Should Tiger Woods Be Ryder Cup Captain? - Golf Monthly Readers Have Their Say

It's a question of when Tiger Woods will be Ryder Cup captain, and not if, but even that's still up for some debate.

Adare Manor in Ireland hosts the next Ryder Cup in 2027 and the PGA of America needs a solid plan in place as Team USA needs a major bounce-back after what went down at Bethpage Black.

Being able to call on many people's golfing GOAT would be a huge boost to the United States' hopes of ending the humiliating away run that has seen the Stars and Stripes without a win on European soil since 1993.

So, with Europe being so strong at home, and Luke Donald possibly going for a three-peat, should Woods take up the challenge of being Ryder Cup captain this time around?

Our Golf Monthly readers have had their say....

What has Tiger said about Ryder Cup captaincy?

While usually it's the PGA of America having to make a choice, clearly Woods can be captain whenever he wants, and he's already said the ball is very much in his court.

He's also said though that with much of his time taken up by his role shaping the future of the PGA Tour, he fears he may not be able to do the captaincy role justice.

"Yeah, they have asked me for my input on it, and I haven't made my decision yet," Woods said at the Genesis Invitational.

"I'm trying to figure out what we're trying to do with our Tour.

"That's been driving me hours upon hours every day and trying to figure out if I can actually do our team, our Team USA and our players and everyone that's going to be involved in the Ryder Cup, if I can do it justice with my time.

"Serving on two boards and what I'm doing for the PGA Tour, I'm trying to figure out if I can actually do this and serve the people that are involved and serve them at an honorable level."

Your views on Tiger Woods being Ryder Cup captain

A vote on our Golf Monthly social channels was pretty conclusive with just over 63% of voters saying Woods should take up the captaincy.

As is usual with Tiger Woods, everybody's got an opinion, and plenty of you flooded the Golf Monthly Facebook page with your thoughts on the subject.

Many people agree with what one reader Steve Sumpter said, with the American players likely to go all-out to play for their hero.

"I think it’d be a great pic. He has all the credentials. I think the players would also react to him. They all want to impress him."

Chas Howson added: "He’s the first call I’d make. I’d offer it to him first every time until he’s dead."

Not everyone thought Woods would be the right choice though, with Steve Stricker's name mentioned and even a vote for the beaten leader at Bethpage.

Harry Sheridan said: "The USA should learn from Europe and use Keegan Bradley and most of the team members again!! Winning Formula especially when you are not the host country."

Some readers, perhaps European fans, believe Woods being captain would give the hosts an advantage, and were quick to point out his less than stellar Ryder Cup record.

Patrick Arellano: "Ummmmm what does he know about winning in the Ryder cup in his career."

And some have rightly raised the two big questions of whether Woods has enough time on his hands to devote himself to the role, and whether he'd actually rather lead USA on home soil.

There's even some who still fancy he could make the team as a player!

The best reader replies

Here's a pick of the best of your replies on Tiger Woods being Ryder Cup captain, and remember you can still comment on the post on Facebook or leave your thoughts in the comments section at the bottom of the article.

Michael Dwyer: "No, wait til home. Not beating them there."

Al Young: "He should get it every year until he’s 80"

Alex Blyth: "I don’t really think he wants to do it. If he needs to be convinced then he’s not the guy."

Darren Wood: "I'd rather see him healthy enough to play more. Maybe the next one at home is TW's turn."

Bany Moises Orozco: "Why not , his body is messed up not his brain... plus who doesn't want Tiger advice on any golf situation."

Stephen Agar: "Yes and yes, he would be a great captain, hope he would also be a playing captain, this would not be good for the Euro team, my money would be on the USA, but I will be batting for Euro."

Johnny Reverb: "I hate to be a naysayer, but I think he would not be a good choice. I love Tiger, but his RC stats are not stellar. Overall a very losing record. And I just dont think he could commit the necessary time required. Let him be a vice-captain, his vibe is always powerful."

Simon Castillo: "Not yet. Next one. Want to see him concentrate on staying healthy and competing in majors this year."

Dale Smith: "Yes...first of all he's absolutely earned it. Second, he has an enormous amount of respect on the PGA Tour with the players. It's a perfect pick."