New Zealand Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026
Daniel Hillier led the way with a round to play, with some eye-catching prize money and a Major place on the line in the tournament
The New Zealand Open, which is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia, comes from Millbrook Resort, where some notable names have been competing for an eye-catching purse and the chance to grab at spot at The Open.
A year ago, Ryan Peake claimed his maiden professional title at the event, winning by one, and he was one of the 156 players in the field for the 2026 tournament.
Back then, Peake claimed NZ$360,000 (around $215,000 USD) for his victory, from an overall purse of NZ$2m ($1.2m USD), and there's an identical sum on offer this year.
Unlike many other tournaments, there are even payments for those who missed the cut, with a total of NZ$65,000 set aside for those who failed to make it beyond 36 holes.
Unfortunately for Peake, he was one of those players, meaning there'll be no repeat of his success this year.
Among the notable names who made the cut were former LIV Golfer Kevin Na, who is making his first appearance since leaving the big-money League.
With a round to play, he was still somewhat in contention, placed T13, seven behind overnight leader Daniel Hillier.
Hillier, who is playing in his homeland, led by one over Curtis Luck and Kerry Mountcastle after three rounds, as he closed in on his first win on the Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australia and first worldwide since the 2023 Betfred British Masters.
Current LIV Golfer Lucas Herbert is another big name in contention. He was fourth after three rounds, two shots back of the leader.
Aside from the prize money, there is another huge incentive for many players in the field, namely a place in The Open.
That's because the New Zealand Open is part of the Open Qualifying Series, with the leading player not already exempt, earning his spot at Royal Birkdale.
Hillier is already confirmed for the event meaning that, if he goes on to win, that attractive consolation will go to the next player on the leaderboard who hadn't already booked his place at the Major.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the New Zealand Open before ties are taken into account.
New Zealand Open Prize Money Payout 2026
Position
Prize Money (New Zealand Dollar)
1st
$360,000
2nd
$220,000
3rd
$126,000
4th
$100,000
5th
$82,000
6th
$66,600
7th
$57,000
8th
$49,000
9th
$42,800
10th
$38,200
11th
$34,900
12th
$32,500
13th
$30,300
14th
$28,900
15th
$27,700
16th
$26,500
17th
$25,300
18th
$24,100
19th
$23,100
20th
$22,300
21st
$21,800
22nd
$21,200
23rd
$20,600
24th
$20,000
25th
$19,400
26th
$18,800
27th
$18,200
28th
$17,600
29th
$17,000
30th
$16,400
31st
$16,200
32nd
$15,600
33rd
$15,200
34th
$14,800
35th
$14,400
36th
$14,000
37th
$13,600
38th
$13,200
39th
$12,800
40th
$12,400
41st
$12,100
42nd
$11,700
43rd
$11,300
44th
$10,900
45th
$10,700
46th
$10,600
47th
$10,200
48th
$9,800
49th
$9,400
50th
$9,000
51st
$8,600
52nd
$8,200
53rd
$7,800
54th
$7,600
55th
$7,400
56th
$7,200
57th
$7,000
58th
$6,800
59th
$6,600
60th
$6,400
61st
$6,200
62nd
$6,000
63rd
$5,800
64th
$5,600
65th
$5,400
