New Zealand Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The New Zealand Open, which is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia, comes from Millbrook Resort, where some notable names have been competing for an eye-catching purse and the chance to grab at spot at The Open.

A year ago, Ryan Peake claimed his maiden professional title at the event, winning by one, and he was one of the 156 players in the field for the 2026 tournament.

Back then, Peake claimed NZ$360,000 (around $215,000 USD) for his victory, from an overall purse of NZ$2m ($1.2m USD), and there's an identical sum on offer this year.

Unlike many other tournaments, there are even payments for those who missed the cut, with a total of NZ$65,000 set aside for those who failed to make it beyond 36 holes.

Unfortunately for Peake, he was one of those players, meaning there'll be no repeat of his success this year.

Ryan Peake won the New Zealand Open title in 2025, but he missed the cut defending his title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the notable names who made the cut were former LIV Golfer Kevin Na, who is making his first appearance since leaving the big-money League.

With a round to play, he was still somewhat in contention, placed T13, seven behind overnight leader Daniel Hillier.

Hillier, who is playing in his homeland, led by one over Curtis Luck and Kerry Mountcastle after three rounds, as he closed in on his first win on the Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australia and first worldwide since the 2023 Betfred British Masters.

Current LIV Golfer Lucas Herbert is another big name in contention. He was fourth after three rounds, two shots back of the leader.

Lucas Herbert stood fourth after three rounds of the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from the prize money, there is another huge incentive for many players in the field, namely a place in The Open.

That's because the New Zealand Open is part of the Open Qualifying Series, with the leading player not already exempt, earning his spot at Royal Birkdale.

Hillier is already confirmed for the event meaning that, if he goes on to win, that attractive consolation will go to the next player on the leaderboard who hadn't already booked his place at the Major.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the New Zealand Open before ties are taken into account.

New Zealand Open Prize Money Payout 2026