Dubai Invitational Tee Times: Final Round

The Dubai Invitational promises an exciting final round, with Nacho Elvira in pole position for his third DP World Tour win thanks to a two-shot lead.

Nacho Elvira has a two-shot lead in the Dubai Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spaniard carded a 68 in the third round on Saturday to leave him on eight under and dreaming of his first title since the 2024 Soudal Open. South African Dylan Frittelli is his closest rival. The two get their final rounds underway at 3.10am ET (8.10am GMT).

Both players will surely be wary of the quality of competition, though. One world-class player still in contention is 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry. The Irishman, who is looking for his seventh DP World Tour title, is level with Frittelli on six under.

He'll play alongside Marcus Armitage, who is also on six under, on Sunday. The pair begin at 3.00am ET (8.00am GMT).

If that wasn't enough to give the leader a restless evening, five-time Major winner Rory McIlroy is also firmly in the hunt. He's on five under following a third round of 68. He is paired with Thorbjorn Olesen on Sunday, with the two beginning at 2.50am ET (7.50am GMT).

Rory McIlroy is paired with Thorbjorn Olesen in the final round of the Dubai Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dubai Invitational didn't take place in 2025 as it made way for the Team Cup, meaning that 2024 winner Tommy Fleetwood remains the defending champion after holding off McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence to win two years ago.

He probably has too much to do to retain the title, though, beginning the final round on even par, eight behind Elvira. He's paired with Ryggs Johnston with a start time of 1.25am ET (6.25am GMT).

Below are all the tee times for the final round of the Dubai Invitational.

Dubai Invitational Final Round Tee Times

ET (GMT)