Hero Dubai Desert Classic Betting Tips 2026: Our Expert Panel Make Their Predictions

Confidence is high for the team's Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting tips, after a strong start to 2026 at the Dubai Invitational.

Baz tipped the eventual runner-up, Daniel Hillier, who narrowly missed as Nacho Elvira recovered to win the Dubai Invitational, while Jonny Leighfield and Matt Cradock also chipped in with top-10 finishes for David Puig and Marcus Armitage.

After spending time immersed in the data at Golf Monthly HQ, the panel believe they have curated a set of selections that could go one better this week and provide an 18th winner since the start of 2025...

Dubai Desert Classic Betting Tips 2026

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Baz is predicting that 2026 could be a big year for Laurie Canter with multiple victories (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Laurie Canter (+6000) @ BetMGM

Laurie Canter has had a busy few months, after turning down the PGA Tour and joining LIV Golf for a second time, but I still fancy him to win this week in Dubai.

Canter was third in this event last year and followed up a week later with a win in Bahrain. He was also 3rd at the DP World Tour Championship, highlighting the quality of his recent play in a strong field.

Canter also had two runner-up finishes last season and I could quite easily see this being a year where he adds a couple more victories to the resume across both tours.

Pick Two: Angel Ayora (+2500) @ BetMGM

I couldn't be any more confident that a win is going to come soon for Angel Ayora, as he is well overdue based on his performances on the DP World Tour.

He fits the profile for this event perfectly, as a long hitter who hits plenty of greens in regulation and has the ability to produce a silky short game when required.

The Spaniard was 13th at the Dubai Invitational last week, 8th at the Nedbank Golf Challenge and posted back-to-back top-10s in the DP World Tour playoff events at the back end of 2025 - so is playing fantastic golf.

His recent performances in this part of the world give me confidence he can compete on this type of track, so watch out for another strong charge at a good price.

Elliott Heath News Editor Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

Patrick Reed lost out to Rory McIlroy in a playoff at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Patrick Reed (+4000) @ BetMGM



Reed had a solid tune up at last week’s Dubai Invitational where he finished a respectable 26th.

The 2018 Masters champion is making his third appearance at Emirates GC, having lost in a playoff to Rory McIlroy in 2023 and finished T10th last time out.

He won his maiden LIV title in Dallas last year and the Hong Kong Open just over 12 months ago so he is still a world class player who will surely have many tournament victories left to come.

I like his chances this week at a course he has shown good form on.

Pick Two: Julien Guerrier Top-10 Finish @ BetMGM

Guerrier arrives in great form after a closing 66 on Sunday saw him finish T3rd at the Dubai Invitational, where he ended just two back of Nacho Elvira despite a second round of 76.

The Frenchman, who won the 2024 Andalucia Masters, looks a good shout for a top-10 this week considering his course knowledge, having played in six Dubai Desert Classics and only missing the cut once.

With the form he arrives in, I can see him following up last week’s strong finish with another solid result.

Tips by... Tips by... Matt Cradock Staff Writer Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen secured a seriously impressive victory at the Crown Australian Open recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+2500) @ BetMGM

Emirates Golf Club is designed for the ball striker and, following his Crown Australian Open victory in December, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen certainly fits that bill, with the Dane enjoying an excellent run of form.

Finishing 19th at last week's Dubai Invitational, Neergaard-Petersen has course form at the Dubai Desert Classic, finishing T10th last time around.

Opening with a level-par round in 2025, he followed it up with a 71, 70 and closing 66, which shows he has the capabilities to go low on what is a course that should suit him.

Pick Two: Oliver Lindell To Win (+10000) Or Top-10 Finish @ BetMGM

Given McIlroy is the big favorite this week, unsurprisingly, I feel you're better off finding value elsewhere, which is why I'm going with Oliver Lindell, who I believe is capable enough to secure a top-10 finish at good odds.

Personally, I believe the Finn is one of the more underrated golfers on the DP World Tour, missing just one cut since the start of May.

During that time, he's had nine top 20s, including one at his most recent start - the Dubai Invitational. Playing a course that will suit him, Lindell might be one to keep an eye on this week in Dubai.

Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann.

Rory McIlroy has a phenomenal record at the Dubai Desert Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Rory McIlroy (+350) @ BetMGM

Three things are certain in life - death, taxes and Rory McIlroy being in contention at the Dubai Desert Classic.

The three-time winner has never finished outside of the top-10 here in 11 starts and won two of the past three before a T4th 12 months ago.

What makes me believe he will extend that incredible record is the fact he loves his new driver and he wasn't in top gear last week but still ended third.

Even if the odds of him winning are a little low for you, it's still possible to find McIlroy at above evens for a top-five finish, which I think makes him a worthwhile choice.

Pick Two: David Puig (+2000) @ BetMGM

I picked Puig last week and he finished third, so I'm going to back the young Spaniard again and hope that without a couple of dirty lip-outs on his scorecard, he will go at least one better this week.

He hasn't played this event before, but Puig's record in the UAE continues to be excellent and therefore I feel good in backing him once more.

He looked in fine shape at the Dubai Invitational, so I see no reason why he won't be buoyed by that display and continue a strong sequence of results at the Dubai Desert Classic.

