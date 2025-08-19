British Masters 2025 Odds, Sleepers And Picks To Win

The DP World Tour season continues with one of its most iconic events - the British Masters - and a strong field has been lined up for this very important week.

Not only does the DP World Tour's Back 9 begin, but it is the final tournament of Team Europe's Ryder Cup qualification period, so a cluster of big-hitting pros who want to lock up their place on Luke Donald's roster are teeing it up.

Matt Fitzpatrick has been installed as the betting favorite by BetMGM while potential Ryder Cup hopefuls including Aaron Rai, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jordan Smith, Matt Wallace, Marco Penge and Nicolai Hojgaard populate most of the group right behind.

Defending champion, Niklas Norgaard returns after breaking through here last season and is listed at around +3000 to repeat his achievement.

Below, we've listed the outright winner odds for many of the leading candidates at The Belfry as well as our picks to win the 2025 British Masters.

Niklas Norgaard won the British Masters in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

British Masters Course Fast Facts

Course Name: Brabazon Course at The Belfry

Location: Wishaw, England

Established: 1977

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,356

Course Record: 63 (Martin Erlandsson)

Times Hosted British Masters: 7

The 18th green on the Brabazon Course at The Belfry (Image credit: Getty Images)

British Masters Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Winning Score Course 2024 Niklas Norgaard -16 (two strokes) The Belfry 2023 Daniel Hillier -10 (two strokes) The Belfry 2022 Thorbjorn Olesen -10 (one stroke) The Belfry 2021 Richard Bland -13 (playoff - Guido Migliozzi) The Belfry 2020 Renato Paratore -18 (three strokes) Close House 2019 Marc Kinhult -16 (one stroke) Hillside 2018 Eddie Pepperell -9 (two strokes) Walton Heath 2017 Paul Dunne -20 (three strokes) Close House 2016 Alex Noren -18 (two strokes) The Grove 2015 Matt Fitzpatrick -15 (two strokes) Woburn

British Masters Tournament Betting Odds

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+1100)

Aaron Rai (+1100)

Rasmus Hojgaard (+1800)

Alex Noren (+2000)

Marco Penge (+2000)

Jordan Smith (+2200)

Matt Wallace (+2200)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+2200)

Jesper Svensson (+2500)

Kristoffer Reitan (+2500)

Nicolai Hojgaard (+2500)

Niklas Norgaard (+3000)

Laurie Canter (+3300)

Haotong Li (+3500)

Patrick Rodgers (+4000)

Thriston Lawrence (+4000)

Andy Sullivan (+4500)

John Parry (+4500)

Francesco Laporta (+5000)

Eugenio Chacarra (+5500)

Jayden Schaper (+5500)

Joost Luiten (+5500)

Keita Nakajima (+5500)

All other players priced at +6000 or higher

British Masters Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Thriston Lawrence +4000 To Win @ BetMGM

Lawrence has had a difficult season in America and spoke at the US Open about how tough it has been learning new courses each week. Well, this time around he returns to a happy hunting ground after finishing second last year to Niklas Norgaard.

Lawrence is a classy player with four DPWT wins and some big performances in Majors, so I like his chances to go well again at The Belfry. His best finish of 2025 is a T4th in Belgium on a brief European return while he was also T12th at Oakmont and T8th at the Rocket Classic.

Sleeper: Ben Schmidt +15000 To Win @ BetMGM

The Englishman finished third last week in Denmark, which was his best ever result in terms of OWGR points. It was his second top-five of the season on the DP World Tour and came a week after he was T13th at the Nexo Championship.

If you’re looking for a form horse at some very high odds, Schmidt is your man. Whether he can keep this run up is the risk you take, but he has been superb these past two weeks and could enjoy himself on home soil this week.

Matt Cradock News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Nicolai Hojgaard +2500 To Win @ BetMGM

Nicolai Hojgaard enjoyed a solid season on the PGA Tour, racking up three top-10s, including a T4th at the Genesis Scottish Open and a T14th at The Open Championship, which is why he is my favorite coming into The Belfry.

Finishing T34th at the Danish Golf Championship last week, this week's layout should suit the Dane, who ranks well in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green, particularly in the SG: Approach the Green category.

Like we saw with Niklas Norgaard last year, the course can be overpowered and, given that Hojgaard is the fifth longest hitter on the PGA Tour, this is what I'm banking on for this week.

Sleeper: Johannes Veerman +6600 To Win @ BetMGM

It's safe to say the American's form has been hit-and-miss this season, but a T13th and a T8th in his last three starts shows his game is there, especially as that T8th came at last week's Danish Golf Championship.

Finishing T23rd at the British Masters in 2024, Veerman has course form around The Belfry and, like Hojgaard, ranks well in driving distance (24th) and greens in regulation (21st). The only slight negative is the putter, but if he can replicate the last few events, I suspect the 33-year-old could have yet another strong week.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Matt Fitzpatrick +1100 To Win @ BetMGM

Fitzpatrick is the obvious favorite in that he's won this event before (although not at the same course), he is incredibly accurate and has the power to make life a lot easier for himself around this tight Brabazon Course. Not to mention, he has been trending really nicely since May with five top-10s in 11 starts on the PGA Tour and in Majors.

I have to feel that if anyone beats Fitzpatrick, they probably win the title. But with the aim of securing a Ryder Cup place on the line for the Englishman, I can't see anyone in this field managing it.

Sleeper: Joost Luiten +5500 To Win @ BetMGM

Luiten might not win this week, but he makes a lot of sense for an each-way/top-10 pick given his record at this event and course plus his overall game. The Dutchman has never missed a cut in six appearances and he has two top-10s in his previous four attempts.

Luiten's recent form is a bit hit-and-miss, but when he has done well, it seems to generally be at tighter tree-lined layouts such as the Brabazon Course. He was T4th at the BMW International Open, T5th at the Turkish Airlines Open and third at the Indian Open earlier this year. All of those factors suggest this week could be another positive experience for Luiten.

How To Watch The British Masters

US/ET

Thursday, August 21 - Round One: 7:30am - 1:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

7:30am - 1:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Friday, August 22 - Round Two: 7:30am - 1:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

7:30am - 1:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Saturday, August 23 - Round Three: 7:30am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 12:00pm - 12:30pm (NBC Sports App)

7:30am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 12:00pm - 12:30pm (NBC Sports App) Sunday, August 24 - Round Four: 7:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:00pm (NBC Sports App)

UK/BST

Thursday, August 21 - Round One: 12:30pm - 6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:30pm - 6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, August 22 - Round Two: 12:30pm - 6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:30pm - 6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, August 23 - Round Three: 12:00pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:00pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, August 24 - Round Four: 12:00pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025