday and then 9.08am PST (12.08pm ET) for Friday's second round.

Rory McIlroy has the opposite tee times with 9.08am local for round one and then 11.37am on Friday alongside last week's winner Collin Morikawa and World No.3 Tommy Fleetwood.

Take a look at all of the Genesis Invitational first and second round tee times below:

Genesis Invitational tee times: Round one

All times local PST (Add 3hrs for ET, 8hrs for GMT)

7.15am: Sami Valimaki, JT Poston, Rico Hoey

7.27am: Kurt Kitayama, Nico Echavarria, Jake Knapp

7.39am: Matt McCarty, Jhonattan Vegas, Taylor Pendrith

7.51am: Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid

8.03am: Sahith Theegala, Michael Kim, Pierceson Coody

8.15am: Ben Griffin, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns

8.27am: Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Jacob Bridgeman

8.39am: Cameron Young, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry

8.56am: JJ Spaun, Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama

9.08am: Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy

9.20am: Ryan Gerard, Adam Scott, Patrick Rodgers

9.32am: Kevin Yu, Max Homa, Denny McCarthy

9.44am: Aldrich Potgieter, Ryan Fox, Sam Stevens

9.56am: Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman

10.08am: Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, Max McGreevy

10.20am: Garrick Higgo, Aaron Rai, Matt Fitzpatrick

10.37am: Jason Day, Alex Noren, Ryo Hisatsune

10.49am: Andrew Novak, Brian Harman, Nick Taylor

11.01am: Russell Henley, Harris English, Corey Conners

11.13am: Sepp Straka, Harry Hall, Patrick Cantlay

11.25am: Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre

11.37am: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Si Woo Kim

11.49am: Min Woo Lee, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger

12.01pm: Brian Campbell, Wyndham Clark, Marco Penge

Genesis Invitational tee times: Round two

All times local PST (Add 3hrs for ET, 8hrs for GMT)