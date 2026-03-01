New Zealand Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Daniel Hillier led the way with a round to play, with some eye-catching prize money and a Major place on the line in the tournament

Daniel Hillier during the New Zealand Open
Daniel Hillier led by one with a round to play
The New Zealand Open, which is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia, comes from Millbrook Resort, where some notable names have been competing for an eye-catching purse and the chance to grab at spot at The Open.

Back then, Peake claimed NZ$360,000 (around $215,000 USD) for his victory, from an overall purse of NZ$2m ($1.2m USD), and there's an identical sum on offer this year.

Unlike many other tournaments, there are even payments for those who missed the cut, with a total of NZ$65,000 set aside for those who failed to make it beyond 36 holes.

Unfortunately for Peake, he was one of those players, meaning there'll be no repeat of his success this year.

Ryan Peake with the New Zealand Open trophy

Ryan Peake won the New Zealand Open title in 2025, but he missed the cut defending his title

Among the notable names who made the cut were former LIV Golfer Kevin Na, who is making his first appearance since leaving the big-money League.

With a round to play, he was still somewhat in contention, placed T13, seven behind overnight leader Daniel Hillier.

Hillier, who is playing in his homeland, led by one over Curtis Luck and Kerry Mountcastle after three rounds, as he closed in on his first win on the Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australia and first worldwide since the 2023 Betfred British Masters.

Current LIV Golfer Lucas Herbert is another big name in contention. He was fourth after three rounds, two shots back of the leader.

Lucas Herbert at the New Zealand Open

Lucas Herbert stood fourth after three rounds of the tournament

Aside from the prize money, there is another huge incentive for many players in the field, namely a place in The Open.

That's because the New Zealand Open is part of the Open Qualifying Series, with the leading player not already exempt, earning his spot at Royal Birkdale.

Hillier is already confirmed for the event meaning that, if he goes on to win, that attractive consolation will go to the next player on the leaderboard who hadn't already booked his place at the Major.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the New Zealand Open before ties are taken into account.

New Zealand Open Prize Money Payout 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money (New Zealand Dollar)

1st

$360,000

2nd

$220,000

3rd

$126,000

4th

$100,000

5th

$82,000

6th

$66,600

7th

$57,000

8th

$49,000

9th

$42,800

10th

$38,200

11th

$34,900

12th

$32,500

13th

$30,300

14th

$28,900

15th

$27,700

16th

$26,500

17th

$25,300

18th

$24,100

19th

$23,100

20th

$22,300

21st

$21,800

22nd

$21,200

23rd

$20,600

24th

$20,000

25th

$19,400

26th

$18,800

27th

$18,200

28th

$17,600

29th

$17,000

30th

$16,400

31st

$16,200

32nd

$15,600

33rd

$15,200

34th

$14,800

35th

$14,400

36th

$14,000

37th

$13,600

38th

$13,200

39th

$12,800

40th

$12,400

41st

$12,100

42nd

$11,700

43rd

$11,300

44th

$10,900

45th

$10,700

46th

$10,600

47th

$10,200

48th

$9,800

49th

$9,400

50th

$9,000

51st

$8,600

52nd

$8,200

53rd

$7,800

54th

$7,600

55th

$7,400

56th

$7,200

57th

$7,000

58th

$6,800

59th

$6,600

60th

$6,400

61st

$6,200

62nd

$6,000

63rd

$5,800

64th

$5,600

65th

$5,400

