World Wide Technology Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
As the end of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall draws ever closer, players are competing for another impressive payout as well as all-important ranking points
One of the final events of the 2025 PGA Tour season, the World Wide Technology Championship has been contested at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante this week.
Known for its low scoring, Austin Eckroat triumphed on 24-under last year and returned at the start of the week in order to try and defend his title. But it was Nick Dunlap and Sami Valimaki who made the best start after course-record 61s put them near the top early on.
Both were looking to secure their PGA Tour futures inside the FedEx Cup's top-100 places, and the same has been true for countless other pros with time fast running out to ensure they stick around at the top level in 2026.
After this week, there are only two more tournaments remaining for players to decide their respective PGA Tour futures (Butterfield Bermuda Championship and The RSM Classic), so expect plenty of drama and fight until the end on Sunday.
Although money might not be the primary motivational factor for most this week, there is still $6 million to be shared out among those who make the cut in Mexico.
Whoever wins the World Wide Technology Championship will collect just north of $1 million as well as 500 FedEx Cup points - just as Michael Brennan did at the Bank of Utah Championship seven days ago.
Meanwhile, the runner-up could secure over $650,000 and 300 FedEx Cup points for their efforts if they finish alone in second, while everyone else inside the top-16 should also bank a six-figure payout as well as between 50-100 FedEx Cup points.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 65 players making the cut.
World Wide Technology Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,080,000
2nd
$654,000
3rd
$414,000
4th
$294,000
5th
$246,000
6th
$217,500
7th
$202,500
8th
$187,500
9th
$175,500
10th
$163,500
11th
$151,500
12th
$139,500
13th
$127,500
14th
$115,500
15th
$109,500
16th
$103,500
17th
$97,500
18th
$91,500
19th
$85,500
20th
$79,500
21st
$73,500
22nd
$67,500
23rd
$62,700
24th
$57,900
25th
$53,100
26th
$48,300
27th
$46,500
28th
$44,700
29th
$42,900
30th
$41,100
31st
$39,300
32nd
$37,500
33rd
$35,700
34th
$34,200
35th
$32,700
36th
$31,200
37th
$29,700
38th
$28,500
39th
$27,300
40th
$26,100
41st
$24,900
42nd
$24,900
43rd
$22,500
44th
$21,300
45th
$20,100
46th
$18,900
47th
$17,700
48th
$16,740
49th
$15,900
50th
$15,420
51st
$15,060
52nd
$14,700
53rd
$14,460
54th
$14,220
55th
$14,100
56th
$13,980
57th
$13,860
58th
$13,740
59th
$13,620
60th
$13,500
61st
$13,380
62nd
$13,260
63rd
$13,140
64th
$13,020
65th
$12,900
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.