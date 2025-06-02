LIV Golf Virginia 2025 Expert Picks, Odds And Predictions
The LIV Golf League has returned and LIV Golf Virginia is up next on the schedule - check out our expert picks and the odds for the leading players
The LIV Golf League is back following a brief hiatus and LIV Golf Virginia hosts the circuit's biggest stars one week before many of them head off to play the US Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are among those who will travel up to Philadelphia in a few days time, but not before the trio renew their battle to land the 2025 LIV Golf Individual title at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.
Niemann currently leads the way in the season standings but is third favorite to win this week, according to the bookmakers. Ahead of him are Rahm and outright favorite, DeChambeau.
Behind the usual suspects are Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Herbert and Carlos Ortiz - the latter pair of whom have enjoyed surprisingly good seasons to date and remain in the running for the biggest prize.
Below, we've selected our outright and sleeper picks for LIV Golf Virginia, as well as the odds for many of the leading players in the field.
LIV Golf Virginia Course Guide: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
Construction on Robert Trent Jones Golf Club began in 1988 before opening for play in 1991. It was labelled by arguably the most famous golf architect in the world as his "masterpiece" - with Trent Jones Sr claiming: "I don’t think we could have done any better anywhere.”
Located on the banks of Lake Manassas and around 30 miles from Washington D.C., Robert Trent Jones is a stunning par-72 championship course that requires players to think their way around the property as opposed to simply bombing drives and relying on a decent short game.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Despite the proximity of Lake Manassas, water only really comes into play on a couple of holes - most notably, the par-3 11th. Otherwise, subtle elevation changes and a combination of thick rough and awkward bunkers are the golf course's primary defence.
It has hosted four Presidents Cups in the past (1994, 1996, 2000 and 2005) as well as the most recent edition of the Solheim Cup, which Team USA won, and the 2015 Quicken Loans National.
A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)
A photo posted by on
LIV Golf Virginia Tournament Betting Odds
Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Bryson DeChambeau (+450)
- Jon Rahm (+600)
- Joaquin Niemann (+750)
- Tyrrell Hatton (+1100)
- Lucas Herbert (+1800)
- Carlos Ortiz (+2000)
- Patrick Reed (+2000)
- David Puig (+2200)
- Cameron Smith (+2500)
- Sebastian Munoz (+2500)
- Brooks Koepka (+3300)
- Cameron Tringale (+3300)
- Dean Burmester (+3300)
- Richard Bland (+3300)
- Sergio Garcia (+3300)
- Charles Howell III (+4000)
- Talor Gooch (+4000)
- Tom McKibbin (+4000)
- Charl Schwartzel (+4500)
- All other players priced at +5000 or higher
LIV Golf Virginia Betting Picks
Favorite: Tyrrell Hatton (+1100)
Robert Trent Jones GC is a course that suits strong iron play and Tyrrell Hatton is certainly a man for finding greens in regulation and going low. Away from LIV Golf’s current big three, who are well in front in the betting market, I think Hatton represents solid value as a true world-class player who has had two top-six finishes in LIV Golf this season.
He also enjoyed a solid PGA Championship recently and, had it not been for a disastrous 77 in the final round - Hattone would have been around 30th. I’m sure he’s long forgotten about that and is ready to to try and bag his second LIV Golf trophy this week.
Sleeper: Tom McKibbin (+4000)
Rory McIlroy admitted that McKibbin’s game is very well suited to American golf and the Northern Irishman could be a surprise winner this week. McKibbin has had a solid start to life in the LIV Golf League with two top-sevens and two other top-15s so far this year, while he was also T3rd at the Porsche Singapore Classic on the DP World Tour after finishing T6th at the Dubai Desert Classic.
He comfortably made the cut at the PGA Championship, too, so looks to be in solid form to go and contend again. I think he’s an exceptional talent who has to be considered as one of the game’s top young stars.
Favorite: Lucas Herbert (+1800)
The Aussie has been going along very nicely in 2025 and, outside of the likes of DeChambeau, Rahm and Niemann, I believe that Herbert will be one to watch at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.
Claiming three top-four finishes this year in the LIV Golf League, including a runner-up at LIV Golf Mexico City, Herbert has been trending nicely. Plus, outside of the league, he won during his last outing at the International Series Japan event on the Asian Tour. A victory is always a confidence-booster and, with the 29-year-old, I think it'll play a big part in his next step of becoming a LIV Golf winner.
Sleeper: Talor Gooch (+4000)
Gooch is another player that has been under the radar in 2025, claiming three top 13 finishes in his last three starts, including a solo third at the last LIV Golf League event in Korea.Returning to the States, Gooch's game should suit the layout of Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. He sits 10th in fairways hit, 14th in greens in regulation and 6th in scrambling, so if he can get the putter warmed up, something he did in Korea, I suspect the 2023 LIV Golf individual winner can make a charge this weekend.
