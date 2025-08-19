Billy Horschel Confirms Official Return Date Following Surgery

In a video posted to his social media channels, Billy Horschel has given an official return date to the game of golf following right hip surgery in May.

Horschel, who revealed three months ago that the surgery was a "preventative measure," will now return at Wentworth Club to defend his BMW PGA Championship title, which gets underway on September 11-14th.

A post shared by Billy Horschel (@billyho_golf) A photo posted by on

Captioned: "It’s offical…. Returning to the game I love next month @bmwpga!" Horschel added "excited to get back out there competing against the best players in the world and playing in front of the fans again. See everyone soon!"

A regular participant in the BMW PGA Championship, Horschel has two victories to his name in Surrey, with it marking the first time that he will tee it up in a competitive environment since the RBC Heritage in April.

Finishing in a share of 27th at that event, Horschel was forced to withdraw prior to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans two weeks later, with the reason at the time unclear.

Shortly after, the American released a video statement that said: "After consulting with doctors and my team, I have decided to have right hip surgery early next week out in Colorado."

Horschel claimed the BMW PGA Championship in 2021 and 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Missing the majority of the 2025 season, including the remaining three Majors and the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Horschel also explained in the newest statement that he was unable to "fulfill the minimum requirement for the DP World Tour season."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although he was forced to resign his membership for 2025, Horschel went on to add that "he is fully committed to being a full DP World Tour member in 2026."