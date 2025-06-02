LIV Golf Virginia 2025 Expert Picks, Odds And Predictions

The LIV Golf League is back following a brief hiatus and LIV Golf Virginia hosts the circuit's biggest stars one week before many of them head off to play the US Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are among those who will travel up to Philadelphia in a few days time, but not before the trio renew their battle to land the 2025 LIV Golf Individual title at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

Niemann currently leads the way in the season standings but is third favorite to win this week, according to the bookmakers. Ahead of him are Rahm and outright favorite, DeChambeau.

Behind the usual suspects are Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Herbert and Carlos Ortiz - the latter pair of whom have enjoyed surprisingly good seasons to date and remain in the running for the biggest prize.

Below, we've selected our outright and sleeper picks for LIV Golf Virginia, as well as the odds for many of the leading players in the field.

Bryson DeChambeau is the bookmakers' favorite to win LIV Golf Virginia (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf Virginia Course Guide: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club

Construction on Robert Trent Jones Golf Club began in 1988 before opening for play in 1991. It was labelled by arguably the most famous golf architect in the world as his "masterpiece" - with Trent Jones Sr claiming: "I don’t think we could have done any better anywhere.”

Located on the banks of Lake Manassas and around 30 miles from Washington D.C., Robert Trent Jones is a stunning par-72 championship course that requires players to think their way around the property as opposed to simply bombing drives and relying on a decent short game.

Despite the proximity of Lake Manassas, water only really comes into play on a couple of holes - most notably, the par-3 11th. Otherwise, subtle elevation changes and a combination of thick rough and awkward bunkers are the golf course's primary defence.

It has hosted four Presidents Cups in the past (1994, 1996, 2000 and 2005) as well as the most recent edition of the Solheim Cup, which Team USA won, and the 2015 Quicken Loans National.

LIV Golf Virginia Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Bryson DeChambeau (+450)

Jon Rahm (+600)

Joaquin Niemann (+750)

Tyrrell Hatton (+1100)

Lucas Herbert (+1800)

Carlos Ortiz (+2000)

Patrick Reed (+2000)

David Puig (+2200)

Cameron Smith (+2500)

Sebastian Munoz (+2500)

Brooks Koepka (+3300)

Cameron Tringale (+3300)

Dean Burmester (+3300)

Richard Bland (+3300)

Sergio Garcia (+3300)

Charles Howell III (+4000)

Talor Gooch (+4000)

Tom McKibbin (+4000)

Charl Schwartzel (+4500)

All other players priced at +5000 or higher

LIV Golf Virginia Betting Picks

Favorite: Tyrrell Hatton (+1100)

Robert Trent Jones GC is a course that suits strong iron play and Tyrrell Hatton is certainly a man for finding greens in regulation and going low. Away from LIV Golf’s current big three, who are well in front in the betting market, I think Hatton represents solid value as a true world-class player who has had two top-six finishes in LIV Golf this season.

He also enjoyed a solid PGA Championship recently and, had it not been for a disastrous 77 in the final round - Hattone would have been around 30th. I’m sure he’s long forgotten about that and is ready to to try and bag his second LIV Golf trophy this week.

Sleeper: Tom McKibbin (+4000)

Rory McIlroy admitted that McKibbin’s game is very well suited to American golf and the Northern Irishman could be a surprise winner this week. McKibbin has had a solid start to life in the LIV Golf League with two top-sevens and two other top-15s so far this year, while he was also T3rd at the Porsche Singapore Classic on the DP World Tour after finishing T6th at the Dubai Desert Classic.

He comfortably made the cut at the PGA Championship, too, so looks to be in solid form to go and contend again. I think he’s an exceptional talent who has to be considered as one of the game’s top young stars.

Favorite: Lucas Herbert (+1800)

The Aussie has been going along very nicely in 2025 and, outside of the likes of DeChambeau, Rahm and Niemann, I believe that Herbert will be one to watch at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

Claiming three top-four finishes this year in the LIV Golf League, including a runner-up at LIV Golf Mexico City, Herbert has been trending nicely. Plus, outside of the league, he won during his last outing at the International Series Japan event on the Asian Tour. A victory is always a confidence-booster and, with the 29-year-old, I think it'll play a big part in his next step of becoming a LIV Golf winner.

Sleeper: Talor Gooch (+4000)

Gooch is another player that has been under the radar in 2025, claiming three top 13 finishes in his last three starts, including a solo third at the last LIV Golf League event in Korea.Returning to the States, Gooch's game should suit the layout of Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. He sits 10th in fairways hit, 14th in greens in regulation and 6th in scrambling, so if he can get the putter warmed up, something he did in Korea, I suspect the 2023 LIV Golf individual winner can make a charge this weekend.

Favorite: David Puig (+2200)

While much of the attention will understandably fall the way of DeChambeau, Rahm and Niemann et al, I'm backing the young Spaniard to surprise a few and come out on top in Virginia.

Puig is a massively-powerful hitter and is a superb putter, with the skill and guile to gain strokes from tee to green as well. Aside from the occasional wobble with a wedge, Puig has all the necessary ingredients to do well at Robert Trent Jones and I wouldn't be surprised to see him up there come Sunday.

Sleeper: Dean Burmester (+3300)

Another player who is capable of driving the ball a considerably long way off the tee, Dean Burmester is due a return to the top-10 following just two notable results all season - a second at LIV Golf Hong Kong and a T4th finish in Riyadh.

The South African has been teetering on the edge of a breakthrough since Hong Kong but just can't quite seem to chain all areas of his game together at the right time. Should he continue to excel off the tee and with putter in hand, a tidy week with his shorter clubs will likely help Burmester to a confidence-boosting result.

Favorite: Jon Rahm (+600)

Rahm has had a very strong start to 2025, with two top-15 finishes in the Major Championships and seven consecutive top-10 finishes in the LIV Golf League. He has only posted two over-par rounds in LIV tournaments this season, both coming in Miami (where he still finished T9th), but a win has proven elusive so far.

He leads the way in birdie average and is third for greens in regulation this season, which will be important at this strategic golf course. If he turns up with his best stuff, he should be heading into the US Open with a win under his belt!

Sleeper: Charles Howell III (+4000)

Charles Howell III was a surprise runner-up in Korea last time out, and while his form has been patchy on LIV Golf this season, I believe this course might just be up his alley.

An impressive nine-under-par closing round in Korea demonstrates he still has the scoring ability to compete with the best on this tour, and when you consider he ranks 13th for birdie average and 18th for greens in regulation, I would suggest he could have the tools to navigate this venue effectively.

He was also 12th in Miami on a tough course, so I wouldn't rule out a charge for a second LIV Golf title at a huge price.

How To Watch LIV Golf Virginia

US/ET

Friday, May 6 - Round One: 12:00pm - 2:00pm (Fox Sports App), 2:00pm - 5:00pm (FOX)

12:00pm - 2:00pm (Fox Sports App), 2:00pm - 5:00pm (FOX) Saturday, May 7 - Round Two: 1:00pm - 6:00pm (Fox Business Network)

1:00pm - 6:00pm (Fox Business Network) Sunday, May 8 - Round Three: 10:00am - 3:00pm (Fox Sports 1)

UK/BST

Friday, May 6 - Round One: 5:00pm - 10:00pm (ITV X/DAZN)

5:00pm - 10:00pm (ITV X/DAZN) Saturday, May 7 - Round Two: 6:00pm - 11:00pm (ITV X/DAZN)

6:00pm - 11:00pm (ITV X/DAZN) Sunday, May 8 - Round Three: 3:00pm - 8:00pm (ITV X/DAZN)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025