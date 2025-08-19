Tour Championship Tee Times 2025: Round One
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy head out in the final group for the first round of the 2025 Tour Championship
The 2025 PGA Tour season has reached its conclusion with the top 30 ready to battle it out for the FedEx Cup at East Lake.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler leads the standings heading into the finale but unlike recent years there are no starting strokes in place. All 30 men begin at level par, with the winner taking home the iconic trophy and the $10m bonus money that comes with it.
Scheffler and FedEx Cup no.2 Rory McIlroy head out in the final group on Thursday at 2pm ET with the tee times in order of FedEx Cup position.
They go out after the penultimate group of JJ Spaun and Justin Rose, with the first pairing out at 11.16am ET.
Take a look at all of the Tour Championship tee times for round one...
Tour Championship tee times
- 11.16am: Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia
- 11.27am: Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im
- 11.38am: Nick Taylor, Harry Hall
- 11.49am: Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry
- 12pm: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
- 12.16pm: Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay
- 12.27pm: Sam Burns, Brian Harman
- 12.38pm: Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley
- 12.49pm: Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg
- 1pm: Harris English, Justin Thomas
- 1.16pm: Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy
- 1.27pm: Russell Henley, Sepp Straka
- 1.38pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin
- 1.49pm: JJ Spaun, Justin Rose
- 2pm: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
How to watch the Tour Championship
- Round one: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App (1-6pm ET)
