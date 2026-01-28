LIV's OWGR Decision Has 'A Chance' To Arrive In Coming Days As Brooks Koepka And The LPGA Tour Return: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our weekly look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know.

February is almost here already, but there's still time left in January for plenty to happen in the golfing sphere.

And much is expected to occur before the next Monday as a couple of big names are set to make their season debuts while one of the biggest tours in the world is back for 2026.

Meanwhile, there could be some seismic news to come out of LIV Golf - if reports are to be believed - which may consequently impact the entire men's pro golf scene.

Here's everything you need to know about what is going on in golf this week as well as a catch-up on the biggest stories to have already hit the internet.

LIV'S OWGR DECISION COULD ARRIVE SOON

Per the Associated Press' Doug Ferguson, there is "a chance" LIV will hear whether it has been granted Official World Golf Ranking points "by the end of the week."

In his report, Ferguson noted that the OWGR board is set to meet on Wednesday, January 28 but that no official vote on LIV is believed to be on the table.

However, a decision could arrive before February 4 anyway when LIV Golf begins its 2026 campaign in Riyadh.

BROOKS KOEPKA MAKES PGA TOUR RETURN

You may have heard already, but just in case, Brooks Koepka is playing his first PGA Tour event in almost four years at this week's Farmers Insurance Open.

In his pre-tournament press conference, the five-time Major champion admitted he was "nervous" about the reaction he would receive from the fans and also went on to share his reasons for leaving LIV as well as his short-term schedule on the PGA Tour.

Koepka is teeing off alongside Ludvig Aberg and Max Homa in the first two rounds, with ESPN providing a three-hour coverage window on the PGA Tour for the first time in almost 20 years.

SERGIO GARCIA MAKES DP WORLD TOUR RETURN

A week on from Patrick Reed providing a golfing clinic on how to ice a tournament at the Dubai Desert Classic, another LIV pro will be hoping to roll back the years and triumph once more on the DP World Tour.

As Reed tees it up once again before LIV Golf Riyadh, Sergio Garcia will make his DP World Tour return, joined by fellow LIV golfers Laurie Canter and Thomas Detry following the pair's recent switch.

Garcia is making his tournament debut in 2026 on a sponsor's invite after giving up his DP World Tour membership once he failed to make Luke Donald's Ryder Cup roster at Bethpage Black.

Garcia last played the Asian Tour's Saudi International in November while his most recent DP World Tour start was at the Open de España in October.

THE LPGA TOUR IS BACK

From this Thursday, the LPGA Tour returns for 2026 and the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions has the honor of firing the starting gun at Lake Nona Golf Club near Orlando, Florida.

A stellar line-up featuring nearly every champion on the circuit for the past two years is in town, with the exception of three Australians, while a celebrity field is also competing for a separate title alongside.

So, as Jeeno Thitikul and co. try to win the LPGA Tour's opening trophy of the year, a group of well-known names such as Annika Sorenstam, Alfonso Ribeiro and Brian Baumgartner will battle it out for the celebrity trophy.

AUGUSTA INTRODUCES 'SHOT CLOCK' AT DC&P FINALS

Augusta National has introduced a shot clock at its Drive, Chip And Putt finals competition from this year after criticism over slow play in 2025.

ANGC chairman Fred Ridley touched on the subject during his pre-Masters press conference last year and vowed to do something about it from 2026.

The action he has taken is to add a 40-second time limit for each shot the players have in order to "reinforce pace of play as an essential skill in golf."

Each competitor will earn an extra half-point for every shot they complete in 40 seconds or less, so there is up to an additional three points on offer if they hit all six shots within the timeframe.

MINI TWIGS - WHAT ELSE TO KNOW