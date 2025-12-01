Hero World Challenge 2025 Field

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler makes his first start since the Ryder Cup as he seeks a third consecutive Hero World Challenge title.

Scheffler triumphed by three in 2023 and then six last time out, following Viktor Hovland in winning the event back-to-back.

Once again there is no Tiger Woods in the field for the tournament he hosts after a recent back surgery, but Woods will be on-site this week at Albany in the Bahamas.

The 20-man field is stacked as always, with four of the world's top-10 lined up and nine of the top 20.

The four-round event does not feature a cut but, controversially, Official World Golf Ranking points are on the line. The champion will take home $1m from the $5m total prize pool.

Take a look at the full Hero World Challenge field:

Hero World Challenge field

Scottie Scheffler

JJ Spaun

Robert MacIntyre

Harris English

Keegan Bradley

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka

Hideki Matsuyama

Cameron Young

Sam Burns

Corey Conners

Chris Gotterup

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Andrew Novak

Alex Noren

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia (tournament invite)

Billy Horschel (tournament invite)

Jordan Spieth (tournament invite)

Hero World Challenge TV times and channel

All times ET

Dec 4, Round one: 1.30-4.30pm Golf Channel, NBC Sports App

1.30-4.30pm Golf Channel, NBC Sports App Dec 5, Round two: 1.30-4.30pm Golf Channel, NBC Sports App

1.30-4.30pm Golf Channel, NBC Sports App Dec 6, Round three: Noon-2.30pm Golf Channel, NBC Sports App

Noon-2.30pm Golf Channel, NBC Sports App Dec 6, Round three: 2.30pm-5pm NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports App

2.30pm-5pm NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports App Dec 7: Final round: 11.30am-1.30pm Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

11.30am-1.30pm Golf Channel/NBC Sports App Dec 7: Final round: 1.30pm-4.30pm NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports App