Walker Cup Teams: Luke Poulter Set For GB&I Debut Against Stacked US Line-Up
The US and GB&I teams are set for the 2025 Walker Cup at Cypress Point next month
USA and GB&I's 10-men squads have been confirmed for the 50th Walker Cup at Cypress Point, set to take place from Sept 6-7.
The historic amateur match play event sees the two sides compete over two days where there will be 18 singles matches and eight foursomes games, with Nathan Smith captaining the Americans and Scotland's Dean Robertson leading out GB&I.
USA are the defending champions, having won 14.5-11.5 last time out at St Andrews in 2023. The Americans have won the last four Walker Cups, having also triumphed at Seminole in 2021, Royal Liverpool in 2019 and LACC in 2017.
Their line-up is stacked with some of the amateur game's best players including WAGR no.1 Jackson Koivun, no.2 Ben James, no.3 and British Amateur Champion Ethan Fang and no.4 Preston Stout.
NCAA Divison 1 individual champion Michael La Sasso is also on the team, as is US Amateur champion Mason Howell.
Three-time US Mid-Amateur champion Stewart Hagestad adds some experience to the team, with the 34-year-old making his fifth Walker Cup appearance. Hagestad has played in The Masters three times as well as five US Opens.
The GB&I squad features US amateur hero Niall Shiels Donegan of Scotland, who made it to the semi-finals in front of his home fans in San Francisco, having grown up in the Bay Area.
Donegan will be joined by Ian Poulter's son, Luke, who made it through to the US Amateur match play stages after narrowly missing out at final qualifying for both the US Open and Open Championship this year.
The away side's top ranked player is England's Tyler Weaver, no.11, who made his way into the US Open this year.
Scotland's Cameron Adam and Connor Graham are also on the team having both teed it up in The Open at Royal Portrush last month.
Take a look at both sides for the 2025 Walker Cup...
Walker Cup Team USA
- Jackson Koivun, 20, Chapel Hill, NC
- Ben James, 22, Milford, Conn
- Michael La Sasso, 21, Raleigh, NC
- Ethan Fang, 20, Plano, Texas
- Preston Stout, 21, Dallas, Texas
- Stewart Hagestad, 34, Newport Beach, Calif
- Mason Howell, 18, Thomasville, Ga
- Jacob Modleski, 20, Noblesville, Ind
- Tommy Morrison, 21, Dallas, Texas
- Jase Summy, 21, Keller, Texas
- Alternates: Miles Russell and Max Herendeen
Walker Cup Team GB&I
- Cameron Adam, 22, Scotland, Royal Burgess
- Eliot Baker, 22, England, Tiverton
- Dominic Clemons, 23, England, Gog Magog
- Charlie Forster, 22, England, Basingstoke
- Connor Graham, 18, Scotland, Blairgowrie
- Stuart Grehan, 32, Ireland, County Louth
- Luke Poulter, 21, England, Woburn
- Niall Shiels Donegan, 20, Scotland, Meadow Club
- Gavin Tiernan, 19, Ireland, County Louth
- Tyler Weaver, 20, England, Bury St Edmunds
- Reserve: Caolan Rafferty, Ireland, Dundalk, 32
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
