Maxfli Golf Ball And A New TaylorMade Putter: Ben Griffin's World Wide Technology Championship Winning WITB
Griffin secured his third PGA Tour victory of 2025, with the Ryder Cup star making a big putter change prior to his win at the World Wide Technology Championship
One of the stand-out players of 2025 has been Ben Griffin and, at the World Wide Technology Championship, the American continued his incredible season.
Having won twice on the PGA Tour this year, Griffin added a third circuit title to his CV, as a stunning nine-under-par final round of 63 gave the Ryder Cup star a two shot victory at El Cardonal at Diamante.
Known for using a mixed bag of golf clubs, Griffin is one of only a few players using a Maxfli golf ball, which he put into his set-up back in May 2024. In fact, with Griffin's victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April of this year, it was the first PGA Tour win for the brand in over 22 years.
Although it's usually the golf ball that gets the most coverage when it comes to Griffin's set-up, the 29-year-old actually made a big change to his bag for his win in Mexico, swapping out a Scotty Cameron blade putter for a TaylorMade mallet.
The switch came about after his last appearance at the DP World India Championship in October, with Griffin claiming it's "here to stay for now" following his two stroke win this week.
Check out the three-time PGA Tour winner's full set-up below...
Driver
Beginning with the driver, which is the Ping G430 Max 10K, a model that is regarded as the straightest and highest MOI (moment of inertia) driver the company has ever made.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The G430 Max 10K has been in the bag of Griffin's since the end of 2024, when he swapped out the Mizuno ST-X 230. Like the best Ping drivers, it has a Carbonfly Wrap and a fixed back weight, with the Max 10K also providing a significantly bigger footprint to other Ping models.
Hitting 51 of 56 fairways for the week in Mexico, Griffin has a prototype UST Mamiya Lin-Q V1 7 TX shaft and a 9° head
Fairway Woods
Like Aaron Rai at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Griffin is one of many players on the professional Tours to use the TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood.
It has dominated on the PGA Tour in 2025, being used in over 60% of victories on the circuit. In terms of Griffin, he has the 3-wood in a 15° and a 7-wood in a 21° head.
Griffin tends to swap in-and-out his 7-wood for either a 2-iron or 3-iron but for this week had the wood in the bag. Shaft-wise, the 3-wood has a UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 8 TX shaft, while the 7-wood is a UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 9 TX.
Irons
Moving to the irons, with Griffin continuing to use the Mizuno Pro S3 in 4-iron to pitching wedge configuration. This is a set-up that has been in his bag for the majority of 2025.
Providing classy looks, as well as a compact profile, shorter blade length and outstanding feel, the Pro S3 replaced Griffin's Mizuno Pro 241s, which were in the bag for a number of seasons.
The Pro S3s feature True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, which are also in Griffin's Mizuno Pro Fli Hi 2-iron, as the American ranked T10th for Greens in Regulation for the week at the World Wide Technology Championship.
Wedges
Wedge-wise, the 30-year-old has a Mizuno Pro T1 in 52° and TaylorMade MG5s in 56° and 60°, with both ranked among the best golf wedges that money can buy.
This is a set-up that has been with Griffin for the last six months and, in terms of shafts, all three wedges feature True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400s, which are slightly more flexible than the extra stiff shafts in his irons.
It's worth noting that the wedge section is the most changed portion of his bag, with the American also using a TaylorMade MG4 previously.
Putter
The biggest change to Griffin's set-up can be found on the greens, as the American changed his putter for this week's FedEx Cup Fall tournament.
Previously, Griffin had a Scotty Cameron Concept 2 Tour Prototype in the bag, a blade-style design that helped him rank as high as 19th in Strokes Gained: Putting for 2025.
For the World Wide Technology Championship, Griffin has the TaylorMade Spider Tour X in the bag, which can also be found in Scottie Scheffler's bag and helped revolutionize his form on the greens.
"It's been a fun week trying that putter out," stated Griffin following his win. "Honestly, I just wanted to -- I actually looked a lot at the stats this year. I was 19 in Strokes Gained Putting, and I believe I was the best blade putter on Tour at 19, and all these guys ahead of me switched from blades to mallets.
It was just something I thought about, what would happen if I used a mallet, and I felt like this was a good week for me to test it out... For me, I didn't have much to lose so it was a really great week for me to be able to experiment a little bit."
Golf Ball
As mentioned, Griffin is one of a few pros to use the Maxfli Tour X ball and, when he signed for the company, he stated: "Lexi (Thompson) drew my interest to the ball initially.
"I saw she was playing it and my caddie, who used to caddie for Lexi’s brother Curtis, thought I should at least test out the Maxfli to see how it performed.
"It was roughly eight yards additional during preliminary testing. Around the green, I didn’t see a ton of differences across balls. That’s when the distance side really started to intrigue me. There are certain weeks out here when distance has kind of turned into a priority."
A four-piece golf ball, it has a soft urethane cover, like the best premium golf balls, and has helped Griffin produce an incredible season on the PGA Tour throughout 2025.
Ben Griffin World Wide Technology Winning WITB
- Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K set at 9° with UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 7 TX shaft
- Fairway Woods: TaylorMade Qi10 3-wood (15°) with a UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 8 TX shaft
TaylorMade Qi10 7-wood (21°) with a UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 9 TX
- Irons: Mizuno Pro S3 (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
- Wedges: Mizuno Pro T1 (52°), TaylorMade MG5 (56°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
- Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
- Ball: Maxfli Tour X
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.