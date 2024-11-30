Ryggs Johnston Facts: 15 Things To Know About The American Pro

American Ryggs Johnston took up the game at an early age and, after a brilliant high school career, he was equally impressive after embarking on a college golf journey with Arizona State.

Johnston has now started translating that success into his professional career. Here are 15 things to know about the rising star.

Ryggs Johnston Facts

1. Ryggs Johnston was born on 21 May 2000 in Libby, Montana

2. He first began playing the game a the age of two with a plastic club.

3. He won four successive high school state championships for the Libby Loggers.

4. Johnston improvised a practice area in his parents’ basement - a ball returner with an artificial turf runway and duct tape marked on the floor at various points so he could work on his speed control.

5. Johnston played for Arizona State. When he enrolled at the university in 2019 he said: “Becoming a Sun Devil has been a dream of mine since I was little”

6. At the 2021 NCAA Division I Championship, he shot a seven-under 63 in the second round, the second-best round by a Sun Devil in the event's history. It helped him to an individual finish of third at the tournament.

Ryggs Johnston finished third at the 2021 NCAA Division I Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. He became the second Sun Devil men's player to become Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

8. He played 157 rounds in 52 tournaments with 44 rounds in the 60s during his Arizona State career.

9. He graduated with a management degree and a certificate in sports business.

10. Johnston made his professional debut on the PGA Tour Americas in June 2024 after earning his way to the circuit via PGA Tour University.

11. He had hoped to finish in the top 10 of the standings to earn a Korn Ferry Tour card, but despite a best finish of T5 at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, he came 59th in the standings.

12. Instead, in November 2024, Johnston secured his DP World Tour card for the 2025 season by finishing 21-under in the final stage of Q-school.

Ryggs Johnston earned a DP World Tour card via Q-school (Image credit: Getty Images)

13. He made his DP World Tour debut at the 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship, finishing T43, Things went even better in his second tournament, the Australian Open, where he was tied for the lead heading into the final round.

14. Away from golf, he enjoys pursuits including fishing, hunting and boating.

15. Tiger Woods is his golfing hero.