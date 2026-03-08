'Very Relieved' - Jon Rahm Snaps Frustrating Near-Miss Streak With LIV Golf Hong Kong Victory

Legion XIII's Jon Rahm finally snapped a streak of consecutive near misses in LIV Golf with victory at its Hong Kong tournament on Sunday.

Rahm had finished runner-up in each of the past four individual LIV Golf events across the start of this season and the end of last term, but the Spaniard finally entered the winner's circle once more via a three-stroke success at Fanling.

The two-time Major winner posted 23-under for the week, helping him top the leaderboard from 4Aces' Thomas Detry and earn a third LIV Golf success since his move from the PGA Tour.

Following his final round of 64 (-6), Rahm admitted to feeling relief now that his run of second places is over and he has a first trophy in his hands since LIV Golf Chicago in September 2024.

Rahm said: "That is the exact word I would use, very relieved. Very, very relieved. Just happy that I could enjoy the walk down 18.

Rahm said: "That is the exact word I would use, very relieved. Very, very relieved. Just happy that I could enjoy the walk down 18.

"I made it a little bit more sour for myself, but going down 17, knowing that it was pretty much wrapped up, it was just an enjoyable feeling. Probably why I missed a few shots coming down the stretch. Just happy it's over in that sense."

In a week of low scoring across the field, Rahm posted scores of 66, 62, 65 and 64.

However, the 31-year-old revealed he was struggling somewhat with his swing to start the week and suggested that being questioned over his reasons for not signing a deal with the DP World Tour probably had something to do with it.

Rahm said: "It's funny enough, I wish you could have seen my driving exhibition on the first round range warmup.

"I walked off to that [first] tee with no clue how I was going to hit it off the tee, and somehow managed to keep it in play and each day got a little bit better. I was not comfortable whatsoever.

"There was a lot going on this week, and I think there was still a little bit of tension in me on that first day.

"But each day -- a friend of mine, his name is David Novak, he says, each day get better, and each day got a little bit better, and today, coming down the stretch, the swings from 13 through 16 were absolutely perfect swings.

"I think those holes is pretty much peak Jon Rahm that we can see. Can it get better? I hope so, but I've been playing pretty good golf."

A CHAMPION AGAIN 🏆The moment @JonRahmOfficial took the HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong title 🍾#LIVGolfHongKong @legionxiiigc pic.twitter.com/ifKByoArZSMarch 8, 2026

In a relatively surprising top end of the leaderboard, Thomas Pieters finished third on 19-under while Harold Varner III was one place and one stroke behind. Meanwhile, Matthew Wolff rounded out the top-five on 17-under for his first top-10 since LIV Golf Korea last April.

In the team competition, Dustin Johnson's 4Aces triumphed by six strokes on 58-under after the heroics of the two Belgian Thomases and a solid showing from the captain (T24th) as well as LIV Golf Adelaide champion, Anthony Kim (T31st).

LIV Golf will now move over to Singapore next weekend as Sentosa Golf Club hosts before the inaugural LIV Golf South Africa takes place at The Club at Steyn City.