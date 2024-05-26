Nacho Elvira Holds Off LIV Golf's Thomas Pieters To Claim Soudal Open
Elvira held off the home town favorite to pick up a second DP World Tour title and first since the 2021 Cazoo Open
In a tightly contested Soudal Open, it was Nacho Elvira who broke Belgian hearts as the Spaniard fired a level-par final round 71 to pick up a second DP World Tour title and his first in three years.
Throughout the final round at Rinkven International Golf Club, we saw the lead challenged regularly throughout, as the likes of LIV Golf's Thomas Pieters and former part-time delivery driver, Joe Dean, were the nearest challengers to Elvira.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
Beginning the fourth and final day, Elvira took the joint largest 54-hole lead of the season into Sunday, following rounds of 64, 64 and 67, giving him a four shot advantage going into the final 18 holes.
Out of the gate, Elvira got off to the perfect start, with an opening birdie moving him five shots clear. However, the pack soon started to chase him down and, after a wayward drive on the seventh, play was suspended in Belgium due to flooded greens.
Following the delay, the players returned and, after making bogey following his tee shot, Elvira saw his advantage standing at just one going into the back nine, as Dean made three birdies in five holes to round out his front nine.
Leading by one, the Spaniard soon found his one shot lead disappear briefly after a bogey at the 10th, but a birdie at the 11th kept him out front, something which he managed to maintain as the field couldn't close in on the 37-year-old.
Setting the clubhouse target of 17-under-par, Pieters had done all he could to win on home soil, with Romain Langasque and Niklas Norgaard also joining the Belgian at 17-under. However, sitting at 18-under, it was Elvira's to lose going down the 72nd hole.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sticking his approach to 25-feet, two putts would wrap up the title and, rather comfortably, that's exactly what he did, as Elvira rolled it up next to the hole and tapped-in for a closing par.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Golf World Pays Tribute To Grayson Murray Following Tragic Passing
After the sudden and heartbreaking news, multiple players took to social media to pay tribute to the two-time PGA Tour winner
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Two-Time PGA Tour Winner Grayson Murray Passes Away Aged 30
Grayson Murray has sadly passed away at the age of 30, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has announced
By Elliott Heath Published