Rory McIlroy Withdraws From Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a back injury.

The 36-year-old had made solid progress in the opening two rounds of the PGA Tour Signature Event at Bay Hill, carding rounds of 72 and 68 to sit T9 after 36 holes.

However, his withdrawal was confirmed shortly before his 12.55pm ET tee time for the third round in Florida, where he had been due to play alongside Ryan Fox. As a result of McIlroy’s withdrawal, the New Zealander plays alone during the third round.

Per the Golf Channel's Todd Lewis, McIlroy tweaked a muscle in his lower back during his gym warm-up on Saturday. McIlroy told Lewis he could have potentially played through it, but instead opted for caution ahead of some big events in the coming weeks.

The news comes less than a week before McIlroy is due to begin the defence of his Players Championship title at TPC Sawgrass. The injury also comes just over a month before McIlroy is due to defend his title at the first Major of the year, The Masters.

Per stats guru Justin Ray, the withdrawal is also just the second of McIlroy's PGA Tour career, the first being at the Honda Classic 13 years ago.

Following his four-under 68 on Friday, McIlroy appeared satisfied with his game, telling reporters: “Very pleased. One bogey. Hit itin the water on 8. But made a good putt for bogey there. I really felt like that kept any momentum that I had for the round going.

"I played the last 10 holes really, really well. Overall real really pleased. Played a very sort of controlled, patient round of golf, which you need to do around here. Yeah, good day's work.”

McIlroy wasn’t the only player to withdraw from the limited field event. Austin Smotherman, who was grouped with Tommy Fleetwood, also ended his challenge with a back injury having completed just five holes of his third round.