John Daly II To Make PGA Tour Debut As Puerto Rico Open Field Revealed
Son of two-time Major winner, John Daly, Daly II will make his debut with a a mix of youth and experience teeing it up at Grand Reserve Golf Club
The field for the Puerto Rico Open has been announced and, among the players competing, are the son of a two-time Major winner, as well as some future stars in the game of golf.
John Daly II, who burst on to the scene alongside his dad, John, at the PNC Championship, will make his debut on the PGA Tour in Puerto Rico, earning a sponsor's invite to Grand Reserve Golf Club.
The PGA TOUR returns to Grand Reserve Golf Club for the 18th playing of the Puerto Rico Open. The winner will receive 300 FedExCup points, a two-year exemption on TOUR and an invitation to the PLAYERS Championship (if not previously eligible).Field for the Puerto Rico Open: pic.twitter.com/o4zr7BP1wRFebruary 27, 2026
Claiming the PNC Championship with his dad back in 2021, Daly II has played a PGA Tour sanctioned event before, specifically the 2024 Compliance Solutions Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he missed the cut.
Daly II won't be the only youngster, with the Puerto Rico Open littered with some future names to look out for.
Miles Russell, who is the top-ranked player on the American Junior Golf Association rankings, made history in 2024 when, at the age of 15, he made the cut at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, becoming the youngest person to ever make the cut in Korn Ferry Tour history.
Since then, the 17-year-old has played in multiple PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events, while also racking up numerous titles on the junior circuit, including the Junior Boys Player of the Year, The Junior Players Championship and the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley.
Blades Brown, who at the age of 18 was in contention for The American Express title at the beginning of this season on the PGA Tour, is another player in the field via a sponsor's invite.
He will be joined by 17-year-old Evan Pena, who has played in his home open a few times, the first coming at the age of 15.
Another name to keep an eye on is China's Yanhan Zhou. Despite being only 17-years-old, he already has a handful of DP World Tour starts under his belt in 2026, as well as possessing 10 victories as a professional.
Being played as an alternate event to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which is a Signature Event on the PGA Tour, the Puerto Rico Open provides the winner with 300 FedEx Cup points and a share of the $4 million prize purse.
Last year, Karl Vilips claimed the title and, although he isn't defending it this year, the field still possesses a number of decorated players.
Eugenio Chacarra, who use to ply his trade on the LIV Golf League, makes his first official PGA Tour start since leaving the circuit in 2024.
Three-time PGA Tour winner, Cameron Champ, is also present, while Joel Dahmen, Michael Brennan, Nick Dunlap and Emiliano Grillo are among just some of the other experienced names in the field.
