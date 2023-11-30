World No.1 Scottie Scheffler Using New Putter At Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler makes his first start since the Ryder Cup at the Hero World Challenge this week and it appears he'll be using a new putter.

Scheffler briefly switched up his usual Scotty Cameron for a TaylorMade Spider Tour X prototype during the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but this time he hasn't gone for a model from one of golf's major brands.

Instead, the Texan has an Olson Golf putter in the bag this week - having been pictured using it in the Wednesday Pro-Am at Albany.

Olson Golf is a company formed by Logan Olson, who, according to his Instagram page, is a "Metal worker, programmer, machinist and your friendly neighborhood putter maker."

Olson is based in Humboldt County in Northern California, and recently hinted that we may see one of his putters out on tour.

"Over these past months, I've had the incredible privilege of collaborating with some of the world's top 10 players," he said in a statement on his Instagram and website.

"Together, we delved into the artistry of putter design, focusing on crafting pieces that resonate with their unique styles, preferences and imagination.

"This journey has been about more than just creating putters; it's been a profound learning experience. Spending time with these exceptional players and understanding the intricacies of their game has been humbling. I've pulled on the knowledge, experience and creativity that I've been able to explore myself over the past six years and injected a new level of performance and technical understanding - driven by feedback from the best players in the world as a playground to innovate.

"I can't wait for you to witness the fusion and power of Tour feedback mixed with the old-world craftsmanship that helped shape the Olson identity."

Scheffler's Olson putter is a similar Anser-style head shape to his usual Scotty Cameron, and it's fitted with a SuperStroke grip.

The World No.1's form on the greens has let him down in 2023, with his Strokes Gained: Putting ranking 162nd on the PGA Tour. He was 1st for Strokes Gained Total, Off the tee and Approach.

He's also got another new bit of equipment in the bag this week in the form of the TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood first put the Qi10 LS model in play earlier this month at the DP World Tour Championship, and Tiger Woods also has it in the bag this week for his return.

Little detail is known about the Qi10 LS just yet, other than details recorded on the USGA's List of Conforming Driver Heads. It has a carbon face, like the TaylorMade Stealth and Stealth 2 drivers, as well as a Speed Pocket and a sliding fade/draw weight to adjust shot shape. Scheffler appears to have his Qi10 LS set up in the draw position.

He gets his tournament underway at 11.41am ET alongside close friend Sam Burns, with Scheffler hoping to go one better than the last two years where he's finished runner-up.