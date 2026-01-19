Hero Dubai Desert Classic Betting Tips 2026: Our Expert Panel Make Their Predictions

Our expert panel share their Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting tips after impressively backing a runner-up and two top-10 finishes in last week's event...

Tyrrell Hatton hitting a shot from the fairway at the Dubai Desert Classic 2025
The Dubai Desert Classic always attracts a strong field, but who will take the title in 2026?
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Confidence is high for the team's Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting tips, after a strong start to 2026 at the Dubai Invitational.

Baz tipped the eventual runner-up, Daniel Hillier, who narrowly missed as Nacho Elvira recovered to win the Dubai Invitational, while Jonny Leighfield and Matt Cradock also chipped in with top-10 finishes for David Puig and Marcus Armitage.

Dubai Desert Classic Betting Tips 2026

Tips by...
Laurie Canter at the Open de Espana

Baz is predicting that 2026 could be a big year for Laurie Canter with multiple victories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Laurie Canter (+6000) @ BetMGM

Laurie Canter has had a busy few months, after turning down the PGA Tour and joining LIV Golf for a second time, but I still fancy him to win this week in Dubai.

Canter was third in this event last year and followed up a week later with a win in Bahrain. He was also 3rd at the DP World Tour Championship, highlighting the quality of his recent play in a strong field.

Canter also had two runner-up finishes last season and I could quite easily see this being a year where he adds a couple more victories to the resume across both tours.

Pick Two: Angel Ayora (+2500) @ BetMGM

I couldn't be any more confident that a win is going to come soon for Angel Ayora, as he is well overdue based on his performances on the DP World Tour.

He fits the profile for this event perfectly, as a long hitter who hits plenty of greens in regulation and has the ability to produce a silky short game when required.

The Spaniard was 13th at the Dubai Invitational last week, 8th at the Nedbank Golf Challenge and posted back-to-back top-10s in the DP World Tour playoff events at the back end of 2025 - so is playing fantastic golf.

His recent performances in this part of the world give me confidence he can compete on this type of track, so watch out for another strong charge at a good price.

Patrick Reed in front an Open de Espana logo

Patrick Reed lost out to Rory McIlroy in a playoff at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Patrick Reed (+4000) @ BetMGM

Reed had a solid tune up at last week’s Dubai Invitational where he finished a respectable 26th.

The 2018 Masters champion is making his third appearance at Emirates GC, having lost in a playoff to Rory McIlroy in 2023 and finished T10th last time out.

He won his maiden LIV title in Dallas last year and the Hong Kong Open just over 12 months ago so he is still a world class player who will surely have many tournament victories left to come.

I like his chances this week at a course he has shown good form on.

Pick Two: Julien Guerrier Top-10 Finish @ BetMGM

Guerrier arrives in great form after a closing 66 on Sunday saw him finish T3rd at the Dubai Invitational, where he ended just two back of Nacho Elvira despite a second round of 76.

The Frenchman, who won the 2024 Andalucia Masters, looks a good shout for a top-10 this week considering his course knowledge, having played in six Dubai Desert Classics and only missing the cut once.

With the form he arrives in, I can see him following up last week’s strong finish with another solid result.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen lines up a putt

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen secured a seriously impressive victory at the Crown Australian Open recently

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+2500) @ BetMGM

Emirates Golf Club is designed for the ball striker and, following his Crown Australian Open victory in December, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen certainly fits that bill, with the Dane enjoying an excellent run of form.

Finishing 19th at last week's Dubai Invitational, Neergaard-Petersen has course form at the Dubai Desert Classic, finishing T10th last time around.

Opening with a level-par round in 2025, he followed it up with a 71, 70 and closing 66, which shows he has the capabilities to go low on what is a course that should suit him.

Pick Two: Oliver Lindell To Win (+10000) Or Top-10 Finish @ BetMGM

Given McIlroy is the big favorite this week, unsurprisingly, I feel you're better off finding value elsewhere, which is why I'm going with Oliver Lindell, who I believe is capable enough to secure a top-10 finish at good odds.

Personally, I believe the Finn is one of the more underrated golfers on the DP World Tour, missing just one cut since the start of May.

During that time, he's had nine top 20s, including one at his most recent start - the Dubai Invitational. Playing a course that will suit him, Lindell might be one to keep an eye on this week in Dubai.

Rory McIlroy at the Dubai Invitational

Rory McIlroy has a phenomenal record at the Dubai Desert Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Rory McIlroy (+350) @ BetMGM

Three things are certain in life - death, taxes and Rory McIlroy being in contention at the Dubai Desert Classic.

The three-time winner has never finished outside of the top-10 here in 11 starts and won two of the past three before a T4th 12 months ago.

What makes me believe he will extend that incredible record is the fact he loves his new driver and he wasn't in top gear last week but still ended third.

Even if the odds of him winning are a little low for you, it's still possible to find McIlroy at above evens for a top-five finish, which I think makes him a worthwhile choice.

Pick Two: David Puig (+2000) @ BetMGM

I picked Puig last week and he finished third, so I'm going to back the young Spaniard again and hope that without a couple of dirty lip-outs on his scorecard, he will go at least one better this week.

He hasn't played this event before, but Puig's record in the UAE continues to be excellent and therefore I feel good in backing him once more.

He looked in fine shape at the Dubai Invitational, so I see no reason why he won't be buoyed by that display and continue a strong sequence of results at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Golf Monthly Expert Betting Panel Winning Picks (Since Start Of 2025)

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Event

Price

GM Staff Member

Richard Mansell

Porsche Singapore Classic 2025

+6000

Matt Cradock

Sami Valimaki

RSM Classic 2025

+5500

Jonny Leighfield

Eugenio Chacarra

Hero Indian Open 2025

+3500

Elliott Heath

Sergio Garcia

LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025

+2200

Jonny Leighfield

Ludvig Aberg

Genesis Invitational 2025

+2200

Matt Cradock

Laurie Canter

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship 2025

+2200

Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock

Matt Fitzpatrick

DP World Tour Championship 2025

+1600

Matt Cradock

David Puig

BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025

+1400

Jonny Leighfield

Tommy Fleetwood

Tour Championship 2025

+1200

Jonny Leighfield

Ben Griffin

World Wide Technology Championship 2025

+1200

Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf UK 2025

+900

Matt Cradock

Tyrrell Hatton

Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2025

+900

Jonny Leighfield

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf Virginia 2025

+750

Jonny Leighfield

Rory McIlroy

The Masters 2025

+650

Baz Plummer

Tommy Fleetwood

DP World India Championship 2025

+650

Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield

Scottie Scheffler

PGA Championship 2025

+400

Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath

Rory McIlroy

Amgen Irish Open 2025

+400

Jonny Leighfield

