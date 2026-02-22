Genesis Invitational Leaderboard And Live Updates: Jacob Bridgeman Leads But Rory McIlroy Closing Gap Over Back Nine

Refresh

Get notified of updates

ANOTHER SOLID SHOT FROM BRIDGEMAN (Image credit: Getty Images) He's doing everything right here at Riviera, with Bridgeman's tee shot at the par 3 14th finishing 15-foot left of the flag. McIlroy, meanwhile, pulls his approach left, leaving himself around 30-foot for the birdie. You feel he needs to get going to have any chance of overtaking the leader.

CLUTCH FROM BRIDGEMAN McIlroy leaves his lengthy birdie putt a foot short at the 13th, making a par to remain 15-under. Bridgeman, meanwhile, has a similar length putt, which he rams a good five-foot past the hole. It's a testy putt coming back, but he's up to the challenge as the American saves par to remain 19-under.

ADAM SCOTT TO 15-UNDER (Image credit: Getty Images) It's a little too late for Scott, but the Australian is enjoying a fine performance on Sunday, as the Major winner birdies the 17th to move to 15-under. He's bogey-free today, sitting seven-under for the round. He received a sponsor's invite and is making the most of it today.

BIG MISS FOR KITAYAMA After his excellent tee shot, Kitayama has a great chance to move within three of Bridgeman, but his putt stays high and lips out on the right side. Speaking of Bridgeman, who is four clear, he safely finds the green at the 13th, while McIlroy also finds the dance floor, albeit he is further away than his playing partner.

GREYSERMAN MAKES THE ACE An ace in the city of angels!Max Greyserman cards a 1⃣ at the 14th @TheGenesisInv. Presented by @TruGreen. pic.twitter.com/cZh6F1odjuFebruary 22, 2026

UNREAL FROM RORY Not going down without a fight!@McIlroyRory birdies from the bunker to get within 4 of solo leader Jacob Bridgeman.📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/nOJ9IH0g0MFebruary 22, 2026

KITAYAMA PRODUCES A DART (Image credit: Getty Images) He currently shares second place alongside McIlroy and, at the par 3 14th, Kitayama puts his tee shot a few feet from the hole, almost replicating Greyserman's heroics from a few moments ago. The American will have that to move to 16-under, and to move three back of Greyserman, who safely two putted at the 12th.

WHAT IS GOING ON? Seconds after Greyserman makes an ace, McIlroy holes out from the bunker for an unlikely birdie! Leaving himself 35 yards, the bunker shot comes out superbly, lands a few feet short and hits the center of the flag to drop in for a birdie. He's four back of Bridgeman.

MAX GREYSERMAN MAKES AN ACE What a moment for Max Greyserman! Playing the par 3 14th, the American hits a perfect iron shot that drops in for the hole-in-one!

SOLID FROM BRIDGEMAN Finding the fairway, the leader fires a 7-iron from 185 yards into the heart of the green at the 12th, leaving an easy two-putt. McIlroy, meanwhile, has 260 yards left into the green and his iron shot comes up well short, finishing in the bunker. He's around 40 yards from the hole, so leaves a tough save for par.

DROPPED SHOT FOR POTGIETER He just eagled the par 5 11th but, at the 12th, Potgieter is unable to get up-and-down and drops a shot at the tough par 4. The South African goes from 15-under to 14-under, falling out of a share of second alongside Kitayama.

GO ON TOMMY LAD SLAM DUNK!!@TommyFleetwood1 holes it from the fairway @TheGenesisInv!📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/kL7HWmTqfmFebruary 22, 2026

BAD TEE SHOT FOR RORY Moving to the par 4 12th, with McIlroy keeping the honor. It's one of the hardest tee shots on the course and, with the five-time Major winner stepping up, he pulls his drive left and it is well back next to the tree line. He will have difficulty making a par from there. Bridgeman, meanwhile, has hit the fairway all three days and, with his drive, makes it four from four, pounding his tee shot down the short grass.

A NORMAL SPIETH PAR Casual par for Spieth 🤷From the bunker, to the rough, to 5 feet, @JordanSpieth saw all of the 15th, but still came out with a par save.📺 PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Qyc8u0MMeKFebruary 22, 2026

RORY GAINS A SHOT ON BRIDGEMAN McIlroy two putts for birdie at the par 5 11th, while Bridgeman is unable to get up-and-down for his birdie. McIlroy moves to 14-under, while Bridgeman remains at 19-under following his par.

SCOTTIE SHOOTS A 65 (Image credit: Getty Images) His top 10 streak is still alive, as Scottie Scheffler fires a six-under 65 on Sunday. The World No.1 hasn't finished outside the top 10 since The Players Championship, with his current streak standing at 19. He is currently in a tie for eighth but, with plenty of golf left to play, he could well see his top 10 streak continue.

UNLUCKY BREAK FOR THE LEADER Bridgeman finds the fairway at the par 5 11th, but his golf ball picks up some mud and hinders his approach. Taking out a 4-iron, the mud flies the ball left and it nestles down in the thick rough. He will have a tough shot coming up. In terms of McIlroy, he pummels a 5-iron into the heart of the green and will have an eagle attempt coming up from 35-foot.

FRONT NINE RECAP The leaders are heading into the back nine and, over the first nine holes, it's Jacob Bridgeman who remains well ahead, despite the American only being level-par for his round. Sitting 19-under, he's four clear of Kurt Kitayama and Aldrich Potgieter, who are making final round charges at Riviera Country Club. One player who has struggled is Rory McIlroy, who is paired alongside Bridgeman. The five-time Major winner hasn't performed on the greens today and finds himself six shots back of the leader.