Winner Without Scottie Scheffler And Playoff To Decide The Champion Among Our Tour Championship Special Bets

There is only one tournament remaining in the FedEx Cup Playoffs as the $10 million FedEx Cup prize comes into full view.

The Tour Championship might feature the top-30 players from across the PGA Tour's 2025 season, but even still, Scottie Scheffler is widely regarded as the man to beat and many people's betting picks at East Lake.

If putting some kind of wager on this week's PGA Tour action appeals to you but you feel the outright winner markets don't quite offer the kind of value you're looking for, we have come up with a selection of special bets which could point you in the right direction.

From the tournament winner without Scheffler taken into consideration to whether there will be a hole-in-one, or even the battle to register the lowest single-round score over the four days, there are all kinds of markets available through sportsbooks like BetMGM.

Below, we've listed and explained our special bet selections for the 2025 Tour Championship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP SPECIAL BETS

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Hall Top-5 (+350) and First-Round Leader (+3300) @ BetMGM

The Englishman is the best putter on the PGA Tour, the man who makes the most birdies and recently moved up to 10th in Data Golf’s ranking. He has five top-10s on the PGA Tour this year, too, so I like his chances to challenge again this week in a limited field.

It is his tournament debut so that doesn’t favor him, but he is in the form of his life and in desperate need to impress Luke Donald for a Ryder Cup wildcard pick so has an added incentive this week.

Andrew Novak Top-10 (+300) and First-Round Leader (+5500) @ BetMGM

Andrew Novak sits bottom of the pile in terms of the top-10 odds, which made me intrigued. He was T6th two weeks ago at the FedEx St Jude Championship and has the honor of playing with Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley on day one so will be very keen to impress and put in some good scores to earn a wildcard pick.

I think he is worth a small punt in the FRL market too at these odds as he looks to make his case to Bradley.

Matt Cradock News Writer

Justin Rose won the first FedEx Cup Playoffs event in a playoff (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tournament To End In A Playoff (+450) @ BetMGM

For 2025, the Tour Championship will revert back to all 30 players starting at level-par, which is a good thing, given how close previous tournaments would have been had they not been a staggered scoring start.

Looking at the last four events, Collin Morikawa (finished second overall with starting strokes included) finished one clear of Sahith Theegala (third) in 2024, while Viktor Hovland (first) and Xander Schauffele (second) would have both finished 19-under in 2023.

The year before that, Rory McIlroy (first) won by a single stroke from Sungjae Im (second), while Jon Rahm (second) and Kevin Na (third) would have ended their tournaments top at 14-under in 2021. Essentially, East Lake has a tendency to create close finishes and, for 2025, I think it will be a similar case, given the quality on show.

Maverick McNealy Winner Without Scottie Scheffler (+2500) @ BetMGM

The American has been one of the more consistent performers on the PGA Tour this season and, following a solo third at last week's BMW Championship, it's more than likely McNealy will be in the hunt for a closing victory.

Finishing runner-up at the Genesis Invitational in February, McNealy has numerous third-place finishes throughout this season and, making his Tour Championship debut, I think a big result will put his name firmly in the Ryder Cup picture. His all-round game should suit East Lake, and his consistency can't be ignored, which is why I believe he will be there or there abouts come Sunday.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour Championship Winning Margin To Be Four Strokes Or More (+240) @ BetMGM

In half of the six most recent iterations of the Tour Championship, the winning margin has been at least four shots. While that included Starting Strokes, which are no longer in use, it still proves that the winner can run away with the title if they find themselves on a hot streak.

Given Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite and is responsible for a four-stroke victory 12 months ago, it could be worth throwing something on this market to at least earn some money should the excitement factor in relation to the outright title race not turn out the way we'd all hoped.

Tommy Fleetwood To Have The Lowest Tournament Score In Group A (+275) @ BetMGM

Group A consists of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Aberg, Russell Henley and Viktor Hovland, so there is plenty of firepower there. But I believe Fleetwood can continue his form in the FedEx Cup Playoffs - where he is averaging 67 strokes per round - to finish as the lowest member of this Ryder Cup-themed quintet.

The Englishman has gone close to winning on the PGA Tour on several occasions recently, and I'm backing him to give it another really good go this week. Should he do so, there is every chance he wins this mini tournament.