PGA Tour Returning Member Program: What Is It? And Which LIV Golfers Are Eligible?

A new Returning Member Program announced by the PGA Tour has opened the door for a small number of LIV Golfers to rejoin the circuit in the next month - and it is how Brooks Koepka has made his PGA Tour return.

The new program has allowed Koepka to make an immediate return to the historic US Tour while still paying consequences for leaving back in 2022. It was created by the PGA Tour board with the goal of providing an "alternative path back to PGA Tour competition for past members who have achieved the highest accomplishments in the game."

"The Returning Member Program mandates heavy and appropriate limitations to both tournament access and potential earnings that we believe properly holds returning members accountable for substantial compensation earned elsewhere," the PGA Tour said.

The Returning Member Program is open to LIV Golfers who have been off the Tour for more than two years and have won either a Major or The Players Championship from 2022-2025.

There are only four players who fit into this category - Koepka himself as well as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith.

"I’ve been fortunate to hear and learn from so many of our fans on what makes the PGA Tour special, along with the ways we can further enhance the drama and consequence of competing at the highest level of the game," PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said.

"And one thing has been clear across each of those conversations — you all want the best players in the world competing against each other more often."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether any of these players makes a return is to be seen.

Consequences of the Returning Member Program

(Image credit: PGA Tour)

While the PGA Tour suspends LIV Golfers for 12 months after their last start, Brooks Koepka has paved for the way for this exception due to his status as a five-time Major winner and former World No.1.

He is being forced to pay a big consequence, however, by not being eligible for the Player Equity Program until 2030. The scheme allows PGA Tour golfers to take a stake in the circuit, with the PGA Tour saying he could be missing out on between $50-$85m. The Tour calls it "one of the largest financial repercussions in professional sports history."

Koepka is also not allowed any sponsor's invites into Signature Events and can only play in them via qualifying through the usual means - Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5, winning a tournament or reaching the world's top 30. He is allowed into The Players Championship, however.

The Floridian is also not allowed to earn any FedEx Cup bonus money, and he must play in at least 15 'cosponsored and approved' tournaments this year.

He has also agreed to pay a $5m charitable donation to a recipient of his and the Tour's choice.

The Returning Member Program will not take away playing opportunities from current members, with fields featuring Koepka (and any other players who rejoin) expanded.

"Other eligible players interested in seeking PGA Tour reinstatement must do so by the time the Returning Member Program closes on Monday, Feb. 2," the PGA Tour said.

"This is a one-time, defined window and does not set a precedent for future situations. Once the door closes, there is no promise that this path will be available again."