Cognizant Classic 2026 Tee Times: Final Round

Shanle Lowry and Austin Smotherman share the lead after three rounds of the Cognizant Classic.

Korn Ferry Tour graduate Smotherman began the day three shots ahead, but his round of 69 wasn't enough to retain his solo advantage, as a stunning 63 from Lowry means the Irishman is firmly in contention for his first PGA Tour win since the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The leaders sit at 13 under, with Nico Echavarria and Taylor Moore their closest contenders at PGA National.

Nico Echavarria was one back of Lowry and Smotherman after 54 holes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other players in contention include Jimmy Stanger, who is two back of the leaders on 11 under, along with two players in T6, Ricky Castillo and AJ Ewart.

The leaders get underway at 1.45pm EST (6.45pm GMT) in the final round. Echavarria and Moore begin at 1.35pm EST (6.35pm GMT).

Check out the full final round tee times for the Cognizant Classic below...

Cognizant Classic Final Round Tee Times

EST (GMT)

