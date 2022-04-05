Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What Putter Does Tiger Woods Use?

Despite occasionally foraying into several different models at several stages of his long career, Tiger Woods has remained pretty consistent in terms of the model he puts into play. In fact the same model has helped him win 14 of his 15 Major Championships...

What Putter Does Tiger Woods Use?

Tiger's putter situation, after having changed a few times over the years usually goes back to the same model - a Scotty Cameron GSS Newport 2. His previous Newport 2 GSS putter, which he won all but one of his 15 Majors with, is one of the world's most famous putters - an old backup he had made by Scotty Cameron in 2001 sold for $44,000 at auction. It is a blade, Anser-like design that features a red dot and 'Tiger Woods' stamped into the back of the putter.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As you would expect given how difficult it is to get hold of, we have not managed to review the putter but we have been big fans of Scotty Cameron for a while now because of the combination of feel, looks and overall performance. Tiger clearly feels the same way despite occasionally putting other models in the bag. He has used models from Ping, Odyssey and also TaylorMade before, including the Ardmore 3 and Juno. As far as other Scotty Cameron putters go, he has also used the Newport TeI3, Newport with a Pro Platinum finish, and also the controversial Scottydale which had a long neck that many thought may have broken the rule that the neck of the putter cannot exceed 5 inches. This only went in briefly though.