Billy Horschel Confirms Official Return Date Following Surgery
After four months away from the game following right hip surgery, the eight-time PGA Tour winner will return to defend his BMW PGA Championship title in September
In a video posted to his social media channels, Billy Horschel has given an official return date to the game of golf following right hip surgery in May.
Horschel, who revealed three months ago that the surgery was a "preventative measure," will now return at Wentworth Club to defend his BMW PGA Championship title, which gets underway on September 11-14th.
Captioned: "It’s offical…. Returning to the game I love next month @bmwpga!" Horschel added "excited to get back out there competing against the best players in the world and playing in front of the fans again. See everyone soon!"
A regular participant in the BMW PGA Championship, Horschel has two victories to his name in Surrey, with it marking the first time that he will tee it up in a competitive environment since the RBC Heritage in April.
Finishing in a share of 27th at that event, Horschel was forced to withdraw prior to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans two weeks later, with the reason at the time unclear.
Shortly after, the American released a video statement that said: "After consulting with doctors and my team, I have decided to have right hip surgery early next week out in Colorado."
Missing the majority of the 2025 season, including the remaining three Majors and the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Horschel also explained in the newest statement that he was unable to "fulfill the minimum requirement for the DP World Tour season."
Although he was forced to resign his membership for 2025, Horschel went on to add that "he is fully committed to being a full DP World Tour member in 2026."
