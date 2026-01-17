Dubai Invitational Tee Times: Final Round
Nacho Elvira takes a two-shot lead into the final round, with some big names still in the hunt
The Dubai Invitational promises an exciting final round, with Nacho Elvira in pole position for his third DP World Tour win thanks to a two-shot lead.
The Spaniard carded a 68 in the third round on Saturday to leave him on eight under and dreaming of his first title since the 2024 Soudal Open. South African Dylan Frittelli is his closest rival. The two get their final rounds underway at 3.10am ET (8.10am GMT).
Both players will surely be wary of the quality of competition, though. One world-class player still in contention is 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry. The Irishman, who is looking for his seventh DP World Tour title, is level with Frittelli on six under.
He'll play alongside Marcus Armitage, who is also on six under, on Sunday. The pair begin at 3.00am ET (8.00am GMT).
If that wasn't enough to give the leader a restless evening, five-time Major winner Rory McIlroy is also firmly in the hunt. He's on five under following a third round of 68. He is paired with Thorbjorn Olesen on Sunday, with the two beginning at 2.50am ET (7.50am GMT).
The Dubai Invitational didn't take place in 2025 as it made way for the Team Cup, meaning that 2024 winner Tommy Fleetwood remains the defending champion after holding off McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence to win two years ago.
He probably has too much to do to retain the title, though, beginning the final round on even par, eight behind Elvira. He's paired with Ryggs Johnston with a start time of 1.25am ET (6.25am GMT).
Below are all the tee times for the final round of the Dubai Invitational.
Dubai Invitational Final Round Tee Times
ET (GMT)
- 10.15pm (3.15am): Dylan Naidoo, David Ravetto
- 10.25pm (3.25am): Ockie Strydom, Johannes Veerman
- 10.35pm (3.35am): Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Pablo Larrazabal
- 10.45pm (3.45am): Rikuya Hoshino, Alejandro Del Rey
- 10.55pm (3.55am): Padraig Harrington, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 11.05pm (4.05am): Nicolai Højgaard, Matteo Manassero
- 11.15pm (4.15am): Jacob Skov Olesen, Andy Sullivan
- 11.30pm (4.30am): Junghwan Lee, Tom McKibbin
- 11.40pm (4.40am): Francesco Molinari, Niklas Norgaard
- 11.50pm (4.50am): Guido Migliozzi, Darius van Driel
- 12.00am (5.00am): Oliver Lindell, Dan Bradbury
- 12.10am (5.10am): Angel Hidalgo, Paul Waring
- 12.20am (5.20am): Daniel Gavins, Joakim Lagergren
- 12.30am (5.30am): Martin Couvra, Adrian Otaegui
- 12.40am (5.40am): Ryan Fox, Danny Willett
- 12.55am (5.55am): Frederic Lacroix, Calum Hill
- 1.05am (6.05am): Marcel Siem, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 1.15am (6.15am): Angel Ayora, Grant Forrest
- 1.25am (6.25am): Ryggs Johnston, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.35am (6.35am): Patrick Reed, Thriston Lawrence
- 1.45am (6.45am): Jayden Schaper, Eugenio Chacarra
- 1.55am (6.55am): Connor Syme, Shaun Norris
- 2.05am (7.05am): Antoine Rozner, Matt Wallace
- 2.20am (7.20am): Daniel Hillier, Ewen Ferguson
- 2.30am (7.30am): Joost Luiten, Julien Guerrier
- 2.40am (7.40am): David Puig, Jacques Kruyswijk
- 2.50am (7.50am): Thorbjorn Olesen, Rory McIlroy
- 3.00am (8.00am): Shane Lowry, Marcus Armitage
- 3.10am (8.10am): Dylan Frittelli, Nacho Elvira
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
