Tour Championship Tee Times 2025: Round One

The 2025 PGA Tour season has reached its conclusion with the top 30 ready to battle it out for the FedEx Cup at East Lake.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler leads the standings heading into the finale but unlike recent years there are no starting strokes in place. All 30 men begin at level par, with the winner taking home the iconic trophy and the $10m bonus money that comes with it.

Scheffler and FedEx Cup no.2 Rory McIlroy head out in the final group on Thursday at 2pm ET with the tee times in order of FedEx Cup position.

They go out after the penultimate group of JJ Spaun and Justin Rose, with the first pairing out at 11.16am ET.

Take a look at all of the Tour Championship tee times for round one...

Tour Championship tee times

11.16am: Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia

11.27am: Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im

11.38am: Nick Taylor, Harry Hall

11.49am: Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry

12pm: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

12.16pm: Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay

12.27pm: Sam Burns, Brian Harman

12.38pm: Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley

12.49pm: Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg

1pm: Harris English, Justin Thomas

1.16pm: Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy

1.27pm: Russell Henley, Sepp Straka

1.38pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin

1.49pm: JJ Spaun, Justin Rose

2pm: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

How to watch the Tour Championship

Round one: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App (1-6pm ET)