AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tee Times 2026: Rounds One And Two
Take a look at all of the starting times and groups for the first two rounds of the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The first of eight PGA Tour Signature Events has arrived with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
A star-studded field has been assembled on the stunning Monterrey Peninsula, headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Rory McIlroy, as all of the world's top 10 players compete.
As the name suggests, it is a pro-am format with the PGA Tour's best paired with an amateur partner for the first two rounds across Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill. There's a two-tee start in operation for the opening 36 holes before the pros tackle Pebble Beach solo over the weekend.
Take a look at all of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times below, with times listed in local PT which is 3hrs behind ET and 8hrs behind GMT:
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tee Times: Round one
Pebble Beach 1st tee (local time)
- 8.45am: Pierceson Coody and Hank Plain/Ryo Hisatsune and Edward Herlihy
- 8.58am: Si Woo Kim and Dan Rose/JJ Spaun and Pat Battle
- 9.11am: Corey Conners and Jake Owen/Sam Burns and Charles Kelley
- 9.24am: Ben Griffin and Matt Horner/Shane Lowry and Jamie Sahara
- 9.37am: Aldrich Potgieter and Fred Perpall/Kurt Kitayama and Jin Roy Ryu
- 9.50am: Denny McCarthy and Nathaniel Taylor/Stephan Jaeger and Derek Larson
- 10.03am: Viktor Hovland and Bryce Currie/Akshay Bhatia and Guru Gowrappan
- 10.16am: Chris Gotterup and Murray Demo/Wyndham Clark and Anthony Noto
- 10.29am: Scottie Scheffler and David Abeles/Hideki Matsuyama and Brian Ferris
- 10.42am: Tom Hoge and Ping Duan/Sahith Theegala and Shantanu Narayen
Pebble Beach 10th tee (local time)
- 8.45am: Joe Highsmith and Phillip McCrorie/Alex Smalley and BJ Jenkins
- 8.58am: Emiliano Grillo and Michael Xie/Michael Kim and Thomas Laffont
- 9.11am: Maverick McNealy and Chris Solomon/Russell Henley and Ted Fike
- 9.24am: Jacob Bridgeman and Stephen Reyes/Sepp Straka and Chris Reyes
- 9.37am: Max McGreevy and David Beam/Matti Schmid and Patrick Hamill
- 9.50am: Max Greyserman and David Solomon/Billy Horschel and Ron DeSantis
- 10.03am: Brian Harman and Bill Rogers/Rickie Fowler and Condoleezza Rice
- 10.16am: Andrew Novak and Philippe Lafont/Patrick Cantlay and Egon Durban
- 10.29am: Bud Cauley and Charlie Allen/Kevin Yu and David Hudson
- 10.42am: JT Poston and Lee Styslinger/Adam Schenk and Rob Light
Spyglass Hill 1st tee (local time)
- 8.45am: Aaron Rai and Paul Salem/Min Woo Lee and Stu Francis
- 8.58am: Chris Kirk and David Kohler/Sami Valimaki and Donald Harrison
- 9.11am: Steven Fisk and Pat Monahan/Jake Knapp and Todd Wagner
- 9.24am: Jhonattan Vegas and Andrew Wilson/Nick Taylor and Greg Penner
- 9.37am: Brian Campbell and Kris Galashan/Sam Stevens and Jerry Tarde
- 9.50am: Michael Thorbjornsen and Jerry Yang/Nico Echavarria and Pau Gasol
- 10.03am: Cameron Young and Kelly Grier/Jason Day and Joe Kernen
- 10.16am: Harris English and Ralph LaRossa/Lucas Glover and Greg Henslee
- 10.29am: Harry Hall and Nikesh Arora/Keegan Bradley and Mary Meeker
- 10.42am: Taylor Pendrith and Barry Sternlicht/Rico Hoey and Jeff Paraschac
Spyglass Hill 10th tee (local time)
- 8.45am: Alex Noren and Ernesto Bertarelli/Matt McCarty and Johno Harris
- 8.58am: Robert MacIntyre and Heidi Ueberroth/Tommy Fleetwood and Greg Johnson
- 9.11am: Xander Schauffele and Robert Isom/Jordan Spieth and Bob Sternfels
