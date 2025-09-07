Rory McIlroy Just Won The Irish Open... Here Are The Clubs He Used To Do It
McIlroy claimed a second Irish Open title at The K Club, with the five-time Major champion using a full TaylorMade bag to do so
Rory McIlroy produced an incredible display at the Amgen Irish Open, eagling the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Joakim Lagergren, before defeating the Swede with a birdie at the third playoff hole.
Claiming a second Irish Open title at The K Club, it was McIlroy's fourth win of 2025, adding to his AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Players Championship and Masters victories.
The win is a big positive for McIlroy, who hadn't won since Augusta National in April, as the five-time Major winner also had some new clubs in the bag for what is a busy month for the 36-year-old.
Signing with TaylorMade in 2017, McIlroy has used their clubs ever since and, at The K Club, he introduced some new wedges to the bag, swapping the TaylorMade MG4 for the new MG5s.
It was a positive move for McIlroy, who will now head to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth next week, as well as the Ryder Cup in Bethpage Black at the end of the month.
Check out what clubs McIlroy used to win the Irish Open below...
Driver
McIlroy has used different variations of the TaylorMade Qi10 but, for the majority of the season, he has used the standard Qi10 with a 9° head that is set at 7.5°.
Previously, he had been using the Qi10 Dot, which is the same model as Scottie Scheffler uses, but McIlroy reverted back to the standard Qi10 with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft.
Fairway Wood
Like so many professionals, McIlroy has the TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood in the bag, which has been a regular feature for some time.
Using the Qi10 3-wood in 15°, he has also had the Qi10 5-wood in his bag, which is set at 18°. Both models have a Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft.
Utility Iron
Depending on course conditions, McIlroy will use a TaylorMade P760 2-iron and 4-iron, with the five-time Major winner spotted using the 4-iron throughout the week at The K Club.
Irons
Since 2017, McIlroy has used a set of TaylorMade Rors Proto irons, a set of irons constructed of 1025 carbon steel. He has them from 5-iron through to 9-iron.
The Rors Protos were part of the custom series of golf irons made for a number of prominent TaylorMade staff players. At the time, these included Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose.
Wedges
Prior to the start of the Irish Open, the big story was that McIlroy had swapped out the TaylorMade MG4 wedges for the MG5s, with the eventual champion opting for the same set-up in terms of lofts.
Featuring a 46° (09SB), 50° (09-SB), 54° (11SB) and 60° (08LB bent to 61°), all four wedges have Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts and helped McIlroy rank 24th in terms of Strokes Gained: Around the Green at the Irish Open.
Putter
Like many TaylorMade staffers, such as Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood, McIlroy has the TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter in the bag and has done since 2024.
It has a short slant hosel and, despite originally using one with a gunmetal PVD finish, he now uses one with a custom 'torched' finish. McIlroy ranked 14th in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting at The K Club.
Golf Ball
At the start of 2025, prior to his win at Pebble Beach, McIlroy switched from the TaylorMade TP5x to the TP5 golf ball.
Providing a RORS stamp, the golf ball change has helped him to four victories this season, including the Irish Open.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
