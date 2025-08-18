Walker Cup Teams: Luke Poulter Set For GB&I Debut Against Stacked US Line-Up

USA and GB&I's 10-men squads have been confirmed for the 50th Walker Cup at Cypress Point, set to take place from Sept 6-7.

The historic amateur match play event sees the two sides compete over two days where there will be 18 singles matches and eight foursomes games, with Nathan Smith captaining the Americans and Scotland's Dean Robertson leading out GB&I.

USA are the defending champions, having won 14.5-11.5 last time out at St Andrews in 2023. The Americans have won the last four Walker Cups, having also triumphed at Seminole in 2021, Royal Liverpool in 2019 and LACC in 2017.

Their line-up is stacked with some of the amateur game's best players including WAGR no.1 Jackson Koivun, no.2 Ben James, no.3 and British Amateur Champion Ethan Fang and no.4 Preston Stout.

NCAA Divison 1 individual champion Michael La Sasso is also on the team, as is US Amateur champion Mason Howell.

Three-time US Mid-Amateur champion Stewart Hagestad adds some experience to the team, with the 34-year-old making his fifth Walker Cup appearance. Hagestad has played in The Masters three times as well as five US Opens.

The GB&I squad features US amateur hero Niall Shiels Donegan of Scotland, who made it to the semi-finals in front of his home fans in San Francisco, having grown up in the Bay Area.

Donegan will be joined by Ian Poulter's son, Luke, who made it through to the US Amateur match play stages after narrowly missing out at final qualifying for both the US Open and Open Championship this year.

The away side's top ranked player is England's Tyler Weaver, no.11, who made his way into the US Open this year.

Scotland's Cameron Adam and Connor Graham are also on the team having both teed it up in The Open at Royal Portrush last month.

Take a look at both sides for the 2025 Walker Cup...

Walker Cup Team USA

Jackson Koivun, 20, Chapel Hill, NC

Ben James, 22, Milford, Conn

Michael La Sasso, 21, Raleigh, NC

Ethan Fang, 20, Plano, Texas

Preston Stout, 21, Dallas, Texas

Stewart Hagestad, 34, Newport Beach, Calif

Mason Howell, 18, Thomasville, Ga

Jacob Modleski, 20, Noblesville, Ind

Tommy Morrison, 21, Dallas, Texas

Jase Summy, 21, Keller, Texas

Alternates: Miles Russell and Max Herendeen

Walker Cup Team GB&I