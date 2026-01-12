Dubai Invitational Field 2026: Tommy Fleetwood And Rory McIlroy Headline

The DP World Tour returns for 2026 with the Dubai Invitational, played at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club.

The event returns for the second iteration, having been played for the first time in 2024. It made way for the Team Cup last year, with both events alternating in years.

Tommy Fleetwood won the inaugural Dubai Invitational after pipping Rory McIlroy in a dramatic final day, and both men are back to headline a strong field once again.

As well as World No.1 McIlroy and No.3 Fleetwood, the field also includes Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, recent back-to-back winner Jayden Schaper, Australian Open champion Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and multiple LIV Golfers including Reed, Tom McKibbin and David Puig.

The £2.75m limited-field event features 60 professionals and 60 amateurs playing in a three-day pro-am format before the final round featuring just the pros.

Take a look at the full Dubai Invitational 2026 field...

Dubai Invitational field 2026:

Category 1 — Winners of the Race to Dubai Rankings in 2018 and 2021-2025, and winners of Major Championships in 2018 and 2021-2026

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rory McIlroy

Francesco Molinari

Patrick Reed

Category 2 — Winners of Rolex Series tournaments and winners of World Golf Championships in 2023-2026

Paul Waring

Nicolai Hojgaard

Ryan Fox

Category 3 — Winners of Race to Dubai Ranking Tournaments with a prize fund equal to or above US$ 2M 2024-2026, and the winner of the Gold Medal at the men’s Olympic Golf tournament in 2024

Junghwan Lee

Tommy Fleetwood

Thriston Lawrence

Grant Forrest

Connor Syme

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Martin Couvra

Ashun Wu

Eugenio Chacarra

Richard Mansell

Jacques Kruyswijk

Alejandro Del Rey

Johannes Veerman

Julien Guerrier

Dan Bradbury

Angel Hidalgo

Matt Wallace

Niklas Norgaard

Frederic Lacroix

David Revetto

Ewen Ferguson

Marcel Siem

Guido Migliozzi

Nacho Elvira

Adrian Otaegui

Yuto Katsuragawa

Darius Van Driel

Rikuya Hoshino

Dylan Frittelli

Thorbjorn Olesen

Pablo Larrazabal

Ockie Strydom

Category 3a — Membership Extension

Daniel Gavins

Category 4 — Winners of Race to Dubai Ranking Tournaments in the 2025-2026 Official Seasons that have a prize fund below 2 million US Dollars followed by winners of Race to Dubai Ranking Tournaments in the 2026 Official Season with a prize fund below 1 million Euro who were already Ranked DP World Tour or Ranked HotelPlanner Tour Members at the time of the win, followed by winners of DP World Tour/HotelPlanner Tour Dual Ranking tournaments in the 2026 Official Season.

Jayden Schaper

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

David Puig

Calum Hill

Dylan Naidoo

Shaun Norris

Ryggs Johnston

Category 5 — Professional tournament Invitations

Padraig Harrington

Danny Willett

Category 9 — Members of the 2025 European Ryder Cup Team (Members are ranked within this Category based on their qualifying position within the European Ryder Cup Rankings) followed by the Captain of the 2025 European Ryder Cup Team

Shane Lowry

Category 10 — Any Member who earned a 2025 PGA TOUR card through the Race to Dubai Rankings who is not otherwise exempt above and has fulfilled his minimum Counting Tournament requirement in the 2025 DPWT season, followed by the top 115 players in the final 2025 Race to Dubai Rankings followed by any Affiliate Members, HPT Ranked Members and Ranked Amateurs who have earned at least the same points on the Non-Member Race to Dubai Points List as the 115th player in the final 2025 Race to Dubai Rankings