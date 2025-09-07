Rory McIlroy Just Won The Irish Open... Here Are The Clubs He Used To Do It

Rory McIlroy produced an incredible display at the Amgen Irish Open, eagling the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Joakim Lagergren, before defeating the Swede with a birdie at the third playoff hole.

Claiming a second Irish Open title at The K Club, it was McIlroy's fourth win of 2025, adding to his AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Players Championship and Masters victories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The win is a big positive for McIlroy, who hadn't won since Augusta National in April, as the five-time Major winner also had some new clubs in the bag for what is a busy month for the 36-year-old.

Signing with TaylorMade in 2017, McIlroy has used their clubs ever since and, at The K Club, he introduced some new wedges to the bag, swapping the TaylorMade MG4 for the new MG5s.

It was a positive move for McIlroy, who will now head to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth next week, as well as the Ryder Cup in Bethpage Black at the end of the month.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out what clubs McIlroy used to win the Irish Open below...

Driver

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

McIlroy has used different variations of the TaylorMade Qi10 but, for the majority of the season, he has used the standard Qi10 with a 9° head that is set at 7.5°.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previously, he had been using the Qi10 Dot, which is the same model as Scottie Scheffler uses, but McIlroy reverted back to the standard Qi10 with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft.

Fairway Wood

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Like so many professionals, McIlroy has the TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood in the bag, which has been a regular feature for some time.

Using the Qi10 3-wood in 15°, he has also had the Qi10 5-wood in his bag, which is set at 18°. Both models have a Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft.

Utility Iron

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Depending on course conditions, McIlroy will use a TaylorMade P760 2-iron and 4-iron, with the five-time Major winner spotted using the 4-iron throughout the week at The K Club.

Irons

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since 2017, McIlroy has used a set of TaylorMade Rors Proto irons, a set of irons constructed of 1025 carbon steel. He has them from 5-iron through to 9-iron.

The Rors Protos were part of the custom series of golf irons made for a number of prominent TaylorMade staff players. At the time, these included Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose.

Wedges

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to the start of the Irish Open, the big story was that McIlroy had swapped out the TaylorMade MG4 wedges for the MG5s, with the eventual champion opting for the same set-up in terms of lofts.

Featuring a 46° (09SB), 50° (09-SB), 54° (11SB) and 60° (08LB bent to 61°), all four wedges have Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts and helped McIlroy rank 24th in terms of Strokes Gained: Around the Green at the Irish Open.

Putter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like many TaylorMade staffers, such as Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood, McIlroy has the TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter in the bag and has done since 2024.

It has a short slant hosel and, despite originally using one with a gunmetal PVD finish, he now uses one with a custom 'torched' finish. McIlroy ranked 14th in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting at The K Club.

Golf Ball

(Image credit: Taylormade Golf)

At the start of 2025, prior to his win at Pebble Beach, McIlroy switched from the TaylorMade TP5x to the TP5 golf ball.

Providing a RORS stamp, the golf ball change has helped him to four victories this season, including the Irish Open.