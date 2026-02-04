Dragon’s Den Star Peter Jones Completes ‘Especially Meaningful’ American Golf Takeover

Peter Jones and his investment group have acquired American Golf from private equity investors, with the sale completed on February 4th

Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published
Peter Jones stares into the distance, with the American Golf logo in the corner
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with his appearances on Dragons Den in the UK and Shark Tank in the US, Peter Jones is also known as being a big golf fan, with the entrepreneur now acquiring the UK's largest golf retailer.

Confirming the completion of the sale on February 4th, American Golf was previously under the 'Endless LLP' umbrella, and had been since 2018. Now though, Jones and his group of investors have acquired the company from 'Endless.'

Peter Jones watches a putt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about the deal, Jones stated: "Golf has always been a personal passion of mine, so acquiring American Golf feels especially meaningful.

"It’s a brand that truly understands golfers — from beginners to seasoned players — and has played an important role in the UK golf community for decades."

Along with Jones, Nigel Oddy, CEO of American Golf, commented: "Joining forces with Peter Jones and his Investment Group marks an exciting new chapter for American Golf.

"It will enable us to continue to accelerate our growth strategy, and further our ambition of becoming the ultimate one-stop destination for everything a golfer requires.

"At the same time I would like to thank Endless for their support, custodianship and investment over the past eight years."

Peter Jones and Tiger Woods walk alongside each other

Jones played alongside Tiger Woods at the JP McManus Pro-Am in 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded in 1978, American Golf employs more than 1,000 people over its 80 stores, as well as its online offering, with an annual turnover of £135 million.

Jones, meanwhile, possesses over 30 different businesses in his investment portfolio, with the Dragons Den star regularly seen on the golf course, appearing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am and the JP McManus Pro-Am, where he played alongside Tiger Woods.

Holding a handicap of around eight, it's unclear as to how much the deal is worth but, according to Sky News, industry sources claim the 59-year-old was keen to grow American Golf's online presence and sales.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

