World Wide Technology Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

One of the final events of the 2025 PGA Tour season, the World Wide Technology Championship has been contested at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante this week.

Known for its low scoring, Austin Eckroat triumphed on 24-under last year and returned at the start of the week in order to try and defend his title. But it was Nick Dunlap and Sami Valimaki who made the best start after course-record 61s put them near the top early on.

Both were looking to secure their PGA Tour futures inside the FedEx Cup's top-100 places, and the same has been true for countless other pros with time fast running out to ensure they stick around at the top level in 2026.

After this week, there are only two more tournaments remaining for players to decide their respective PGA Tour futures (Butterfield Bermuda Championship and The RSM Classic), so expect plenty of drama and fight until the end on Sunday.

Although money might not be the primary motivational factor for most this week, there is still $6 million to be shared out among those who make the cut in Mexico.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever wins the World Wide Technology Championship will collect just north of $1 million as well as 500 FedEx Cup points - just as Michael Brennan did at the Bank of Utah Championship seven days ago.

Meanwhile, the runner-up could secure over $650,000 and 300 FedEx Cup points for their efforts if they finish alone in second, while everyone else inside the top-16 should also bank a six-figure payout as well as between 50-100 FedEx Cup points.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 65 players making the cut.

World Wide Technology Championship Prize Money Breakdown