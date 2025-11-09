World Wide Technology Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

As the end of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall draws ever closer, players are competing for another impressive payout as well as all-important ranking points

Austin Eckroat poses with the World Wide Technology Championship trophy in 2024
One of the final events of the 2025 PGA Tour season, the World Wide Technology Championship has been contested at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante this week.

Both were looking to secure their PGA Tour futures inside the FedEx Cup's top-100 places, and the same has been true for countless other pros with time fast running out to ensure they stick around at the top level in 2026.

After this week, there are only two more tournaments remaining for players to decide their respective PGA Tour futures (Butterfield Bermuda Championship and The RSM Classic), so expect plenty of drama and fight until the end on Sunday.

Although money might not be the primary motivational factor for most this week, there is still $6 million to be shared out among those who make the cut in Mexico.

The fourth hole at El Cardonal at Diamante

Whoever wins the World Wide Technology Championship will collect just north of $1 million as well as 500 FedEx Cup points - just as Michael Brennan did at the Bank of Utah Championship seven days ago.

Meanwhile, the runner-up could secure over $650,000 and 300 FedEx Cup points for their efforts if they finish alone in second, while everyone else inside the top-16 should also bank a six-figure payout as well as between 50-100 FedEx Cup points.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 65 players making the cut.

World Wide Technology Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,080,000

2nd

$654,000

3rd

$414,000

4th

$294,000

5th

$246,000

6th

$217,500

7th

$202,500

8th

$187,500

9th

$175,500

10th

$163,500

11th

$151,500

12th

$139,500

13th

$127,500

14th

$115,500

15th

$109,500

16th

$103,500

17th

$97,500

18th

$91,500

19th

$85,500

20th

$79,500

21st

$73,500

22nd

$67,500

23rd

$62,700

24th

$57,900

25th

$53,100

26th

$48,300

27th

$46,500

28th

$44,700

29th

$42,900

30th

$41,100

31st

$39,300

32nd

$37,500

33rd

$35,700

34th

$34,200

35th

$32,700

36th

$31,200

37th

$29,700

38th

$28,500

39th

$27,300

40th

$26,100

41st

$24,900

42nd

$24,900

43rd

$22,500

44th

$21,300

45th

$20,100

46th

$18,900

47th

$17,700

48th

$16,740

49th

$15,900

50th

$15,420

51st

$15,060

52nd

$14,700

53rd

$14,460

54th

$14,220

55th

$14,100

56th

$13,980

57th

$13,860

58th

$13,740

59th

$13,620

60th

$13,500

61st

$13,380

62nd

$13,260

63rd

$13,140

64th

$13,020

65th

$12,900

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

