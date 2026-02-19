The world’s top golfers are gathering at the Riviera Club for the PGA Tour’s second Signature Event of the season, with 18 of the world’s top 20-ranked golfers competing. We have all the info on how to watch the Genesis Invitational online and on TV.

Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods key information • Dates: February 19-22, 2026 • Venue: The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California, USA • TV Channels: The Golf Channel, ESPN, CBS (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

The Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods returns to its regular home after the Los Angeles wildfires caused the event to be moved last year to Torrey Pines. Ludvig Åberg won that event, but has yet to find his form this year.

But Hideki Matsuyama, the winner at Riveria in 2024, comes into this tournament in fine fettle having finished 2nd and T8 in the last two weeks. In 2024, Matsuyama was six shots behind entering the final round, but shot a nine-under 62 to win by three shots.

Someone who has been making a habit recently of charging through a field has been Scottie Scheffler. He finished tied 3rd in the Phoenix Open despite finishing the first round tied in 81st spot and at the Pebble Beach Po Am he was T62 after his first round but rallied to finish tied fourth. His other finish this season was winning the American Express.

The World No.1 has not won this tournament, but has been the top ten in each of the past five years. Could this finally be his year? He's another man in form as he is on a run of 18 top-10 finishes and eight of his past 10 appearances have resulted in a top-five finish.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Genesis Invitational online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Watch Genesis Invitational from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch Genesis Invitational in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for the Genesis Invitational is spread across ESPN Select, CBS and the Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live is available on the ESPN Select streaming platform on all four days of the tournament. ESPN will show the main feed as well as streams of the marquee group, two featured groups each session and the iconic holes.

PGA Tour Live:

Thursday-Friday: 10.15am-8pm

Saturday: 10.15am-7pm

Sunday: 9.45am-6.30pm

The Golf Channel will also be showing action from all four days of the Genesis Invitational. Not got cable? No problem, you can stream The Golf Channel with a cord-cutting service such as Sling.

CBS will then take over from the Golf Channel for the latter stages of rounds 3 and 4. This will also be covered on the streaming service Paramount+.

You can find the full TV schedule at the foot of the page.

How to watch Genesis Invitational in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the Genesis Invitational on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports with prices start at £14.99/day.

How to watch Genesis Invitational in Canada

The Genesis Invitational will be shown live on the Golf Channel and TSN in Canada. The Golf Channel will show Thursday and Friday's play and the early play on the weekend. TSN will show the later action on both Saturday and Sunday, when the leaders will be on the course.

TSN prices start at $8/month and rise all the way to $80 for a full annual plan.

How to watch Genesis Invitational in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the Genesis Invitational on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

Genesis Invitational Selected Tee Times: First Round

Times in ET (GMT).

11.15am (4.15pm): Ben Griffin, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns

Ben Griffin, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns 11.56am (4.56pm): JJ Spaun, Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama

JJ Spaun, Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama 12.08pm (5.08pm): Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy 2.01pm (7.01pm): Russell Henley, Harris English, Corey Conners

Russell Henley, Harris English, Corey Conners 2.25pm (7.25pm): Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre

Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre 2.37pm (7.37pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Si Woo Kim

Format

The Genesis Invitational is played over four rounds of strokeplay. The field is 72 players and there is a 36-hole cut for the top 50 plus ties and any player within 10 shots of the lead.

Genesis Invitational TV Schedule

Thursday 19th February - Round One:

US (ET): 4pm-8pm (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 3.15pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf) & 11pm-1am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): Friday: 2am-12pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 4pm-8pm (Golf Channel)

Friday 20th February - Round Two:

US (ET): 4pm-8pm (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 3.15pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf) & 10.30pm-1am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): Saturday: 2am-12pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 4pm-8pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday 21st February - Round Three:

US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel) 3pm-7pm (CBS, Paramount+)

UK (GMT): 3.15pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf) & 8.30pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): Sunday: 2am-11am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Canada (ET): 4pm-8pm (Golf Channel) 3pm-7pm (TSN3)

Sunday 22nd February - Round Four:

US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6.30pm (CBS, Paramount+)

UK (GMT): 2.45pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 7pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): Monday: 1.30am-10.30am (Fox Sports 503/ Kayo)

Canada (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6.30pm (TSN3)