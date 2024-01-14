Dubai Invitational Leaderboard And Live Report - Fleetwood And McIlroy Begin Sunday Showdown

Refresh

DISASTER FOR McILROY AT THE PAR FOURTH SIXTH After an impressive birdie on the fifth, McIlroy is now in danger of dropping a shot after finding the water off the tee with a four iron at the dogleg par four sixth. The world No.2 pulled his shot and was heard to complain about his "four iron this week" after a huge unforced error which will give Fleetwood a chance to extend his lead surely.

FLEETWOOD THROWS A DART IN AT THE PAR 3 FIFTH Fleetwood and McIlroy both missed short birdie putts at the fourth but have another look at birdie on the short par three fifth which is 152 yards. Fleetwood has hit his approach straight at it to less than six feet despite the pin being tucked at the back and McIlroy is not much further away himself. This time they both converted to get to -16 and -17 respectively as they continue to match each other blow for blow with McIlroy sportingly saying "well done" to compliment his pal and playing partner. What a golf shot, @TommyFleetwood1! 🎯#DubaiInvitational pic.twitter.com/zIqPPaIYgFJanuary 14, 2024 See more

ZANDER LOMBARD STORMS UP LEADERBOARD South African Zander Lombard is really applying the pressure after getting to -4 after six holes after a fourth birdie in a row to stand -15 in total. It is impressive stuff from Lombard playing two groups ahead of our final pairing. His compatriot Thriston Lawrence is also playing well at -3 today and they can help spur each other on as the putts go in. They are closing on McIlroy and Fleetwood who could only make pars on the par five fourth after missing short birdie attempts.

THE FOURTH BEEN A POPULAR BIRDIE HOLE The fourth has produced 42 birdies already today on the par 5 which is 569 yards. However McIlroy found the sand off the tee and although Fleetwood hit the fairway with a 318 yard effort tee shot, he pulled his approach left of the green. They both may struggle to get a birdie here which would be a missed opportunity.

BIRDIE CHANCES AT THE THIRD FOR LEADERS WHO TAKE THEM Fleetwood and McIlroy both had a good chance of an opening birdie on the short 326-yard par four third. The pair smashed drives into the sand infront of the green before splashing out close. World No.2 McIlroy went first to convert his and Fleetwood followed him in to move to -15 and -16 respectively. First birdie of the day for @McIlroyRory 💪#DubaiInvitational pic.twitter.com/Z8maCYAy3VJanuary 14, 2024 See more

CHASING PACK BUNCH UP AND APPLY PRESSURE Fleetwood and McIlroy have opened with a pair of pars in the final group but players infront of them are starting to make a move with the most notable being South African duo Lawrence and Lombard who are both -2 after four holes.

ANOTHER PAIR OF PARS FOR FLEETWOOD AND McILROY It is as you were at the top of the leaderboard after the second hole after Fleetwood put his birdie putt past the hole and McIlroy had to settle for a par too after leaving himself a three-foot par putt following an approach which went over the back of the green.

OPENING PARS FOR THE HEADLINE PAIR Fleetwood and McIlroy both gave themselves looks at birdies on the first after firing their approaches in with wedges. But neither were able to convert although McIlroy had a great attempt which slid just past the hole.

STAR DUO UNDERWAY AS BOTH FIND FAIRWAY The Ryder Cup team-mates and playing partners both smashed their tee shots into the the fairway and strolled off after them chatting away. It is clear this is going to be a friendly rivalry for the opening event of the DP World Tour season. McIlroy went first and thumped his 338 yards before Fleetwood hit it 318 yards.

FLEETWOOD WILL HOPE HIS PUTTER IS HOT AGAIN TODAY Every birdie of @TommyFleetwood1's third round 63 🎥#DubaiInvitational pic.twitter.com/rZEt2tIHseJanuary 13, 2024 See more

SOME TESTING FINAL DAY PIN POSITIONS Thriston Lawrence and South African compatriot Zander Lombard are both underway in the chasing pack. The pair hit the green on the first in regulation only for the ball to slide off into the fringe as they had to settle for pars. A few of the pins out there are placed on shelfs or tucked away. But Francesco Molinari has shown what is possible with birdies on the first three holes to get to -10.

McILROY AND FLEETWOOD HIT FINAL SHOTS ON RANGE BEFORE CLASH The final pairing on Sunday at the Dubai Invitational 🤩#DubaiInvitational pic.twitter.com/jzNBmea565January 14, 2024 See more