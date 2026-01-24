Patrick Reed is closing in on his maiden Dubai Desert Classic title after opening up a four-shot lead on fellow LIV Golfer David Puig at Emirates Golf Club.

The American carded a five-under round of 67 on Saturday to take control of proceedings at 14 under, with his Spanish rival remaining in touch with a 66.

As a result, they are in the final group on Sunday with a tee time of 12.40pm local time.

David Puig is four back of Patrick Reed with a round to play (Image credit: Getty Images)

The penultimate pairing sees 2016 Ryder Cupper Andy Sullivan alongside Viktor Hovland, with both players on nine under, five back of Reed. They begin at 12.30pm local time.

The biggest name in the field is Rory McIlroy, but at three under, he's no longer in contention. He gets his final round underway at 10.06am local time alongside Darius van Driel.

Defending Champion Tyrrell Hatton is even further down the leaderboard. He's T42 at one-under and paired with Shane Lowry on Sunday, with a start time of 8.49am local time.

Dubai is in Gulf Standard Time, which is four hours ahead of GMT and nine hours ahead of ET, so the final group heads off at 3.40am ET and 8.40am GMT.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Take a look at all of Sunday's final round tee times at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Dubai Desert Classic tee times: Final Round Sunday pairings

All times local GST