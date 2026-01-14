PGA Tour Winner Thomas Detry Joins LIV Golf

Dustin Johnson has confirmed Thomas Detry has joined his LIV Golf team, 4Aces GC.

The Belgian has opted to leave the PGA Tour after winning his maiden title at last year's WM Phoenix Open, which he won by seven strokes after a final round 65.

He currently ranks 58th in the world and has a best Major finish of T4 at the 2024 PGA Championship.

News of Detry's signing was first reported by The Times earlier this month, which stated he would join Johnson, countryman Thomas Pieters and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed on the 4Aces franchise to replace Harold Varner III - who is said to be taking Brooks Koepka's vacant spot on Smash GC.

The 4Aces line-up for the 2026 LIV Golf campaign (Image credit: 4 Aces/LIV Golf)

"I'm obviously very excited about this year," Dustin Johnson said.

"I just re-signed a few months ago an extension and then we got a new player. Thomas Detry is going to be on the team this year, another Belgian, so excited about that. I think he's a really good player.

"I've played with him a few times before over the years, and then obviously got to spend a lot of time with him the last three or four days.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Really like the kid. He's a good player, very talented. So looking forward to that."

Thomas Detry won his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

"There’s an amazing vibe around the 4Aces that you feel right away,” Detry said.

“You can see they play with confidence and there’s a definite swagger coming from all the guys… feeling like you belong on the biggest stages. That’s exactly the type of environment I want to be a part of.”

Detry, 33, has played in more than 170 DP World Tour events and has full status on the European circuit this year after a last-gasp finish to his season.

His T7th in the Genesis Championship, the final regular event of the 2025 campaign, moved him from 129th to 113th in the Race to Dubai, with the top 115 earning their cards.

Other new players joining the league this off-season include Victor Perez, Laurie Canter, Scott Vincent, Yosuke Asaji, Richard T Lee and Bjorn Hellgren. Elvis Smylie is also reportedly joining to replace Matt Jones on Cameron Smith's all-Australian Ripper GC team.

While LIV has made a number of moves this winter, the biggest story is Brooks Koepka's departure and his immediate return to the PGA Tour via the Returning Member Program.

Brooks Koepka is back on the PGA Tour for 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The new scheme has seen him pay a number of consequences and is also open to Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith as winners of Majors or The Players Championship from 2022-2025. All three LIV stars have declined the PGA Tour's offer, having publicly confirmed they will be staying with the PIF-backed tour.

Kevin Na has also left LIV Golf, while Jinichiro Kozuma is reportedly without a spot in 2026, too. Na was Iron Heads GC captain but the side has rebranded to Korean Golf Club and are expected to be led by PGA Tour player Ben An this year. No concrete news has been confirmed of the new roster, yet.

The 2026 LIV Golf season gets underway next month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.