Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times: Final Round
Patrick Reed leads David Puig by four with one round to play of the DP World Tour event at Emirates Golf Club
Patrick Reed is closing in on his maiden Dubai Desert Classic title after opening up a four-shot lead on fellow LIV Golfer David Puig at Emirates Golf Club.
The American carded a five-under round of 67 on Saturday to take control of proceedings at 14 under, with his Spanish rival remaining in touch with a 66.
As a result, they are in the final group on Sunday with a tee time of 12.40pm local time.
The penultimate pairing sees 2016 Ryder Cupper Andy Sullivan alongside Viktor Hovland, with both players on nine under, five back of Reed. They begin at 12.30pm local time.
The biggest name in the field is Rory McIlroy, but at three under, he's no longer in contention. He gets his final round underway at 10.06am local time alongside Darius van Driel.
Defending Champion Tyrrell Hatton is even further down the leaderboard. He's T42 at one-under and paired with Shane Lowry on Sunday, with a start time of 8.49am local time.
Dubai is in Gulf Standard Time, which is four hours ahead of GMT and nine hours ahead of ET, so the final group heads off at 3.40am ET and 8.40am GMT.
Dubai Desert Classic tee times: Final Round Sunday pairings
Dubai Desert Classic tee times: Final Round Sunday pairings
All times local GST
- 7.05am: Jeff Winther, Niklas Lemke
- 7.14am: Jens Dantorp, Victor Perez
- 7.23am: Michael Hollick, Laurie Canter
- 7.32am: Adrian Meronk, Joost Luiten
- 7.41am: Manuel Elvira, Tommy Fleetwood
- 7.50am: David Micheluzzi, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 7.59am: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Eddie Pepperell
- 8.08am: Richie Ramsay, Jeong weon Ko
- 8.17am: Sam Bairstow, Frederic Lacroix
- 8.26am: Grant Forrest, Ross Fisher
- 8.40am: Dylan Frittelli, Mikael Lindberg
- 8.49am: Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry
- 8.58am: Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Ugo Coussaud
- 9.07am: Angel Hidalgo, Joel Girrbach
- 9.16am: Freddy Schott, Oliver Lindell
- 9.25am: Daniel Hillier, Ashun Wu
- 9.34am: Ivan Cantero, Romain Langasque
- 9.43am: Yuto Katsuragawa, Casey Jarvis
- 9.52am: Rikuya Hoshino, JC Ritchie
- 10.06am: Rory McIlroy, Darius van Driel
- 10.16am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Thomas Detry
- 10.26am: Angel Ayora, Jacques Kruyswijk
- 10.36am: Wenyi Ding, Ewen Ferguson
- 10.46am: Tom McKibbin, Johannes Veerman
- 10.56am: Marcus Armitage, Sean Crocker
- 11.06am: Alejandro Del Rey, Marcel Schneider
- 11.16am: Ricardo Gouveia, Dan Bradbury
- 11.26am: Zander Lombard, Ryan Fox
- 11.40am: Nicolai Højgaard, Jayden Schaper
- 11.50am: Hennie du Plessis, Christiaan Maas
- 12.00pm: Martin Couvra, Julien Guerrier
- 12.10pm: Thorbjorn Olesen, Jorge Campillo
- 12.20pm: Andrea Pavan, Francesco Molinari
- 12.30pm: Andy Sullivan, Viktor Hovland
- 12.40pm: David Puig, Patrick Reed
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
