Dragon’s Den Star Peter Jones Completes ‘Especially Meaningful’ American Golf Takeover
Peter Jones and his investment group have acquired American Golf from private equity investors, with the sale completed on February 4th
Along with his appearances on Dragons Den in the UK and Shark Tank in the US, Peter Jones is also known as being a big golf fan, with the entrepreneur now acquiring the UK's largest golf retailer.
Confirming the completion of the sale on February 4th, American Golf was previously under the 'Endless LLP' umbrella, and had been since 2018. Now though, Jones and his group of investors have acquired the company from 'Endless.'
Speaking about the deal, Jones stated: "Golf has always been a personal passion of mine, so acquiring American Golf feels especially meaningful.
"It’s a brand that truly understands golfers — from beginners to seasoned players — and has played an important role in the UK golf community for decades."
Along with Jones, Nigel Oddy, CEO of American Golf, commented: "Joining forces with Peter Jones and his Investment Group marks an exciting new chapter for American Golf.
"It will enable us to continue to accelerate our growth strategy, and further our ambition of becoming the ultimate one-stop destination for everything a golfer requires.
"At the same time I would like to thank Endless for their support, custodianship and investment over the past eight years."
Founded in 1978, American Golf employs more than 1,000 people over its 80 stores, as well as its online offering, with an annual turnover of £135 million.
Jones, meanwhile, possesses over 30 different businesses in his investment portfolio, with the Dragons Den star regularly seen on the golf course, appearing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am and the JP McManus Pro-Am, where he played alongside Tiger Woods.
Holding a handicap of around eight, it's unclear as to how much the deal is worth but, according to Sky News, industry sources claim the 59-year-old was keen to grow American Golf's online presence and sales.
