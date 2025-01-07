How To Watch TGL Golf: Live Streams & TV Channels As Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's New Hi-Tech League Begins

Golf fans new and old will surely want to watch the TGL, the new hi-tech golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, in partnership with the PGA Tour, in a bid push the sport into the future.

Starting on Tuesday, January 7, Golf Monthly brings you all the information on how to watch TGL golf live streams and TV broadcasts wherever you are in the world.

TGL key information • Dates: January 7–March 26, 2024 • Venue: SoFi Center, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA • TV & Streaming: ESPN+ (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The TGL is not contested outdoors on a traditional golf course but indoors using a golf simulator, with the SoFi Centre in Florida providing the spectacular arena and Full Swing providing the cutting-edge simulation technology. As well as a 64ft x 53ft simulator screen for the long-range shots, there is a purpose-built short game area with a putting green which can be rotated and its contours changed from hole to hole.

Six teams representing different US cities will play a round-robin league from January to March, with matches taking place on Monday or Tuesday evenings and lasting about two hours. The teams in the league all play each other once, and the top four sides then move into the playoffs.

The TGL starts on Tuesday, January 7, with its first match, New York Golf Club vs The Bay Golf Club, in which three of the world's Top 10 golfers are playing.

Read on for our guide on how to watch TGL golf online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Today's TGL match: New York GC vs The Bay GC – Schedule, players, matches

Date: January 7 (January 8 in some countries)

January 7 (January 8 in some countries) Timings: 9pm–11pm ET (ESPN, Sportsnet) | 2am-4am (Jan 8) GMT (Sky Sports Golf) | 1pm-3pm (Jan 8) AEDT (Fox Sports, Kayo)

9pm–11pm ET (ESPN, Sportsnet) | 2am-4am (Jan 8) GMT (Sky Sports Golf) | 1pm-3pm (Jan 8) AEDT (Fox Sports, Kayo) New York GC line-up: Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele

Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele The Bay GC line-up: Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg

Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg Matches: Rickie Flower vs Shane Lowry | Matt Fitzpatrick vs Wyndham Clark | Xander Schauffele vs Ludvig Åberg.

Watch TGL from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Watch TGL Golf League in the US

ESPN will televise the action from the SoFi Center live on television and via live stream on ESPN+.

A subscription to the ESPN+ streaming platform costs $11.99 per month, or $119.99 per year - a saving of 15%. You can also get a bundle with Dinsey+ and Hulu for $16.99 per month.

TGL TV Timings: New York GC vs The Bay GC January 7: 9pm–11pm (ESPN, ESPN+)

ESPN comes on most cable TV packages, so if you already have cable, you're all set. If you don't have cable, you get now easily get the channels in an online package, thanks to the new generation of 'cord-cutting' streaming services.

One of the leading providers is Sling TV, which comes with two plans: Sling Orange at $40 per month and Sling Blue at $46 per month. The Sports Extra add-on is an additional $11 per month.

Fubo is another cord-cutting streaming service through which you'll be able to watch TGL golf. Subscriptions cost $79.99 per month but you can take advantage of a free trial.

Watch TGL golf in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch TGL on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf.

You can get Sky Sports on your television by adding a Sky Sports plan to your existing TV package. These come on a minimum two-year contract, so are a long-term commitment. Existing subscribers can get their content online using the Sky Sports app.

TGL TV Timings: New York GC vs The Bay GC January 8: 2am–4am on Sky Sports Golf

For an option with less commitment, Sky Sports is also available via the Now TV streaming service. You can get a day pass for £14.99 or a monthly pass for £26 per month.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch TGL in Canada

In Canada, TGL will be broadcast by Sportsnet which has the rights to TGL golf.

Sportsnet+ is the streaming platform, with a Standard subscription costing $19.99/month and a Premium one $34.99/month.

How to watch TGL in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch TGL on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on channel 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming.

Kayo subscriptions start at $25 a month, but there's currently a free trial available.

Is there a TGL free live stream?

There are no official TGL free live streams, with coverage limited to pay-TV broadcasters. However, several of these broadcasters are offering free trials, so you could grab a slice of the action for free.

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial itself, but if you get the Hulu + Live TV bundle through Hulu, you can get a three-day free trial. This is a pricey package at $82.99 per month, so if you're just wanting to catch the TGL, don't forget to cancel in time!

In Australia, Kayo Sports is offering a seven-day free trial for its new subscribers.

It's worth noting that free trials are only eligible for new customers or returning customers who've not subscribed for a certain period of time - usually in the past 12 months. So you'll only be able to catch one round of the TGL for free in this way.

TGL Global broadcasters

Central and South America

Claro: Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Canal+: Andorra, France, Monaco, Switzerland

Sky (local divisions): Austria, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg

Telenet: Belgium

Ziggo: Netherlands

Disney+: Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland

Golf Channel: Slovakia, Czech Republic

Africa

Sportsnet: South Africa

Both Sportsnet & Canal+ (French): Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo-Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liveria, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leon, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar, Zimbabwe.

Asia

beIN Sport: Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand

JTBC Golf: South Korea

U-NEXT: Japan

Shinai Sports: China

TGL Golf: Format

Each team has to name a three-man team from its four-man roster before play starts. The contest is played over 15 holes taken from 30 holes specifically designed for TGL.

The holes are played as matchplay. The first nine holes are played by all three players in the alternate shot format. The last six holes are played as singles, with the same players taking on one another each time, with the three singles matches being holes 10 and 13; 11 and 14; and 12 and 15.

Winning a hole wins the side a point; a halved hole wins neither side any points. An added tactical dimension to acquiring points is provided by The Hammer. This is in possession by one side, and they can chose to play it – ‘throw The Hammer’ – to make the hole being played worth 2pts instead. The opposition can choose to either accept this challenge or concede the hole. After The Hammer is thrown, the opposition takes possession of it.

Whoever ends the 15 holes with most points wins. If it ends tied, there is a nearest-the-pin playoff. A side winning the game gets two league points; the loser gets one if they lose in the playoff, but none if they lost in regulation play.

TGL Golf: Teams

TGL Golf League: Schedule

All times ET

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 9pm: New York Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club

New York Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club Tuesday, Jan. 14, 7pm: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club

Los Angeles Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club Tuesday, Jan. 21, 7pm: New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC

New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC Monday, Jan. 27, 6:30pm: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf Tuesday, Feb. 4, 9pm: Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club Monday, Feb. 17, 1pm: Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club Monday, Feb. 17, 4pm: Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club

Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club Monday, Feb. 17, 7pm: The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf

The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7pm: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club Monday, Feb. 24, 5pm: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club Monday, Feb. 24, 9pm: Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC

Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC Tuesday, Feb. 25, 9pm: The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club

The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club Monday, Mar. 3, 3pm: The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club Monday, Mar. 3, 7 pm: New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf

New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf Tuesday, Mar. 4, 7p.m: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC Tuesday, Mar. 18, 5pm: Semi-final one

Semi-final one Wednesday, Mar. 19 5pm: Semi-final two

Semi-final two Monday, Mar. 24, TBA: Final - Game one

Final - Game one Wednesday, Mar. 26, 5pm: Final - Game two

Final - Game two Wednesday Mar. 26, 7pm: Final - Game three (if required)