AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Final Round Tee Times And Pairings 2026

We're in for a thrilling final round in California as Akshay Bhatia leads the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by two strokes and is on the hunt for a third PGA Tour title.

Having won the 2023 Barracuda Championship and the 2024 Valero Texas Open - both in a playoff - Bhatia will be hoping he can avoid extra holes this time around.

However, that could be tough with a rejuvenated Collin Morikawa directly behind him and two other world-class talents in Sepp Straka and Jake Knapp breathing down the left-hander's neck.

Bhatia will need to look them directly in the eye on Sunday, too, as Morikawa and Straka have been paired alongside the Northridge-born pro for the closing 18 holes.

It's a two-tee start for round four with some potentially difficult weather conditions continuing to play a part, with a full list of tee times shared below.

AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM ROUND 4 TEE TIMES

1st Hole

ET (GMT)

10:22am (3:22pm) - Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Pierceson Coody

Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Pierceson Coody 10:33am (3:33pm) - Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Sami Valimaki

Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Sami Valimaki 10:44am (3:44pm) - Patrick Cantlay, Alex Smalley, Ryan Gerard

Patrick Cantlay, Alex Smalley, Ryan Gerard 10:55am (3:55pm) - Jason Day, Harry Hall, J.T. Poston

Jason Day, Harry Hall, J.T. Poston 11:06am (4:06pm) - Nick Taylor, Chris Gotterup, Keegan Bradley

Nick Taylor, Chris Gotterup, Keegan Bradley 11:17am (4:17pm) - Ryan Fox, Harris English, Max Greyserman

Ryan Fox, Harris English, Max Greyserman 11:28am (4:28pm) - Scottie Scheffler, Max McGreevy, Robert MacIntyre

Scottie Scheffler, Max McGreevy, Robert MacIntyre 11:39am (4:39pm) - Alex Noren, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman

Alex Noren, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman 11:50am (4:50pm) - Tom Hoge, Rickie Fowler, Ryo Hisatsune

Tom Hoge, Rickie Fowler, Ryo Hisatsune 12:01pm (5:01pm) - Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry

Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry 12:12pm (5:12pm) - Min Woo Lee, Ben Griffin, Nico Echavarria

Min Woo Lee, Ben Griffin, Nico Echavarria 12:23pm (5:23pm) - Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns, Maverick McNealy

Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns, Maverick McNealy 12:34pm (5:34pm) - Jake Knapp, Jacob Bridgeman, Hideki Matsuyama

Jake Knapp, Jacob Bridgeman, Hideki Matsuyama 12:45pm (5:45pm) - Akshay Bhatia, Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka

10th Hole

ET (GMT)