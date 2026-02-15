AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Final Round Tee Times And Pairings 2026
Akshay Bhatia takes a two-stroke lead into the final round at Pebble Beach as he hunts a third PGA Tour title with three world-class players right behind him
We're in for a thrilling final round in California as Akshay Bhatia leads the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by two strokes and is on the hunt for a third PGA Tour title.
Having won the 2023 Barracuda Championship and the 2024 Valero Texas Open - both in a playoff - Bhatia will be hoping he can avoid extra holes this time around.
However, that could be tough with a rejuvenated Collin Morikawa directly behind him and two other world-class talents in Sepp Straka and Jake Knapp breathing down the left-hander's neck.
Bhatia will need to look them directly in the eye on Sunday, too, as Morikawa and Straka have been paired alongside the Northridge-born pro for the closing 18 holes.
It's a two-tee start for round four with some potentially difficult weather conditions continuing to play a part, with a full list of tee times shared below.
AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM ROUND 4 TEE TIMES
1st Hole
ET (GMT)
- 10:22am (3:22pm) - Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Pierceson Coody
- 10:33am (3:33pm) - Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Sami Valimaki
- 10:44am (3:44pm) - Patrick Cantlay, Alex Smalley, Ryan Gerard
- 10:55am (3:55pm) - Jason Day, Harry Hall, J.T. Poston
- 11:06am (4:06pm) - Nick Taylor, Chris Gotterup, Keegan Bradley
- 11:17am (4:17pm) - Ryan Fox, Harris English, Max Greyserman
- 11:28am (4:28pm) - Scottie Scheffler, Max McGreevy, Robert MacIntyre
- 11:39am (4:39pm) - Alex Noren, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman
- 11:50am (4:50pm) - Tom Hoge, Rickie Fowler, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:01pm (5:01pm) - Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry
- 12:12pm (5:12pm) - Min Woo Lee, Ben Griffin, Nico Echavarria
- 12:23pm (5:23pm) - Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns, Maverick McNealy
- 12:34pm (5:34pm) - Jake Knapp, Jacob Bridgeman, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12:45pm (5:45pm) - Akshay Bhatia, Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka
10th Hole
ET (GMT)
- 10:22am (3:22pm) - Bud Cauley, Patrick Rodgers, Chris Kirk
- 10:33am (3:33pm) - Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Kim
- 10:44am (3:44pm) - Kurt Kitayama, Sam Stevens, Taylor Pendrith
- 10:55am (3:55pm) - Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Emilliano Grillo
- 11:06am (4:06pm) - Billy Horschel, J.J. Spaun, Ludvig Aberg
- 11:17am (4:17pm) - Andrew Novak, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala
- 11:28am (4:28pm) - Keith Mitchell, Aldrich Potgieter, Kevin Yu
- 11:39am (4:39pm) - Si Woo Kim, Marco Penge, Garrick Higgo
- 11:50am (4:50pm) - Rico Hoey, Lucas Glover, Steven Fisk
- 12:01pm (5:01pm) - Stephan Jaeger, Matt McCarty, Brian Campbell
- 12:12pm (5:12pm) - Michael Thorbjornsen, Joe Highsmith, Corey Conners
- 12:23pm (5:23pm) - Aaron Rai, Daniel Berger, Matti Schmid
- 12:34pm (5:34pm) - Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk
