The Players Championship Weather Forecast 2026: What's In Store For The Week At TPC Sawgrass?
The PGA Tour’s flagship event is one of the most anticipated of the year, but what does the weather have in store for the week?
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The PGA Tour has already had some huge events this year, with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational all among the most high-profile in the calendar.
However, none is bigger than The Players Championship, which, as ever, comes from TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
In fact, so big is the PGA Tour’s flagship event that many consider it a Major in all but name.
That’s down to factors including its world-class field, elevated world ranking points, huge prize money and difficult course conditions.
While the latter element is affected by choice, such as TPC Sawgrass’s lightning-fast greens, in recent years, the weather has also contributed to the challenge of navigating Pete Dye’s famous layout.
For example, in both 2022 and 2023, the second round couldn’t be completed on Friday as scheduled because of severe weather, while last year, a lengthy weather delay on Sunday meant Rory McIlroy needed to wait until Monday before beating JJ Spaun in a three-hole aggregate playoff.
So, what does the weather have in store in 2026?
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Weather Forecast For The Players Championship Throughout The Week
Player preparations for the tournament began on Monday with practice rounds, which are also scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday’s first round.
The course is closed to the public on Monday, but players working on their games will be able to do so in warm, calm and mainly sunny conditions.
Fans will attend the practice rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, and, similar to Monday, the conditions are expected to be largely excellent, with temperatures reaching the high 70s under largely sunny skies with some showers after 3pm on Tuesday.
Things look set to take a a downturn for Thursday’s opening round, with some rain and thunderstorms in the forecast, with temperatures again in the high 70s.
It’s expected to be cooler on Friday with more wind gusts of up to 24 mph and cloudy skies before conditions settle on Saturday, with wind gusts of no more than 16 mph. There will also be some sunshine and temperatures in the high 70s.
It’s anticipated to be slightly more unsettled for Sunday’s final round, but nothing too dramatic, with sunshine and clouds, a high temperature of 77F, wind gusts of up to 19 mph and the chance of showers.
The Players Championship 2026: Full Forecast
- Monday: Some sunshine; Low: 64F; High: 80F; Winds: S 8 mp; G 15 mph
- Tuesday: Partly cloudy with showers after 3pm; Low: 63F; High: 85F; Winds: SSE 9 mph; G 15 mph
- Wednesday: Clouds and sun, breezy in the afternoon; Low: 66F; High: 79F; Winds: SSE 10-15 mph; G 20
- Thursday: Windy in the morning, clouds and sun with the chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon; Low: 61F; High: 76F; Winds: SW 12-16 mph; G 22 mph
- Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy; Low: 57F; High: 73F; Winds: NE 12-18 mph; G 24 mph
- Saturday: Partly cloudy; Low: 56F; High: 77F; Winds: NE 10-15 mph; G 16 mph
- Sunday: Sunshine and clouds, the chance of showers; Low: 64F; High: 77F; Winds: ESE 9 mph, gusts up to 19 mph
TPC Sawgrass Sunrise And Sunset Times
- Monday: 7:42am-7:30pm
- Tuesday: 7:42am-7:31pm
- Wednesday: 7:41am-7:31pm
- Thursday: 7:39am-7:32pm
- Friday: 7:38am-7:32pm
- Saturday: 7:37am-7:33pm
- Sunday: 7:36am-7:34pm
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.