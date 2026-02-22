Genesis Invitational Leaderboard And Live Updates: Jacob Bridgeman Leads But Rory McIlroy Closing Gap Over Back Nine

Jacob Bridgeman is searching for his first PGA Tour title, and leads Rory McIlroy by six strokes going into the final round of the Genesis Invitational

The Genesis Invitational trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going into the final round of the Genesis Invitational, it appears that the title is already heading to Jacob Bridgeman, who starts his Sunday morning six shots clear.

Genesis Invitational Leaderboard

  • -19 Jacob Bridgeman
  • -15 Kurt Kitayama
  • -15 Adam Scott
  • -15 Rory McIlroy
  • -14 Aldrich Potgieter

Updates from...

ANOTHER SOLID SHOT FROM BRIDGEMAN

Jacob Bridgeman shakes hands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He's doing everything right here at Riviera, with Bridgeman's tee shot at the par 3 14th finishing 15-foot left of the flag.

McIlroy, meanwhile, pulls his approach left, leaving himself around 30-foot for the birdie. You feel he needs to get going to have any chance of overtaking the leader.

CLUTCH FROM BRIDGEMAN

ADAM SCOTT TO 15-UNDER

Adam Scott at the Australian Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a little too late for Scott, but the Australian is enjoying a fine performance on Sunday, as the Major winner birdies the 17th to move to 15-under.

He's bogey-free today, sitting seven-under for the round. He received a sponsor's invite and is making the most of it today.

BIG MISS FOR KITAYAMA

GREYSERMAN MAKES THE ACE

UNREAL FROM RORY

KITAYAMA PRODUCES A DART

Kurt Kitayama hits a driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He currently shares second place alongside McIlroy and, at the par 3 14th, Kitayama puts his tee shot a few feet from the hole, almost replicating Greyserman's heroics from a few moments ago.

The American will have that to move to 16-under, and to move three back of Greyserman, who safely two putted at the 12th.

WHAT IS GOING ON?

MAX GREYSERMAN MAKES AN ACE

SOLID FROM BRIDGEMAN

DROPPED SHOT FOR POTGIETER

GO ON TOMMY LAD

BAD TEE SHOT FOR RORY

A NORMAL SPIETH PAR

RORY GAINS A SHOT ON BRIDGEMAN

SCOTTIE SHOOTS A 65

Scottie Scheffler hits a driver off the tee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His top 10 streak is still alive, as Scottie Scheffler fires a six-under 65 on Sunday.

The World No.1 hasn't finished outside the top 10 since The Players Championship, with his current streak standing at 19.

He is currently in a tie for eighth but, with plenty of golf left to play, he could well see his top 10 streak continue.

UNLUCKY BREAK FOR THE LEADER

FRONT NINE RECAP