- 9.24am: Rory McIlroy and Jeff Rhodes/Ryan Fox and James Dunne
- 9.37am: Marco Penge and Julie Frist/Daniel Berger and Harris Barton
- 9.50am: Keith Mitchell and Travis Kelce/Mackenzie Hughes and Alex Smith
- 10.03am: Matt Fitzpatrick and Doug Mackenzie/Tony Finau and Ryan Smith
- 10.16am: Justin Rose and George Roberts/Patrick Rodgers and Chuck Schwab
- 10.29am: Collin Morikawa and Geoff Yang/Ludvig Aberg and Tom Nelson
- 10.42am: Ryan Gerard and Annesley MacFarlane/Garrick Higgo and Steve Young
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tee Times: Round two
Pebble Beach 1st tee (local time)
- 8.45am: Keith Mitchell and Travis Kelce/Mackenzie Hughes and Alex Smith
- 8.58am: Matt Fitzpatrick and Doug Mackenzie/Tony Finau and Ryan Smith
- 9.11am: Justin Rose and George Roberts/Patrick Rodgers and Chuck Schwab
- 9.24am: Collin Morikawa and Geoff Yang/Ludvig Aberg and Tom Nelson
- 9.37am: Ryan Gerard and Annesley MacFarlane/Garrick Higgo and Steve Young
- 9.50am: Alex Noren and Ernesto Bertarelli/Matt McCarty and Johno Harris
- 10.03am: Robert MacIntyre and Heidi Ueberroth/Tommy Fleetwood and Greg Johnson
- 10.16am: Xander Schauffele and Robert Isom/Jordan Spieth and Bob Sternfels
- 10.29am: Rory McIlroy and Jeff Rhodes/Ryan Fox and James Dunne
- 10.42am: Marco Penge and Julie Frist/Daniel Berger and Harris Barton
Pebble Beach 10th tee (local time)
- 8.45am: Michael Thorbjornsen and Jerry Yang/Nico Echavarria and Pau Gasol
- 8.58am: Cameron Young and Kelly Grier/Jason Day and Joe Kernen
- 9.11am: Harris English and Ralph LaRossa/Lucas Glover and Greg Henslee
- 9.24am: Harry Hall and Nikesh Arora/Keegan Bradley and Mary Meeker
- 9.37am: Taylor Pendrith and Barry Sternlicht/Rico Hoey and Jeff Paraschac
- 9.50am: Aaron Rai and Paul Salem/Min Woo Lee and Stu Francis
- 10.03am: Chris Kirk and David Kohler/Sami Valimaki and Donald Harrison
- 10.16am: Steven Fisk and Pat Monahan/Jake Knapp and Todd Wagner
- 10.29am: Jhonattan Vegas and Andrew Wilson/Nick Taylor and Greg Penner
- 10.42am: Brian Campbell and Kris Galashan/Sam Stevens and Jerry Tarde
Spyglass Hill 1st tee (local time)
- 8.45am: Max Greyserman and David Solomon/Billy Horschel and Ron DeSantis
- 8.58am: Brian Harman and Bill Rogers/Rickie Fowler and Condoleezza Rice
- 9.11am: Andrew Novak and Philippe Lafont/Patrick Cantlay and Egon Durban
- 9.24am: Bud Cauley and Charlie Allen/Kevin Yu and David Hudson
- 9.37am: JT Poston and Lee Styslinger/Adam Schenk and Rob Light
- 9.50am: Joe Highsmith and Phillip McCrorie/Alex Smalley and BJ Jenkins
- 10.03am: Emiliano Grillo and Michael Xie/Michael Kim and Thomas Laffont
- 10.16am: Maverick McNealy and Chris Solomon/Russell Henley and Ted Fike
- 10.29am: Jacob Bridgeman and Stephen Reyes/Sepp Straka and Chris Reyes
- 10.42am: Max McGreevy and David Beam/Matti Schmid and Patrick Hamill
Spyglass Hill 10th tee (local time)
- 8.45am: Denny McCarthy and Nathaniel Taylor/Stephan Jaeger and Derek Larson
- 8.58am: Viktor Hovland and Bryce Currie/Akshay Bhatia and Guru Gowrappan
- 9.11am: Chris Gotterup and Murray Demo/Wyndham Clark and Anthony Noto
- 9.24am: Scottie Scheffler and David Abeles/Hideki Matsuyama and Brian Ferris
- 9.37am: Tom Hoge and Ping Duan/Sahith Theegala and Shantanu Narayen
- 9.50am: Pierceson Coody and Hank Plain/Ryo Hisatsune and Edward Herlihy
- 10.03am: Si Woo Kim and Dan Rose/JJ Spaun and Pat Battle
- 10.16am: Corey Conners and Jake Owen/Sam Burns and Charles Kelley
- 10.29am: Ben Griffin and Matt Horner/Shane Lowry and Jamie Sahara
- 10.42am: Aldrich Potgieter and Fred Perpall/Kurt Kitayama and Jin Roy Ryu
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
