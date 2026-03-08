Arnold Palmer Invitational Leaderboard And Live Updates: Daniel Berger Narrowly Leads Notable Names At Bay Hill

Berger led by a single stroke starting the final round and, over the back nine, he remains narrowly ahead as he searches for a fifth PGA Tour title

The Arnold Palmer Invitational trophy on the 18th hole

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following a late finish on Saturday due to a weather delay, some players were forced to return on Sunday morning, with Daniel Berger eventually leading by one going into the final round.

Keep up to date with all the action via our blog below...

Arnold Palmer Invitational Leaderboard

  • -16 Daniel Berger
  • -15 Akshay Bhatia
  • -12 Ludvig Aberg (67)
  • -12 Collin Morikawa
  • -12 Cameron Young
  • -10 Sahith Theegala (66)
  • -10 Russell Henley (68)
  • -10 Min Woo Lee

Updates from...

OUTRAGEOUS SHOT FROM AKSHAY

BERGER BIRDIES... AKSHAY EAGLES

GREAT RESPONSE FROM THE LEADER

UNREAL FROM BHATIA

MISTAKE FROM YOUNG

BERGER MOVES TWO CLEAR

EAGLE FOR MORIKAWA

Collin Morikawa waves to fans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The two-time Major winner produces the best approach of the day at the par 5 16th, with Morikawa's putt never leaving the hole.

It drops in for an eagle, with the American going from 10-under to 12-under. He's three back of Berger with two holes remaining.

LEADERS ON THE 15TH

BIG BIRDIE MISS FOR LUDVIG

Ludvig Aberg adjusts his glove

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aberg currently sits 12-under and, at the par 5 16th, misses a great look at birdie to move within two shots of the lead.

SCENES AT THE 13TH

PARS AT THE 14TH

AWAY FROM BAY HILL

Along with the Arnold Palmer Invitational, there's also the Puerto Rico Open going on this week on the PGA Tour.

It had been thrilling all-day but, in the end, it's Ricky Castillo who claims victory, his first on the circuit. The American finishes 17-under to earn a maiden title.

TWO SHOT SWING AT THE 13TH

WHAT'S GOING ON?

MISTAKE FROM THE LEADER

FAIRWAYS FOUND

BIRDIES FOR THE FINAL GROUP

Daniel Berger and Akshay Bhatia fist pump

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Bhatia and Berger birdie the par 5 12th, with Bhatia making a good up-and-down from 30-yards, while Berger two putts from 40-feet.

Score-wise, Bhatia is now solo second at 13-under, while Berger moves to 16-under, keeping his three shot advantage intact.

PAR FOR ABERG

CAMERON YOUNG JUMPS TO 12-UNDER

AKSHAY MOVES WITHIN THREE

SEVEN HOLES REMAIN

