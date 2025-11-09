World Wide Technology Championship Leaderboard: Garrick Higgo And Carson Young Head Up Close Title Race At El Cardonal

The battle for the World Wide Technology Championship title is going down to the wire at El Cardonal at Diamante with multiple players in contention

Garrick Higgo (foreground) and Carson Young look on during the final round of the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship

The final nine holes of the World Wide Technology Championship is set up to be a fascinating watch as a plethora of players can still walk away with the title at El Cardonal at Diamante - the Tiger Woods-designed course in Los Cabos, Mexico.

We will share all of the key updates as they happen until a winner is crowned later on today.

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD

  • -26 Garrick Higgo
  • -26 Carson Young
  • -25 Ben Griffin
  • -23 Sami Valimaki
  • -23 Nick Dunlap
  • -23 Patrick Rodgers
  • -23 Trevor Cone
  • -22 Chad Ramey
  • -22 Matti Schmid
  • -21 JJ Spaun
  • -21 Nico Echavarria (63)

Updates from...

WELCOME

POWERS OF RECOVERY

GRIFFIN INTO A SHARE

TOUCH OF IMAGINATION

EAGLE CHANCE GOES BEGGING

GRIFFIN PUTTER ON FIRE