Favorite: David Puig (+2200)
While much of the attention will understandably fall the way of DeChambeau, Rahm and Niemann et al, I'm backing the young Spaniard to surprise a few and come out on top in Virginia.
Puig is a massively-powerful hitter and is a superb putter, with the skill and guile to gain strokes from tee to green as well. Aside from the occasional wobble with a wedge, Puig has all the necessary ingredients to do well at Robert Trent Jones and I wouldn't be surprised to see him up there come Sunday.
Sleeper: Dean Burmester (+3300)
Another player who is capable of driving the ball a considerably long way off the tee, Dean Burmester is due a return to the top-10 following just two notable results all season - a second at LIV Golf Hong Kong and a T4th finish in Riyadh.
The South African has been teetering on the edge of a breakthrough since Hong Kong but just can't quite seem to chain all areas of his game together at the right time. Should he continue to excel off the tee and with putter in hand, a tidy week with his shorter clubs will likely help Burmester to a confidence-boosting result.
Favorite: Jon Rahm (+600)
Rahm has had a very strong start to 2025, with two top-15 finishes in the Major Championships and seven consecutive top-10 finishes in the LIV Golf League. He has only posted two over-par rounds in LIV tournaments this season, both coming in Miami (where he still finished T9th), but a win has proven elusive so far.
He leads the way in birdie average and is third for greens in regulation this season, which will be important at this strategic golf course. If he turns up with his best stuff, he should be heading into the US Open with a win under his belt!
Sleeper: Charles Howell III (+4000)
Charles Howell III was a surprise runner-up in Korea last time out, and while his form has been patchy on LIV Golf this season, I believe this course might just be up his alley.
An impressive nine-under-par closing round in Korea demonstrates he still has the scoring ability to compete with the best on this tour, and when you consider he ranks 13th for birdie average and 18th for greens in regulation, I would suggest he could have the tools to navigate this venue effectively.
He was also 12th in Miami on a tough course, so I wouldn't rule out a charge for a second LIV Golf title at a huge price.
How To Watch LIV Golf Virginia
US/ET
- Friday, May 6 - Round One: 12:00pm - 2:00pm (Fox Sports App), 2:00pm - 5:00pm (FOX)
- Saturday, May 7 - Round Two: 1:00pm - 6:00pm (Fox Business Network)
- Sunday, May 8 - Round Three: 10:00am - 3:00pm (Fox Sports 1)
UK/BST
- Friday, May 6 - Round One: 5:00pm - 10:00pm (ITV X/DAZN)
- Saturday, May 7 - Round Two: 6:00pm - 11:00pm (ITV X/DAZN)
- Sunday, May 8 - Round Three: 3:00pm - 8:00pm (ITV X/DAZN)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Win
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
T2nd
Bryson DeChambeau
PGA Championship
+1100
Barry Plummer
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
T3rd
Mackenzie Hughes
RBC Heritage
+10000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Patrick Reed
The Masters
+9000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T3rd
Daniel Berger
RBC Heritage
+4000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Sepp Straka
The Memorial Tournament
+3500
Barry Plummer
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
KLM Open 2025 Expert Picks, Odds And Predictions
The DP World Tour has moved on to the Netherlands and it's the turn of the KLM Open to host - check out who we're backing to win at The International GC
-
The British Seaside Town Where Traditional Resort Meets First-Class Links Golf
Jeremy Ellwood bases himself at Skegness in Lincolnshire for three nights to mix the seaside golf close to town with the inland layout at Blankney an hour or so to the west
-
KLM Open 2025 Expert Picks, Odds And Predictions
The DP World Tour has moved on to the Netherlands and it's the turn of the KLM Open to host - check out who we're backing to win at The International GC
-
RBC Canadian Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The PGA Tour moves to Canada this week and the historic RBC Canadian Open. Take a look at who our betting experts are backing at TPC Toronto
-
Austrian Alpine Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
Find out the odds for the leading contenders at the DP World Tour's Austrian Alpine Open as well as our picks to win as the European Swing continues
-
US Women's Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The second women's Major of the year is set to take place at Erin Hills and the betting odds are out - who have we chosen to get the job done?
-
Memorial Tournament 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his Memorial Tournament title at Muirfield Village Golf Club, which plays as the seventh Signature Event of the season
-
Soudal Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
We've listed the betting odds for all of the leading contenders at the 2025 Soudal Open as the DP World Tour continues its European Swing
-
Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The PGA Tour returns this week, with the Charles Schwab Challenge taking place at Colonial Country Club in Texas
-
PGA Championship 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
Check out the betting odds for the leading hopefuls at the PGA Championship as well as our expert picks for the second men's Major of the year