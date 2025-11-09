World Wide Technology Championship Leaderboard: Garrick Higgo And Carson Young Head Up Close Title Race At El Cardonal

The final nine holes of the World Wide Technology Championship is set up to be a fascinating watch as a plethora of players can still walk away with the title at El Cardonal at Diamante - the Tiger Woods-designed course in Los Cabos, Mexico.
Garrick Higgo and Carson Young are the two most likely winners at the turn, but names like Ben Griffin and Sami Valimaki could still elbow their way into proceedings.
We will share all of the key updates as they happen until a winner is crowned later on today.
WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD
- -26 Garrick Higgo
- -26 Carson Young
- -25 Ben Griffin
- -23 Sami Valimaki
- -23 Nick Dunlap
- -23 Patrick Rodgers
- -23 Trevor Cone
- -22 Chad Ramey
- -22 Matti Schmid
- -21 JJ Spaun
- -21 Nico Echavarria (63)
Updates from...
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship. With nine holes to play, Garrick Higgo and Carson Young share the lead on 25-under-par and they have a one-shot advantage over Ben Griffin in third.
The rest of the top-10 is extremely tight and a course this scoreable means any number of players can still walk away as the champion.
Stay with us until a champion is crowned, we're going to bring you all of the key updates as they happen. Thanks for tuning in!
POWERS OF RECOVERY
Just before I pressed launch on the live blog, Carson Young drained a putt from off the green at the par-3 ninth after it appeared for all money that he would drop a stroke. That could be a massive moment in terms of his title hopes.
Shortly after, Higgo was inches away from going out in front on his own after finding the dancefloor in regulation off the tee. As it is, we're on to the driveable par-4 10th all square.
HUGE par save to keep a share of the lead! Carson Young had to laugh at this one.📺 @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/5N4YLIxIdmNovember 9, 2025
GRIFFIN INTO A SHARE
In the penultimate group, Griffin navigates his way onto the green in two strokes and neatly tidies up for a birdie that takes him into a share of the lead. It won't likely be for very long, but Griffin is up to 25-under all the same.
TOUCH OF IMAGINATION
The course is playing extremely kind, admittedly, but you still have to execute. Having pushed his drive at the 10th, Young takes his 60-degree out and whips his ball into the air, past the flag which is in a little bowl near the front. Young uses the bank over the back and watches his ball roll all the way back down towards the flag, leaving himself a pretty comfortable birdie putt.
EAGLE CHANCE GOES BEGGING
The leaders march on side by side after Higgo's long-range eagle chance just slides by at the 10th. His birdie putt caused the 26-year-old no stress, though.
Young once again shows off his incredible short game by sinking the five-foot birdie try after that delightful wedge shot.
GRIFFIN PUTTER ON FIRE
With a new putter in the bag, Ben Griffin is on fire today. The fresh flat stick works wonders again by sending a long-range birdie putt at the par-3 11th tumbling into the cup. He is once again back into a share alongside Higgo and Young.