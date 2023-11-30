World No.1 Scottie Scheffler Using New Putter At Hero World Challenge
Scheffler has been pictured using an Olson Golf flat stick this week in The Bahamas
Scottie Scheffler makes his first start since the Ryder Cup at the Hero World Challenge this week and it appears he'll be using a new putter.
Scheffler briefly switched up his usual Scotty Cameron for a TaylorMade Spider Tour X prototype during the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but this time he hasn't gone for a model from one of golf's major brands.
Instead, the Texan has an Olson Golf putter in the bag this week - having been pictured using it in the Wednesday Pro-Am at Albany.
Olson Golf is a company formed by Logan Olson, who, according to his Instagram page, is a "Metal worker, programmer, machinist and your friendly neighborhood putter maker."
Olson is based in Humboldt County in Northern California, and recently hinted that we may see one of his putters out on tour.
"Over these past months, I've had the incredible privilege of collaborating with some of the world's top 10 players," he said in a statement on his Instagram and website.
"Together, we delved into the artistry of putter design, focusing on crafting pieces that resonate with their unique styles, preferences and imagination.
"This journey has been about more than just creating putters; it's been a profound learning experience. Spending time with these exceptional players and understanding the intricacies of their game has been humbling. I've pulled on the knowledge, experience and creativity that I've been able to explore myself over the past six years and injected a new level of performance and technical understanding - driven by feedback from the best players in the world as a playground to innovate.
"I can't wait for you to witness the fusion and power of Tour feedback mixed with the old-world craftsmanship that helped shape the Olson identity."
Scheffler's Olson putter is a similar Anser-style head shape to his usual Scotty Cameron, and it's fitted with a SuperStroke grip.
The World No.1's form on the greens has let him down in 2023, with his Strokes Gained: Putting ranking 162nd on the PGA Tour. He was 1st for Strokes Gained Total, Off the tee and Approach.
He's also got another new bit of equipment in the bag this week in the form of the TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood first put the Qi10 LS model in play earlier this month at the DP World Tour Championship, and Tiger Woods also has it in the bag this week for his return.
Little detail is known about the Qi10 LS just yet, other than details recorded on the USGA's List of Conforming Driver Heads. It has a carbon face, like the TaylorMade Stealth and Stealth 2 drivers, as well as a Speed Pocket and a sliding fade/draw weight to adjust shot shape. Scheffler appears to have his Qi10 LS set up in the draw position.
He gets his tournament underway at 11.41am ET alongside close friend Sam Burns, with Scheffler hoping to go one better than the last two years where he's finished runner-up.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
