Trump National Doral Returns To PGA Tour Schedule As Part Of Revamped Signature Event Line-Up

Trump National Doral will return to the PGA Tour in 2026 when it hosts a new $20 million Signature Event next Spring.

Following four years of staging LIV Golf Miami, the Blue Monster layout will be the site of the PGA Tour's Miami Championship between April 30 and May 3.

It had previously hosted a PGA Tour event annually from 1962 to 2016, with the WGC Cadillac Championship - which was won by Adam Scott - the final tournament staged.

To make way for the fresh event, the PGA Tour has said that the Mexico Open will now switch to the FedEx Cup Fall schedule while the Rocket Classic has been moved to the end of July and the Corales Puntacana Championship is changing to the same week as The Open Championship.

The Miami Championship has been named as the ninth Signature Event in the PGA Tour's revamped 2026 schedule, with all eight elevated tournaments from 2025 remaining in place - although some have been shifted around ever so slightly.

The 18th hole at Trump National Doral's Blue Monster (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sentry will open up the new campaign in the second week of January 2026 before the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational populate February in consecutive weeks.

In an identical time slot to this campaign, the Arnold Palmer Invitational will precede The Players Championship next March while the RBC Heritage will, once again, follow on immediately after The Masters in April.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Days after the new Miami Championship takes place, the Truist Championship returns to Quail Hollow following its one-year trip to Philadelphia Cricket Club. That two-week stretch marks the second time Signature Events will be played consecutively on the PGA Tour in 2026.

The Memorial Tournament comes two weeks before the US Open next year, as usual, with the Travelers Championship rounding out the Signature Event season immediately off the back of the action at Shinnecock Hills.

In a statement announcing the news, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said: "We’re thrilled with our momentum in 2025, as our season-long ratings and event attendance are confirming that our players and their stories are resonating with fans.

“We extend our thanks to the entire membership – including player directors and the Player Advisory Council – as well as our events and partners, who are working alongside fans on a vision for the future of both the PGA TOUR and the game of golf.”

PGA Tour CEO, Brian Rolapp (Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Tour said that nine of its current venues have now appeared on the schedule for more than 50 years, including: Waialae Country Club, Torrey Pines Golf Course, Pebble Beach Golf Links, The Riviera Country Club, Augusta National Golf Club, Harbour Town Golf Links, Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster, Colonial Country Club and Muirfield Village Golf Club, which will celebrate its 50th running of a PGA Tour event at the 2026 Memorial Tournament.

Rolapp continued: "We're excited to showcase the game’s greatest players competing at golf’s most iconic venues.

“Inspired by our players and fans, we’re accelerating the Tour’s evolution and ushering in a new era of innovation on and off the course.”

PGA Tour Signature Event Schedule 2026