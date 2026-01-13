LIV Golf Stars To Reject PGA Tour Returning Member Program

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith have all confirmed they will be staying with LIV Golf amid the introduction of the Returning Member Program route back to the PGA Tour.

Brooks Koepka has rejoined the US circuit via the new, limited-time scheme, which has seen him face multiple sanctions including not being eligible for the PGA Tour Player Equity Program until 2031.

He is also not allowed sponsor's invites into Signature Events this year, cannot receive any FedEx Cup bonus money in 2026 and has had to make a $5m charitable donation.

The Returning Member Program is open to LIV Golfers who have won a Major or The Players Championship between 2022 to 2025, and only three other players fit into that category - Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith.

The offer expires on February 2nd, but all three have now confirmed they will be remaining on the PIF-funded circuit in 2026.

"I'm contracted through 2026," Bryson DeChambeau, who is entering the final year of his contract, said at this week's LIV Golf media week.

"So I'm excited about this year."

Jon Rahm, who joined at the start of 2024 as reigning Masters champion, echoed DeChambeau's words.

“I’m not planning on going anywhere, so very similar answer to what Bryson gave," Rahm said.

"I wish Brooks the best, and as far as I’m concerned, I’m focused on LIV for this year and hoping my team can repeat as champs.”

Cameron Smith, who arrived as World No.2 in 2022 after winning The Open at St Andrews and The Players Championship, confirmed he would be staying with LIV for "years to come."

“I made a decision to come out here and spend more time at home and I'm not giving that away. I will be on LIV for the years to come," the Australian said.

These three big names committing their future is a welcome boost to the league ahead of the 2026 LIV Golf season begins next month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It's a season of change in LIV Golf with the format upped from 54 holes to 72 as well as a field size increase from 54 to 57. The league is also closer than ever to gaining Official World Ranking Points.