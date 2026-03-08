Arnold Palmer Invitational Leaderboard And Live Updates: Daniel Berger Narrowly Leads Notable Names At Bay Hill

Refresh

OUTRAGEOUS SHOT FROM AKSHAY Akshay NEARLY jars it @APInv 🎯 3 feet left for eagle to tie 👀 pic.twitter.com/g6ON7pxaoPMarch 8, 2026

BERGER BIRDIES... AKSHAY EAGLES How good was that from the final pair? Berger hits a great putt at the 16th, but it just slides by the right-side. It's a birdie for the leader, who moves to 16-under. Bhatia, who produced arguably the shot of the day just then, has a three-footer for his eagle, which he duly rolls in to move to 15-under. He's now within one of his playing partner!

GREAT RESPONSE FROM THE LEADER Fair play Berger, that is some response. After watching Bhatia nearly hole his approach, Berger fires back with a dart of his own that finds the green, leaving 15-feet for eagle. Excellent passage of golf from the final pair.

UNREAL FROM BHATIA Wow! That is a phenomenal shot from Bhatia at the par 5 16th! The pin is tucked up against the water and, from 190 yards out, Bhatia almost holes his approach for an albatross! He leaves himself just three-feet for eagle, putting the pressure on Berger in the process.

MISTAKE FROM YOUNG Finding the green in two on the par 5 16th, Cameron Young plays an excellent long-range putt to just three-foot. The birdie looks a formality for the American, but he never looks settled, eventually shoving his putt right and missing a great chance to move within two.

BERGER MOVES TWO CLEAR Bhatia has a tricky chip and, on the upslope, it digs in and comes up seven-foot short of the hole. Berger, who found the green with his second, two putts for par and, with Bhatia needing to hole his putt to remain one back, the pressure is on the 24-year-old. Taking the putter back, the ball bobbles and dives left. It's a bogey for Bhatia, who is now two back of Berger.

EAGLE FOR MORIKAWA (Image credit: Getty Images) The two-time Major winner produces the best approach of the day at the par 5 16th, with Morikawa's putt never leaving the hole. It drops in for an eagle, with the American going from 10-under to 12-under. He's three back of Berger with two holes remaining.

LEADERS ON THE 15TH Bhatia finds the fairway at the 15th, while Berger's tee shot runs out of fairway. Despite being in a better position, Bhatia comes up short and leaves a tricky chip. Berger, meanwhile, finds the center of the green and leaves a 25-footer for birdie.

BIG BIRDIE MISS FOR LUDVIG (Image credit: Getty Images) Aberg currently sits 12-under and, at the par 5 16th, misses a great look at birdie to move within two shots of the lead.

SCENES AT THE 13TH The lead is down to 1️⃣ Akshay Bhatia makes his 4th straight birdie after a bogey for Daniel Berger @APInv 📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/FxDNVB7gJBMarch 8, 2026

PARS AT THE 14TH After that two stroke swing at the 13th, both Berger and Bhatia find the green at the par 3 14th, with both two-putting as Berger remains one clear of his playing partner.

AWAY FROM BAY HILL A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on Along with the Arnold Palmer Invitational, there's also the Puerto Rico Open going on this week on the PGA Tour. It had been thrilling all-day but, in the end, it's Ricky Castillo who claims victory, his first on the circuit. The American finishes 17-under to earn a maiden title.

TWO SHOT SWING AT THE 13TH Well, this has got interesting! Bhatia hasn't been at the races today but, leaving 11-feet for birdie after his second at the 13th, the American rolls it in and jumps to 14-under. Berger, meanwhile, has a four-footer for bogey to remain ahead, which he converts. His lead has gone from three to one, though, with Berger now 15-under.

WHAT'S GOING ON? I don't quite believe that shot from Berger... Instead of opting to go towards the green, he's instead chipped it towards the rough and it's finished in the juicy stuff. It's brought double bogey into play but, with his fourth, Berger plays it well, although it has run by around four-feet.

MISTAKE FROM THE LEADER He's been cruising today but, at the 13th, Berger pulls his approach left from the middle of the fairway and finds the greenside bunker. It's a difficult shot coming up and, to make matters worse, Berger's golf ball is plugged! Going back towards the water, he might elect to go out sideways here...

FAIRWAYS FOUND Following their birdies at the 12th, both Bhatia and Berger find the fairway at the short par 4 13th, leaving full wedge shots in to the green.

BIRDIES FOR THE FINAL GROUP (Image credit: Getty Images) Both Bhatia and Berger birdie the par 5 12th, with Bhatia making a good up-and-down from 30-yards, while Berger two putts from 40-feet. Score-wise, Bhatia is now solo second at 13-under, while Berger moves to 16-under, keeping his three shot advantage intact.

PAR FOR ABERG A good two putt at the 14th from Aberg keeps him 12-under for the tournament, three shots back of Berger. Speaking of the leader, he produces two excellent shots at the par 5 12th and leaves himself an eagle chance.

CAMERON YOUNG JUMPS TO 12-UNDER He's going about his business quietly on Sunday and, at the par 5 12th, Young finds a birdie following a great bunker shot. The American moves alongside Aberg and Bhatia at 12-under, currently sharing second spot.

AKSHAY MOVES WITHIN THREE Nearly 60 feet for birdie 💥 Akshay Bhatia cuts into Daniel Berger's lead with a long birdie at the 11th @APInv. 📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/MbMabNGaAtMarch 8, 2026

SEVEN HOLES REMAIN The back nine is underway and, in the early stages, it's Daniel Berger's to lose as the American sits 15-under and three clear of Ludvig Aberg. Berger's ball-striking has been excellent all week and, with a victory, he'd become the first wire-to-wire winner since Jason Day in 2016. Parring the 11th, Berger is 15-under for the tournament and two-under for the day. He's in the final group alongside Akshay Bhatia, who has just birdied the 11th to move to 12-under.