Why It's Time To Move The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing

There is the potential for big changes coming to the PGA Tour schedule from next year and beyond with new CEO Brian Rolapp focused on 'aggressively' improving the legacy US circuit.

Rolapp, along with the Tiger Woods-chaired Future Competitions Committee, is believed to be targeting a shorter, more condensed season that starts post-Super Bowl and ends in August.

Reports state the Hawaii swing may be disappearing and Torrey Pines could be moving to the Playoffs, and one other aspect which should be on table is the wider West Coast swing, which Torrey is part of.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational traditionally conclude a run of events on the Pacific coast from January to February, but it has been clear for many years that this time of the year is not optimal for these iconic locations.

Pebble Beach played extremely soft in last week's Pro-Am and golf fans barely saw the sun peep out from behind the clouds over the weekend.

Scottie Scheffler shot 63 in 30mph winds in the final round, while Collin Morikawa benefitted from missing the fairway on 15 during the final round as it helped him take spin off of his approach shot.

Golf fans enjoy watching the world's best faced with demanding conditions, but even the high winds couldn't stop five players finishing at 20-under-par or better for 72-holes.

The course was extremely soft and lacked the bite we've become accustomed to see when Pebble Beach hosts the US Open.

Rory McIlroy shot 21-under to win last year while Wyndham Clark carded a third-round 60 (12-under-par) to win in 2024 when the tournament had to be shortened to 54-holes due to the weather.

Pebble Beach is a classic US Open venue that plays firm and fast, and much more difficult, in the summer months so moving to a friendlier date would take the event to the next level.

It's the same with Riviera. The famous LA country club is under water already this week and the forecast does not look great for the tournament, with rain expected along with highs of 68 degrees and lows in the forties.

Riviera has already received plenty of rain in the lead-up to the Genesis Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images/Skratch on X/Eamon Lynch on X)

The heavy weekend and Monday rain has been unfortunate but it's the risk you take of playing in LA in mid-February, and the consequence will be easier conditions and cloudy views that are ultimately less fun to watch for fans.

A firm-and-fast Riviera in sunny, low-80s temperatures would be great TV - which we can at least look forward to in this year's US Women's Open, the 2028 Olympics and 2031 US Open.

With Torrey Pines and the San Diego Open potentially moving to the Playoffs, it does pose the question as to what the Tour does with Pebble Beach and Riviera. They are two of the best courses we get the pleasure of watching each year but they're simply not shown in their best competitive shape.

The summer months on the PGA Tour are packed with some of the biggest events but none are bigger than the Genesis Invitational or take place on courses better than Pebble Beach and Riviera.

Pebble Beach's iconic par 3 7th hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

A WM Phoenix Open to start the season the week after the Super Bowl seems the obvious starting point before heading to San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open and then Colonial CC in Fort Worth before moving onto the Florida Swing pre-Masters.

Could the Genesis Invitational and Pebble Beach then be slotted in somewhere between late April and early July? It's a packed calendar featuring events like the Truist Championship, Memorial Tournament, RBC Canadian Open and the Travelers Championship, but if the Tour can get it right it would be a huge win.

While finding dates will be tough for the PGA Tour, it will be difficult for Pebble Beach, too, which is one of the world's most popular public access golf courses that would need to be booked out for two weeks during its peak season.

Green fees will cost $695 per person next summer so closing it down for two weeks won't be cheap.

But if there's anything we've learned from Brian Rolapp since he took charge last year is that he's very serious about making big improvements to the Tour, as seen by the immediate return of Brooks Koepka in January.

Moving the Pebble Beach and Riviera events will not be a straightforward task, but they would be a big benefit to the season and that's something he should be looking at seriously.

Would you like to see the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational hosted during the summer? Or do you like to see the pros battle the weather? Let me know in the comments section below.