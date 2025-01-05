Team Cup 2025: Format, Teams, How To Watch - Everything You Need To Know
Find out everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 Team Cup between Great Britain & Ireland and Continental Europe
Between Friday, January 10 and Sunday, January 12, just the second-ever Team Cup is set to take place - a competition sanctioned by the DP World Tour which sees two sets of 10 pro golfers do battle for either Great Britain & Ireland or Continental Europe.
Current Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald was keen to reinstate a team event especially for European Tour players after being appointed ahead of Marco Simone.
The first Team Cup took place in 2023 before Europe's Ryder Cup victory over Team USA in Italy, and future competitions are slated to continue in the build-up to a Ryder Cup and during the DP World Tour's early-season break.
Continental Europe secured the maiden bragging rights after a 14.5 - 10.5 success at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort, with Nicolai Hojgaard and Sepp Straka going on to repeat their team triumph alongside Rory McIlroy and co later that year.
The idea behind what had been called the Hero Cup during its first iteration was to give players and possible future captains an experience of a Ryder Cup-like competition ahead of their potential debuts further down the line.
Francesco Molinari led Continental Europe during the event's debut in 2023 while Tommy Fleetwood was in charge of GB&I. Both men were player-captains - a role which will continue to be utilized in 2025.
But while both sides possessed an eclectic mix of nations last time out, there are just five countries represented this time around.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
TEAM CUP ROSTERS 2025
Great Britain and Ireland Team Cup Roster
- England - Justin Rose (c)
- England - Laurie Canter
- England - Tommy Fleetwood
- England - Tyrrell Hatton
- England - Matthew Jordan
- Northern Ireland - Tom McKibbin
- England - Aaron Rai
- England - Jordan Smith
- England - Matt Wallace
- England - Paul Waring
Justin Rose takes over the player-captain role from Fleetwood in 2025, with the 11-time PGA Tour winner a clear candidate to fulfil a Ryder Cup captaincy position in the future.
Laurie Canter, Matthew Jordan, Tom McKibbin, Aaron Rai, and Paul Waring will make their debuts in this event alongside Rose as Wallace, Smith, Hatton and Fleetwood all return.
Continental Europe Team Cup Roster
- Italy - Francesco Molinari (c)
- Denmark - Nicolai Højgaard
- Denmark - Rasmus Højgaard
- France - Romain Langasque
- Italy - Matteo Manassero
- Denmark - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Denmark - Niklas Nørgaard
- Denmark - Thorbjørn Olesen
- France - Matthieu Pavon
- France - Antoine Rozner
Molinari will once again head up the Continental Europe squad, which consists of only Italian, French and Danish golfers. Denmark is enjoying a particularly strong run of generating top European talent in recent seasons, with Nicolai Hojgaard lining up for the hosts at the most recent Ryder Cup.
Nicolai is one of just three players to return alongside his captain and Antoine Rozner. Each of the other nine golfers will make their debuts.
HOW DO PLAYERS QUALIFY FOR THE TEAM CUP?
Put simply, they don't qualify. The captains were picked by the European Tour and the remaining golfers are chosen by the aforementioned skippers in consultation with Luke Donald.
Golfers who might not be automatic locks for the forthcoming Ryder Cup could be selected, alongside a handful of players with experience of the biennial competitions.
A handful of players who enjoyed a strong end to the last campaign and stand a chance of qualifying for the 2025 Ryder Cup with more excellent form may also be invited to the Team Cup.
TEAM CUP FORMAT
Similar to the Ryder Cup, the Team Cup is contested over three days and features foursomes, fourballs, and singles matches. Slightly different to the Ryder Cup, though, is that every player tees it up in each session and there is only one session on Friday with two rounds of tee times during Saturday.
The 2025 schedule includes a fourball session only on Friday, two separate foursomes sessions on Saturday (one in the morning and the other in the afternoon), and 10 singles matches on Sunday.
WHERE IS THE TEAM CUP TAKING PLACE?
The 2025 Team Cup is being hosted by Abu Dhabi Golf Resort. The 7,648-yard par-72 was used last time out as well and led to a thrilling few days of competition.
It is not the same course used by the DP World Tour for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with Yas Links holding that honor around 16km (10 miles) away.
TEAM CUP PRIZE MONEY
In 2023, there was a total prize purse of $2 million. Each member of the winning team from Continental Europe earned $125,000, with those on the losing GB&I team each receiving $75,000.
HOW TO WATCH THE TEAM CUP
USA (ET)
- Friday, January 10 - (Fourballs): 3:00am - 8:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Friday/Saturday, January 10/11 - (Foursomes): 10:30pm - 8:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Sunday, January 12 - (Singles): 1:30am - 7:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
UK (GMT)
- Friday, January 10 - (Fourballs): 7:00am - 1:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday, January 11 - (Foursomes): 6:00am - 1:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday, January 12 - (Singles): 6:30am - 12:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
What Is The PGA Tour's 72-Hole Scoring Record?
There have been hundreds of incredible tournaments on the PGA Tour, but which event and player holds the 72-hole scoring record?
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'That Would Be Great Entertainment' - Player Directors Back Idea For Significant Tour Championship Change To Set Up FedEx Cup Shootout
Discussions are already underway to alter the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup playoffs, with several ideas on the table ahead of possible changes in 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'It Was The Stand-Out Tournament From Start To Finish' - Which Golf Event Was The Best This Year?
There have been hundreds of tournaments played throughout 2024 and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team nominate their most entertaining events from the season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'It Was The Out-And-Out Shock Of The Year' - Which Moment In Golf Stood Out Above All Else?
2024 has been a year of huge shocks on and off the golf course and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team have discussed which particular moment stood out to them
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'The Hardest Category To Judge' - Who Recorded Golf's Round Of The Year?
We've been treated to some excellent rounds in 2024 and, below, the Golf Monthly team have given their thoughts on which one they think was the best
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The 12 Most Underrated Golf Seasons Of 2024
Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda dominated men's and women's golf in 2024, but there were plenty of players who saw fine seasons go under the radar - we look at the pick of the bunch
By Paul Higham Published
-
10 Predictions Ahead Of The 2025 Golf Season
What does the 2025 golfing calendar hold? As the new season gears up to its start, five Golf Monthly members lay out their predictions for the next 12 months
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Who Showed 'A Will To Keep Fighting Through The Dark Times' In Golf's Comeback Of The Year?
Golf has the capability to throw up some incredible comeback stories and, in 2024, we have seen a number of them throughout
By Matt Cradock Published
-
English Pro Reveals He Was 'Close To Giving Up' The Game Before Ending 14-Year Wait For Latest DP World Tour Win
John Parry shot a superb final-round 64 at the 2024 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open to seal his second DP World Tour victory - over a decade after his first...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Suspended Penge Says Betting Breach 'A Genuine And Honest Mistake'
Marco Penge says he takes full responsibility for breaching DP World Tour betting rules, but insisted it was "a genuine and honest mistake" on his part
By Paul Higham Published