Talor Gooch Warns Against Further LIV Changes Just To 'Appease' OWGR

While expressing his disappointment at the world ranking point situation, Talor Gooch says LIV Golf should not be looking to make more changes to fit in with the Oifficial World Golf Ranking criteria.

The OWGR has awarded LIV Golf status as a smaller field event, with just the top 10 at each tournament winning world ranking points.

LIV Golf has already spoken out about the stance and Jon Rahm is among those to criticise the way points have been allocated.

And new Smash GC captain Gooch is in full agreement, saying the OWGR is not "in tune with the reality of things" in terms of LIV players.

Gooch has gone a step further though, and argued against CEO Scott O'Neil making more changes in search of more ranking points, saying "we need to stay us, true to who we are."

"I mean, obviously I don't think the right thing was done, which is not any different than what we've experienced here at LIV for the last four or five seasons now," Gooch said about the ranking points allocation.

"Yeah, it'll be interesting to see how it plays out. But I think anybody who says that the right thing was done and the fair thing was done, I don't think they're in tune with the reality of things.

"Hopefully there's some improvement there. Time will tell."

Gooch was a big hit on LIV Golf originally, winning three times in his second season to claim the 2023 individual prize - but he did not win after that until last year's tournament in Andalucia.

LIV Golf has moved to 72 holes and extended promotion and relegation, and the OWGR has said it will monitor the situation to see if the points allocation needs to change.

Gooch, though, does not want the team tour to make too many alterations as it could risk losing its identity in the search for more ranking points.

"I think we all agree we need to stay us," Gooch added. "True to who we are and what we are. We're a global golf league that brings a totally different energy to the game.

"So we've got to continue to maintain the fabric of our character and who we are and what made us. What we started with in the beginning. I hope we don't go too far down the path of replicating everything just to appease somebody.

"At the end of the day, for the ranking of things, everybody knows the quality of golf that's out here. It's unfortunate that it's not recognized in the way that it should be. I just hope we don't lose ourselves in the chase for that.

"Like I said, for four or five years, we've experienced this and this being treated a certain way. I look forward to the day that we are treated the same as everybody else in the game of golf, and I think we've made plenty enough strides to try to join the ecosystem and try to appease people.

"I don't know what else to say. It'll be interesting to see how it all plays out."

