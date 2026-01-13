LIV Golf Stars To Reject PGA Tour Returning Member Program

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith
Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith have all confirmed they will be staying with LIV Golf amid the introduction of the Returning Member Program route back to the PGA Tour.

Brooks Koepka has rejoined the US circuit via the new, limited-time scheme, which has seen him face multiple sanctions including not being eligible for the PGA Tour Player Equity Program until 2031.

“I’m not planning on going anywhere, so very similar answer to what Bryson gave," Rahm said.

"I wish Brooks the best, and as far as I’m concerned, I’m focused on LIV for this year and hoping my team can repeat as champs.”

“I made a decision to come out here and spend more time at home and I'm not giving that away. I will be on LIV for the years to come," the Australian said.

