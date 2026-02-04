Which PGA Tour Pros Have Been Added To WM Phoenix Open Field Due To Brooks Koepka?
Pontus Nyholm and AJ Ewart have made it into this week's WM Phoenix Open field due to Brooks Koepka's participation
Brooks Koepka makes his second appearance of his PGA Tour return following his LIV Golf exit this week at the WM Phoenix Open.
The five-time Major champion, who finished T56th at Torrey Pines last time out, is a two-time winner of the rowdy TPC Scottsdale tournament, and he is once again ensuring extra players are added to the field via the Returning Member Program.
The new PGA Tour initiative allowed for an immediate return for Koepka but not at the expense of other players, so all fields he is in this year will be increased to ensure every tee time for the opening two rounds is played in three-balls.
It meant Lanto Griffin and Jackson Suber were added to last week's Farmers Insurance Open field, which resulted in a missed cut for Griffin and a T70 finish for Suber, earning him a total of 2.85 FedEx Cup points and just under $20,000.
The players to benefit this week are Pontus Nyholm and AJ Ewart, the PGA Tour has confirmed.
Nyholm earned his 2026 status via the Korn Ferry Tour and has missed three consecutive cuts so far this year, while Ewart came through Q-School in December and has fared slightly better with two top-50s and one missed cut.
Both will be hoping for stronger results in their fourth starts of the new season.
Tiger Woods was influential in Koepka's return and told media last month "one of the main concerns" when writing the policy was to ensure no members lost their spot from the former World No.1's return, also stating "that was never going to be the case."
"The alternate list, I think they're going to be impacted getting in one or two more events, which is a positive thing," Woods said.
Koepka again plays in a star trio this week, with the Floridian paired alongside Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young in the WM Phoenix Open tee times.
