10 Big Names Missing AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The first Signature Event of 2026 has arrived and there's a stacked field lined up for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The historic event carries a $20m purse and features all of the world's top ten players, headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Rory McIlroy.

Signature Events are the most difficult PGA Tour tournaments to qualify for, so a number of big names have not made it into the limited field of just 80 players this week.

So, which big names and missing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Let's take a look...

Brooks Koepka

When Brooks Koepka made his immediate PGA Tour return via the Returning Member Program, he knew he would only be allowed entry into the Signature Events if he qualified for them off of his own back.

He hasn't managed that after just two events so will miss Pebble Beach and next week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera as well.

The five-time Major champion finished T56th in his first start back at the Farmers Insurance Open before missing the WM Phoenix Open cut.

Justin Thomas

The World No.12 and two-time Major winner is currently sidelined following a microdiscectomy surgery in November after an MRI scan revealed an issue with a disc in his back.

"I’m not putting any tournament on the calendar or specific time for returning," he said, having last played at the Ryder Cup.

"While I will miss some events in the beginning of 2026, I want to be very smart and patient in letting my disc fully heal so it isn’t an issue again."

A return date has still not been set, although Thomas was seen hitting shots prior to Atlanta Drive's TGL match last week.

Adam Scott

The 2013 Masters champion ended last year with 5th and 7th-place finishes Down Under but he is not eligible for the Signature Events so far due to his world ranking of 70th and his 90th-place FedEx Cup finish.

The former World No.1 has regularly been handed sponsor's invitations into the big $20m events but not this week. He is yet to play in 2026 but could well receive an invite into the Genesis next week, having won at Riviera in 2020.

Max Homa

Six-time PGA Tour winner Homa had a disappointing 2025 campaign to finish 111th in the FedEx Cup standings, while he also dropped out of the world's top 100.

The former World No.5 is another who could be considered for a Genesis Invitational invite after winning his hometown event in 2021 and finishing 2nd in 2023.

Tom Kim

Tom Kim is another multiple PGA Tour winner and big name who finds himself struggling for form.

The former World No.11 is currently ranked 116th after managing just one top-10 in 26 starts last year.

Sungjae Im

Im hasn't played since October and we found out why when he posted a photo of his wrist in a brace last month with no explanation of his injury or a timeline for a return.

The Korean is qualified for all of the Signature Events this season after finishing T27th at the Tour Championship last year.

Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard

The Danish twins are two of the best prospects in golf but neither has managed to qualify for this week's Signature Event.

Rasmus hasn't made it despite ranking 40th in the world and making three consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour so far in 2026, while World No.5 Nicolai isn't in either, even though he finished T3rd in Phoenix last week.

Michael Brennan

If you thought the World No.40 not qualifying was tough, how about Michael Brennan?

The Bank of Utah Championship winner is the highest-ranked PGA Tour player not qualified this week, with the young American currently sat at No.37 in the OWGR.

Kristoffer Reitan

Reitan earned his PGA Tour card via the DP World Tour after winning twice on the European circuit last year, and he has got off to a solid start with results of MC-T41-T30 from his first three appearances.

Like Brennan, he is high up in the Official World Golf Ranking, sitting at No.38 to be the second-highest ranked player with PGA Tour status not qualified this week.

Other notables not in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

(World Ranking)