How An Appearance Of A Sinkhole Led To This Incredible Find At UK Golf Course

Greenkeepers at a golf course near Manchester, England, made an incredible discovery after the emergence of a sinkhole.

The sinkhole appeared at the 13th at Davyhulme Park Golf Club, and when greenkeepers investigated, they got way more than they bargained for with the discovery of a cellar, complete with wine and port bottles!

The cellar is thought to be over 100 years old, and would have originally belonged to a manor house that stood on the site.

A video of the discovery was posted on the club’s social media platforms, while on its Facebook page, a statement accompanied the video, explaining that the discovery had necessitated the temporary closure of the area around the cellar.

It read: “An exciting discovery on the course today! Following the appearance of a sinkhole on the 13th hole, our greens team uncovered what appears to be an old cellar, believed to date back to the original manor house.

“Over 100 years old and filled with historic wine and port bottles - what an incredible piece of our club’s history!

“For everyone’s safety, the area will be temporarily closed while our greens staff secure and make it safe. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more!”

The news that one of the course’s best-kept secrets has been uncovered drew plenty of reaction on social media, with some suggesting the bottles could be worth a lot of money and others joking it is a literal 19th hole.

Per the club's official website, Davyhulme Park’s 14th and 15th fairways were originally the lawn on the west side of Davyhulme Hall.

The golf club was established in 1911 on land purchased from the former Davyhulme Hall estate, where the game had been played since at least the late 19th century.

Originally, a nine-hole course was at the estate, which was set to the east of the hall between the current 12th green and a public footpath, where the eighth hole now stands. The present 14th and 15th fairways were originally the lawn on the west side of Davyhulme Hall.

In 1912, additional land was leased and the course was extended to 18 holes.

Over 100 years on from the club’s formation, the discovery has provided a fascinating glimpse into the land's history.