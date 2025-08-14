How To Watch BMW Championship 2025: TV & Streaming Info For FedExCup Playoffs Second Leg

The final eliminator for the FedExCup finale to the 2025 PGA Tour regular season is being played at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland this week, and Golf Monthly is here with all the information on how to watch the BMW Championship.

The best golfers in the world will be teeing it up at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland in the BMW Championship, with nine of the world’s top-10 ranked golfers in the 49-man field.

The BMW Championship is the second leg of the three-legged FedExCup playoffs, ahead of the TOUR Championship finale next week.

In this guide Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the BMW Championship online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Are there any free live streams for the BMW Championship?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters for the BMW Championship, but that doesn't necessarily mean you can't watch it for free, with multiple free trials to be had.

You can watch the BMW Championship for free by taking out a free trial with one of the broadcasters, with Fubo in the US and Kayo in Australia both offering seven-day free trials. Note that free trials are reserved for new customers or those returning after an absence.

A cheap option also exists for those in India, in Fancode, a streaming platform where a monthly subscription costs just ₹149 – that's about $1.75 or under £1.25. The service is geo-restricted so will only work in India.

Away from home right now? You can still access your usual streams by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch BMW Championship golf from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Get 70% off NordVPN TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

► BMW Championship: Odds, Predictions, Picks

Watch BMW Championship golf in the US

There are a few options for watching the BMW Championship in the US.

BMW Championship on the Golf Channel and NBC

The Golf Channel will be showing action from all four days of the BMW Championship. The closing stages of the third and fourth rounds will be on NBC.

If you have cable, you're all set. If not, you can catch the NBC action on Peacock ($10.99 per month), but to get everything all in one online place you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service, which gets you cable channels in a flexible streaming package.

Sling is one of the best, with NBC included in the Sling Blue package and the Golf Channel available as part of the Sports Extra add-on.

50% off your first month with Sling You can currently get your first month half-price, meaning plans starting from $23 per month (depending on location), plus the Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month.

BMW Championship on ESPN+

There will be coverage of Featured Groups and Featured Holes on each of the four days of the tournament on PGA Tour Live via ESPN+.

Thursday & Friday: 9.15am-6pm

Saturday & Sunday: 9am-6pm

Away from home right now? You can still access your usual streams by using a VPN.

Featured Groups: Round 1

Tee times in ET (BST)

9.32am (2.32pm): Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim

Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim 10.16am (3.16pm): Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia

Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia 11.16am (4.16pm): Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

Featured Holes

3rd (par 3), 6th (par 3), 13th (par 3), 17th (par 3)

Watch BMW Championship in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the BMW Championship on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Plus.

You can get Sky Sports on your television by adding a Sky Sports plan to your existing TV package – prices will vary by provider.

► Who Are The Sky Sports Golf Team? Presenters, Pundits, Commentators For 2025

To watch online, subscribers can use the Sky Go app, while there are also a number of Sky Sports streaming plans out there. Check out Sky Sports deals and packages for today’s best prices. Sky Sports is also available via the Now TV streaming service. Now TV’s sports package costs £26 per month right now, or a day membership is available for £14.99.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming provided you use a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch the BMW Championship in Canada

TSN has the exclusive rights to PGA Tour in Canada, and will show its coverage of BMW Championship on TSN+ on all four days and some of the weekend action will also be shown on TSN3 and TSN5.

The standard TSN subscription starts at $24.99 per month, and that includes the extras you get through TSN+.

How to watch the BMW Championship in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the BMW Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming.

Kayo subscriptions start at $30 a month, but there's currently a free trial available.

Tee Times: Round 1

Times in ET (BST).

9.21am (2.21pm): JT Poston

JT Poston 9.32am (2.32pm): Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim

Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim 9.43am (2.43pm): Kurt Kitayama, Thomas Detry

Kurt Kitayama, Thomas Detry 9.54am (2.54pm): Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith

Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith 10.05am (3.05pm): Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens

Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens 10.16am (3.16pm): Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia

Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia 10.27am (3.27pm): Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry

Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry 10.43am (3.43pm): Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay 10.54am (3.54pm): Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy 11.05am (4.05pm): Ben Griffin, Russell Henley

Ben Griffin, Russell Henley 11.16am (4.16pm): Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy 11.27am (4.27pm): Andrew Novak, Harris English

Andrew Novak, Harris English 11.38am (4.38pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler

Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler 11.54am (4.54pm): Harry Hall, Jason Day

Harry Hall, Jason Day 12.05pm (5.05pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim

Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim 12.16pm (5.16pm): Brian Campbell, Denny McCarthy

Brian Campbell, Denny McCarthy 12.27pm (5.27pm): Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger

Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger 12.38pm (5.38pm): Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman

Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman 12.49pm (5.49pm): Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

Sam Burns, Sungjae Im 1.05pm (6.05pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre 1.16pm (6.16pm): Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners

Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners 1.27pm (6.27pm): Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood 1.38pm (6.38pm): Justin Rose, JJ Spaun

Justin Rose, JJ Spaun 1.49pm (6.49pm): Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg

Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg 2pm (7pm): Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley

BMW Championship TV Schedule

Thursday 14th August - Round One:

• US (ET): 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

• Canada (ET): 9.15am–6pm (TSN+)

• UK (GMT): 2.15pm-8pm (Sky Sports+); 5pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf); 9.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEDT): 11pm-8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)



Friday 15th August - Round Two:

• US (ET): 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

• Canada (ET): 9.15pm–6pm (TSN+)

• UK (GMT): 2.15pm-7.30pm (Sky Sports+); 5pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

• Australia (AEDT): 11.55pm-8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)



Saturday 16th August - Round Three:

• US (ET): 12pm-2pm (Golf Channel) 2pm-6pm (NBC/Peacock)

• Canada (ET): 9am–6pm (TSN+); 3pm–6pm (TSN5);

• UK (GMT): 4pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf); 3pm-5pm (Sky Sports+)

• Australia (AEDT): 1am-8am (Sunday) (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)



Sunday 17th August - Round Four:

• US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel) 3pm-6pm (NBC/Peacock)

• Canada (ET): 9am–6pm (TSN+); 2pm–6pm (TSN3)

• UK (GMT): 4pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEDT): 11pm-8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

BMW Championship preview

The top 50 in the FedEx standings qualified for this tournament and the top 30 after it go through to the Tour Championship.

Scottie Scheffler currently heads the standings, with Rory McIlroy in second. Justin Rose catapulted himself up to 4th from 25th with his playoff victory over JJ Spaun in the first leg, the St Jude Championship. Spaun rose from 8th to 3rd.

The purse for the BMW Championship is $20m, with $3.6m going to the winner, down to $66,000 for last place. The winner gets 2,000 FedExCup points. In comparison, the winner of a regular tournament on the PGA tour is awarded 500pts; of Signature Events, 700pts; and a Major, 750pts. Third place in the BMW earns 760pts.

Not only is there a PGA Tour event to be won, but players will be vying to get inside the top 30 on the FedExCup standings. However it is not just a question of being inside the top 30. The leader in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship will earn $5m, with the prize money descending to $195,000 for 30th place.