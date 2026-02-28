Cognizant Classic 2026 Tee Times: Final Round
Shane Lowry and Austin Smotherman lead at the 54-hole stage of the Cognizant Classic. Here are the tee times for the final round
Shanle Lowry and Austin Smotherman share the lead after three rounds of the Cognizant Classic.
Korn Ferry Tour graduate Smotherman began the day three shots ahead, but his round of 69 wasn't enough to retain his solo advantage, as a stunning 63 from Lowry means the Irishman is firmly in contention for his first PGA Tour win since the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
The leaders sit at 13 under, with Nico Echavarria and Taylor Moore their closest contenders at PGA National.
Other players in contention include Jimmy Stanger, who is two back of the leaders on 11 under, along with two players in T6, Ricky Castillo and AJ Ewart.
The leaders get underway at 1.45pm EST (6.45pm GMT) in the final round. Echavarria and Moore begin at 1.35pm EST (6.35pm GMT).
Check out the full final round tee times for the Cognizant Classic below...
Cognizant Classic Final Round Tee Times
EST (GMT)
- 8.05am (1.05pm): Joe Highsmith
- 8.10am (1.10pm): Tom Kim, Dylan Wu
- 8.20am (1.20pm): Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk
- 8.30am (1.30pm): Davis Thompson, Carson Young
- 8.40am (1.40pm): Alex Smalley, Danny Walker
- 8.50am (1.50pm): Billy Horschel, Max McGreevy
- 9.00am (2.00pm): Haotong Li, David Ford
- 9.10am (2.10pm): Jackson Suber, Seamus Power
- 9.20am (2.20pm): Chan Kim, John Parry
- 9.30am (2.30pm): Michael Brennan, Hank Lebioda
- 9.45am (2.45pm): Patrick Fishburn, Chandler Phillips
- 9.55am (2.55pm): Matt Wallace, Adrien Saddier
- 10.05am (3.05pm): Dan Brown, Austin Eckroat
- 10.15am (3.15pm): Jordan Smith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 10.25am (3.25pm): Garrick Higgo, Pontus Nyholm
- 10.35am (3.35pm): Eric Cole, Daniel Berger
- 10.45am (3.45pm): Brooks Koepka, Ben Silverman
- 10.55am (3.55pm): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Ryan Gerard
- 11.05am (4.05pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Mackenzie Hughes
- 11.20am (4.20pm): Kevin Roy, Zach Bauchou
- 11.30am (4.30pm): Max Homa, Kevin Streelman
- 11.40am (4.40pm): Steven Fisk, Lee Hodges
- 11.50am (4.50pm): Matthieu Pavon, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 12.00pm (5.00pm): Chad Ramey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- 12.10pm (5.10pm): Rasmus Hojgaard, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 12.20pm (5.20pm): Kristoffer Reitan, Mark Hubbard
- 12.30pm (5.30pm): William Mouw, Aaron Rai
- 12.40pm (5.40pm): Matti Schmid, Takumi Kanaya
- 12.55pm (5.55pm): Patton Kizzire, Zecheng Dou
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Beau Hossler, Keith Mitchell
- 1.15pm (6.15pm): A.J. Ewart, Joel Dahmen
- 1.25pm (6.25pm): Jimmy Stanger, Ricky Castillo
- 1.35pm (6.35pm): Nico Echavarria, Taylor Moore
- 1.45pm (6.45pm): Shane Lowry, Austin Smotherman
