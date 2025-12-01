Hero World Challenge 2025 Field
A star-studded field has been assembled for Tiger Woods' annual Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler makes his first start since the Ryder Cup as he seeks a third consecutive Hero World Challenge title.
Scheffler triumphed by three in 2023 and then six last time out, following Viktor Hovland in winning the event back-to-back.
Once again there is no Tiger Woods in the field for the tournament he hosts after a recent back surgery, but Woods will be on-site this week at Albany in the Bahamas.
The 20-man field is stacked as always, with four of the world's top-10 lined up and nine of the top 20.
The four-round event does not feature a cut but, controversially, Official World Golf Ranking points are on the line. The champion will take home $1m from the $5m total prize pool.
Take a look at the full Hero World Challenge field:
Hero World Challenge field
- Scottie Scheffler
- JJ Spaun
- Robert MacIntyre
- Harris English
- Keegan Bradley
- Justin Rose
- Sepp Straka
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Cameron Young
- Sam Burns
- Corey Conners
- Chris Gotterup
- Wyndham Clark
- Brian Harman
- Andrew Novak
- Alex Noren
- Aaron Rai
- Akshay Bhatia (tournament invite)
- Billy Horschel (tournament invite)
- Jordan Spieth (tournament invite)
Hero World Challenge TV times and channel
All times ET
- Dec 4, Round one: 1.30-4.30pm Golf Channel, NBC Sports App
- Dec 5, Round two: 1.30-4.30pm Golf Channel, NBC Sports App
- Dec 6, Round three: Noon-2.30pm Golf Channel, NBC Sports App
- Dec 6, Round three: 2.30pm-5pm NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports App
- Dec 7: Final round: 11.30am-1.30pm Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- Dec 7: Final round: 1.30pm-4.30pm NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports App
