Dubai Invitational Field 2026: Tommy Fleetwood And Rory McIlroy Headline
A strong field has been assembled for the limited-field Dubai Invitational this week on the DP World Tour
The DP World Tour returns for 2026 with the Dubai Invitational, played at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club.
The event returns for the second iteration, having been played for the first time in 2024. It made way for the Team Cup last year, with both events alternating in years.
Tommy Fleetwood won the inaugural Dubai Invitational after pipping Rory McIlroy in a dramatic final day, and both men are back to headline a strong field once again.
As well as World No.1 McIlroy and No.3 Fleetwood, the field also includes Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, recent back-to-back winner Jayden Schaper, Australian Open champion Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and multiple LIV Golfers including Reed, Tom McKibbin and David Puig.
The £2.75m limited-field event features 60 professionals and 60 amateurs playing in a three-day pro-am format before the final round featuring just the pros.
Take a look at the full Dubai Invitational 2026 field...
Dubai Invitational field 2026:
Category 1 — Winners of the Race to Dubai Rankings in 2018 and 2021-2025, and winners of Major Championships in 2018 and 2021-2026
- Rory McIlroy
- Francesco Molinari
- Patrick Reed
Category 2 — Winners of Rolex Series tournaments and winners of World Golf Championships in 2023-2026
- Paul Waring
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Ryan Fox
Category 3 — Winners of Race to Dubai Ranking Tournaments with a prize fund equal to or above US$ 2M 2024-2026, and the winner of the Gold Medal at the men’s Olympic Golf tournament in 2024
- Junghwan Lee
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Thriston Lawrence
- Grant Forrest
- Connor Syme
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Martin Couvra
- Ashun Wu
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Richard Mansell
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Johannes Veerman
- Julien Guerrier
- Dan Bradbury
- Angel Hidalgo
- Matt Wallace
- Niklas Norgaard
- Frederic Lacroix
- David Revetto
- Ewen Ferguson
- Marcel Siem
- Guido Migliozzi
- Nacho Elvira
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yuto Katsuragawa
- Darius Van Driel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Dylan Frittelli
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Ockie Strydom
- Category 3a — Membership Extension
- Daniel Gavins
Category 4 — Winners of Race to Dubai Ranking Tournaments in the 2025-2026 Official Seasons that have a prize fund below 2 million US Dollars followed by winners of Race to Dubai Ranking Tournaments in the 2026 Official Season with a prize fund below 1 million Euro who were already Ranked DP World Tour or Ranked HotelPlanner Tour Members at the time of the win, followed by winners of DP World Tour/HotelPlanner Tour Dual Ranking tournaments in the 2026 Official Season.
- Jayden Schaper
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- David Puig
- Calum Hill
- Dylan Naidoo
- Shaun Norris
- Ryggs Johnston
- Category 5 — Professional tournament Invitations
- Padraig Harrington
- Danny Willett
- Category 9 — Members of the 2025 European Ryder Cup Team (Members are ranked within this Category based on their qualifying position within the European Ryder Cup Rankings) followed by the Captain of the 2025 European Ryder Cup Team
- Shane Lowry
Category 10 — Any Member who earned a 2025 PGA TOUR card through the Race to Dubai Rankings who is not otherwise exempt above and has fulfilled his minimum Counting Tournament requirement in the 2025 DPWT season, followed by the top 115 players in the final 2025 Race to Dubai Rankings followed by any Affiliate Members, HPT Ranked Members and Ranked Amateurs who have earned at least the same points on the Non-Member Race to Dubai Points List as the 115th player in the final 2025 Race to Dubai Rankings
- Matteo Manassero
- Antoine Rozner
- Tom McKibbin
- Daniel Hillier
- Angel Ayora
- Joakim Lagergren
- Andy Sullivan
- Joost Luiten
- Marcus Armitage
- Jacob Skov Olesen
- Oliver Lindell
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
