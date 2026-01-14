'A Win For Everyone' - Tiger Woods Gives Update On Brooks Koepka's PGA Tour Return

Tiger Woods says Brooks Koepka's PGA Tour return is a "win for everyone" and has given an update on his recovery from his latest back surgery.

The 15-time Major winner was in the SoFi Center for Jupiter Links' first TGL match of the year, which resulted in a heavy 8-3 defeat to New York GC.

Woods spoke to media following the match, where he gave an update on Brooks Koepka's immediate return to the PGA Tour following his departure from LIV Golf.

Koepka will make his first PGA Tour start in almost four years in two weeks' time at the Farmers Insurance Open, having been allowed to return straight away while facing a number of sanctions through the new Returning Member Program.

Woods, who is on the PGA Tour board, says the executives were working every day through the holidays to try and come up with a formal process, and he believes the scheme they've come up with has struck the perfect balance.

"Well, we received his letter on December 23rd that he wants to come back," Woods said on Koepka's return.

"He wrote to the commissioner and Brian [Rolapp, CEO]. We took that letter and then took it to both boards and tried to implement a plan that would be fair and adequate, that justifies Brooks' time away from our tour, the penalties served, the fines if necessary, what the integration would look like on our tour, and obviously the bonus payouts, yes or no.

Woods is on the PGA Tour board (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We had lots of subsequent meetings, worked through the holidays. There were no days off. We just worked through it day after day after day, and we came out with a plan that we unveiled.

"Yes, we're not going to satisfy every player. This plan was created for a very select few players that met the criteria. You know the names.

"As far as his integration, he has the right, I think, in our sport, with our meritocracy that we have on the PGA Tour, that he has the right to earn his way into Signature Events, and if he plays well enough, he has a chance to earn his way into the Playoffs.

"But he's not going to get the bonus pool from that. But he has a chance to earn his way into those fields.

"Plus on top of that, he's not taking a spot away from any player. That was one of the main concerns and one of the big things that myself and the other player directors demanded, that that was never going to be the case.

Koepka will play in the Farmers Insurance Open later this month as well as the following week's WM Phoenix Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He's an additive, and then on top of that, to fill out the group, or if it happens to be in the summer where it's twosomes or if it happens to be threesomes, there's two more players that could get in.

"The alternate list, I think they're going to be impacted getting in one or two more events, which is a positive thing, and on top of that, we get a probably top-three-of-his-generation player back that went to another tour, played over there, and was adamant about coming back here and got out early to come back.

"That says a lot about the PGA Tour, where we're headed, what we have done, what we accomplished and the players who have stayed and who have supported the Tour.

"Having another world-class player that these guys are going to try and beat, that's what the fans demanded. That's what the fans wanted for our fan initiative program, and I think we've addressed that.

Woods says the executives have been "rolling through" various scenarios for returning LIV players since they had a meeting at the White House in February. He accepts some might not be overly happy with the decision but says it's a win for "everyone" thanks to the Player Equity Program, which sees tour members own a stake of the business.

"Yes, there are opinions from both sides. We're not going to satisfy everyone," he said.

"We know that. But the whole idea is to make our tour better than what it was. With Brooks' addition to the Tour, it does. It makes it a better place to play.

"Now with players who have earned equity, and there are four more years of potential earning of equity for these players, the fact that they own the Tour, if Brooks plays, it puts more money in their pocket. It's a win for everyone."

Woods says he is able to hit short irons now following surgery in October (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods was also spotted hitting some shots in the TGL stadium prior to the match, having said last month he had only been cleared to hit chip shots and putts. He had his seventh back surgery in October and seems to be making good progress.

"Well, I'm moving up to short irons, so that's about it," he said of his fitness.

"I need a little bit more than that to be able to play here.

"At my speed right now, I could probably play the Stinger hole. Just kind of roll it off the tee.

"But no, I'm progressing, which is nice. I'm getting there and getting stronger.

"It's just one of those things where it just takes so much time for the bone to heal and the bone to set."